Highlights Derbyshire vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 6 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 2 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Franco to Dal, 2 runs
Franco to Dal, 0 runs
Franco to Guest, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 2 runs
Franco to Guest, 4 runs
Franco to Guest, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Dal, 2 runs
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run
Douthwaite to Whiteley, appeal, wicket (caught - Whiteley)
Douthwaite to Whiteley, 6 runs
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run
Whiteley plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Whiteley, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Whiteley, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 6 runs
Franco to Whiteley, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 2 runs
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Douthwaite to Guest, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Douthwaite to Guest, 2 runs
Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run
Gorvin to Whiteley, 1 run
Gorvin to Guest, 1 run
Gorvin to Whiteley, 1 run
Gorvin to Whiteley, 0 runs
Gorvin to Guest, 1 run
Gorvin to Guest, 2 runs
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run
Douthwaite to Whiteley, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run
Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, appeal, wicket (caught - Jewell)
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, leg bye
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 2 runs
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Jewell, 0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 2 runs
Franco to Guest, 1 run
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run
Jewell defends for one run.
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 2 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Guest, 0 runs
Edwards to Guest, 6 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 1 run
Edwards to Jewell, 4 runs
Edwards to Guest, 1 run
Edwards to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Guest, 1 run
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 1 run
Guest plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Guest, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 1 run
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Guest, 1 run
Edwards to Jewell, 1 run
Gorvin to Guest, 4 runs
Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run
Gorvin to Guest, 1 run
Guest defends for two runs.
Gorvin to Guest, 0 runs
Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run
Edwards to Guest, 6 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 1 run
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, wide
Edwards to Guest, 1 run
Edwards to Jewell, 1 run
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Gorvin to Guest, 2 runs
Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run
Gorvin to Guest, 1 run
Gorvin to Guest, 0 runs
Gorvin to Guest, 0 runs
Gorvin to Guest, 6 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Jewell, 2 runs
Hope-Bell to Guest, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Guest, 2 runs
Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Jewell, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Guest, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Jewell, no ball + 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run
Jewell defends for two runs.
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 1 run
Franco to Guest, wide
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, wide
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Guest, 1 run
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Jewell, 4 runs
Franco to Jewell, 0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Guest, 0 runs
Guest plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Edwards to Guest, 4 runs
Edwards to Guest, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 1 run
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Guest defends for one run.
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Franco to Guest, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Guest, 1 run
Edwards to Guest, 0 runs
Edwards to Madsen, appeal, wicket (caught - Madsen)
Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs
Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 0 runs
Madsen defends for one run.
0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Madsen, 1 run
Franco to Madsen, 0 runs
Edwards to Madsen, 1 run
Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 1 run
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Madsen, 1 run
Franco to Madsen, 4 runs
Franco to Madsen, wide
Franco to Jewell, 1 run
Franco to Madsen, 1 run
Franco to Madsen, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 4 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Madsen, 1 run
Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run
Edwards to Madsen, 1 run
Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs
Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs
Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs
Edwards to Jewell, 1 run
Edwards to Madsen, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run
Gorvin to Jewell, 0 runs
Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run
Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run
Jewell plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Gorvin to Jewell, 0 runs
Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 2 runs
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run
Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run
Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run
Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs
Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs
Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs
Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs
0 runs
Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Madsen, 1 run
Douthwaite to Madsen, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Madsen, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Jewell, 1 run
Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run
Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run
Gorvin to Madsen, 4 runs
Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs
Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run
Gorvin to Jewell, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Madsen, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Madsen, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Came, appeal, wicket (bowled - Came)
Douthwaite to Jewell, 1 run
Douthwaite to Jewell, wide
Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Came, 4 runs
Edwards to Came, 2 runs
Edwards to Came, 0 runs
Edwards to Came, 4 runs
Edwards to Came, 0 runs
Edwards to Came, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Jewell, wide
Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Jewell, 2 runs
Douthwaite to Jewell, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs
Edwards to Came, 0 runs
Edwards to Came, 0 runs
Edwards to Came, 0 runs
Edwards to Came, 0 runs
Edwards to Came, 0 runs
Edwards to Came, 4 runs
wide
Douthwaite to Andersson, wicket (lbw - Andersson)
Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs
Andersson defends for 1 run.
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 4 runs
4 leg byes
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 1 run
Douthwaite to Came, 1 run
Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 2 runs
Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 0 runs