Highlights Derbyshire vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

Live
List a

Repton School Ground

DER
DER

(50 ov.) 315/5

GLA
GLA
49.6
6

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 6 runs

49.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 1 run

49.4
2

Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 2 runs

49.3
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

49.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 1 run

49.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 0 runs

48.6
1

Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run

48.5
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

48.4
1

Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run

48.3
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

48.2
1

Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run

48.1
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

47.6
2

Franco to Dal, 2 runs

47.5
.

Franco to Dal, 0 runs

47.4
1

Franco to Guest, 1 run

47.3
2

Franco to Guest, 2 runs

47.2
4

Franco to Guest, 4 runs

47.1
4

Franco to Guest, 4 runs

46.6
2

Douthwaite to Dal, 2 runs

46.5
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

46.4
1

Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run

46.3
W

Douthwaite to Whiteley, appeal, wicket (caught - Whiteley)

46.2
6

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 6 runs

46.1
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

45.6
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

45.5
1

Whiteley plays a defensive stroke for one run.

45.4
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

45.3
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Whiteley, 1 run

45.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

45.1
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Whiteley, 1 run

44.6
6

Franco to Guest, 6 runs

44.5
1

Franco to Whiteley, 1 run

44.4
1

Franco to Guest, 1 run

44.3
2

Franco to Guest, 2 runs

44.2
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

44.1
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

43.6
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

43.5
4

Douthwaite to Guest, 4 runs

43.4
1

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run

43.3
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

43.2
2

Douthwaite to Guest, 2 runs

43.1
1

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run

42.6
1

Gorvin to Whiteley, 1 run

42.5
1

Gorvin to Guest, 1 run

42.4
1

Gorvin to Whiteley, 1 run

42.3
.

Gorvin to Whiteley, 0 runs

42.2
1

Gorvin to Guest, 1 run

42.1
2

Gorvin to Guest, 2 runs

41.6
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

41.5
1

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run

41.4
.

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 0 runs

41.3
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

41.2
1

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run

41.1
1

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

40.6
W

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, appeal, wicket (caught - Jewell)

40.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

40.4
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

40.3
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, leg bye

40.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

40.1
2

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 2 runs

39.6
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

39.5
.

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

39.4
2

Franco to Jewell, 2 runs

39.3
1

Franco to Guest, 1 run

39.2
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

39.1
1

Franco to Guest, 1 run

38.6
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

38.5
1

Jewell defends for one run.

38.4
2

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 2 runs

38.3
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 4 runs

38.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

38.1
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

37.6
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

37.5
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

37.4
1

Franco to Guest, 1 run

37.3
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

37.2
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

37.1
.

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

36.6
.

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

36.5
6

Edwards to Guest, 6 runs

36.4
1

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

36.3
4

Edwards to Jewell, 4 runs

36.2
1

Edwards to Guest, 1 run

36.1
.

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

35.6
1

Franco to Guest, 1 run

35.5
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

35.4
1

Franco to Guest, 1 run

35.3
2

Guest plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

35.2
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

35.1
.

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

34.6
.

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

34.5
1

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

34.4
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

34.3
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

34.2
1

Edwards to Guest, 1 run

34.1
1

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

33.6
4

Gorvin to Guest, 4 runs

33.5
1

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

33.4
1

Gorvin to Guest, 1 run

33.3
2

Guest defends for two runs.

33.2
.

Gorvin to Guest, 0 runs

33.1
1

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

32.6
6

Edwards to Guest, 6 runs

32.5
1

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

32.4
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

32.4
1

Edwards to Jewell, wide

32.3
1

Edwards to Guest, 1 run

32.2
1

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

32.1
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

31.6
2

Gorvin to Guest, 2 runs

31.5
1

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

31.4
1

Gorvin to Guest, 1 run

31.3
.

Gorvin to Guest, 0 runs

31.2
.

Gorvin to Guest, 0 runs

31.1
6

Gorvin to Guest, 6 runs

30.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

30.3
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 4 runs

30.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

30.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 0 runs

29.6
2

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 2 runs

29.5
1

Hope-Bell to Guest, 1 run

29.4
2

Hope-Bell to Guest, 2 runs

29.3
1

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

29.2
.

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 0 runs

29.1
1

Hope-Bell to Guest, 1 run

29.1
nb

Hope-Bell to Jewell, no ball + 1 run

28.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 0 runs

28.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 0 runs

28.4
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

28.3
2

Jewell defends for two runs.

28.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

28.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

27.6
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

27.5
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

27.4
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

27.3
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

27.2
1

Franco to Guest, 1 run

27.2
1

Franco to Guest, wide

27.1
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

26.6
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

26.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

26.4
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

26.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

26.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

26.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

26.1
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, wide

25.6
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

25.5
1

Franco to Guest, 1 run

25.4
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

25.3
4

Franco to Jewell, 4 runs

25.2
.

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

25.1
.

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

24.6
.

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

24.5
2

Guest plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

24.4
4

Edwards to Guest, 4 runs

24.3
.

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

24.2
1

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

24.1
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

23.6
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

23.5
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

23.4
1

Guest defends for one run.

23.3
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

23.2
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

23.1
.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

22.6
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

22.5
1

Edwards to Guest, 1 run

22.4
.

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

22.3
W

Edwards to Madsen, appeal, wicket (caught - Madsen)

22.2
.

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

22.1
.

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

21.7
.

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

21.6
.

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

21.5
1

Madsen defends for one run.

21.4
.

0 runs

21.3
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

21.2
1

Franco to Madsen, 1 run

21.1
.

Franco to Madsen, 0 runs

20.6
1

Edwards to Madsen, 1 run

20.5
.

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

20.4
1

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

20.3
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

20.2
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

20.1
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

19.6
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

19.5
1

Franco to Madsen, 1 run

19.4
4

Franco to Madsen, 4 runs

19.4
1

Franco to Madsen, wide

19.3
1

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

19.2
1

Franco to Madsen, 1 run

19.1
.

Franco to Madsen, 0 runs

18.6
4

Edwards to Jewell, 4 runs

18.5
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

18.4
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

18.3
.

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

18.2
1

Edwards to Madsen, 1 run

18.1
.

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

17.6
1

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

17.5
.

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 0 runs

17.4
1

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

17.3
1

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

17.2
1

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

17.1
1

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

16.6
1

Edwards to Madsen, 1 run

16.5
.

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

16.4
.

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

16.3
.

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

16.2
1

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

16.1
1

Edwards to Madsen, 1 run

15.6
1

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

15.5
1

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

15.4
1

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

15.3
.

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 0 runs

15.2
1

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

15.1
1

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

14.6
.

Gorvin to Jewell, 0 runs

14.5
1

Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run

14.4
1

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

14.3
2

Jewell plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

14.2
.

Gorvin to Jewell, 0 runs

14.1
1

Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run

13.6
1

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

13.5
2

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 2 runs

13.4
.

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 0 runs

13.3
1

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

13.2
1

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

13.1
1

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

12.6
1

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

12.5
1

Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run

12.4
.

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

12.3
.

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

12.2
.

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

12.1
.

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

11.6
.

0 runs

11.5
.

Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs

11.4
1

Douthwaite to Madsen, 1 run

11.3
.

Douthwaite to Madsen, 0 runs

11.2
4

Douthwaite to Madsen, 4 runs

11.1
1

Douthwaite to Jewell, 1 run

10.6
1

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

10.5
1

Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run

10.4
4

Gorvin to Madsen, 4 runs

10.3
.

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

10.2
1

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

10.1
.

Gorvin to Jewell, 0 runs

9.6
.

Douthwaite to Madsen, 0 runs

9.5
4

Douthwaite to Madsen, 4 runs

9.4
W

Douthwaite to Came, appeal, wicket (bowled - Came)

9.3
1

Douthwaite to Jewell, 1 run

9.3
1

Douthwaite to Jewell, wide

9.2
.

Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs

9.1
.

Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs

8.6
4

Edwards to Came, 4 runs

8.5
2

Edwards to Came, 2 runs

8.4
.

Edwards to Came, 0 runs

8.3
4

Edwards to Came, 4 runs

8.2
.

Edwards to Came, 0 runs

8.1
.

Edwards to Came, 0 runs

7.6
.

Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs

7.6
1

Douthwaite to Jewell, wide

7.5
.

Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs

7.4
.

Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs

7.3
2

Douthwaite to Jewell, 2 runs

7.2
4

Douthwaite to Jewell, 4 runs

7.1
.

Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs

6.6
.

Edwards to Came, 0 runs

6.5
.

Edwards to Came, 0 runs

6.4
.

Edwards to Came, 0 runs

6.3
.

Edwards to Came, 0 runs

6.2
.

Edwards to Came, 0 runs

6.1
4

Edwards to Came, 4 runs

6.1
1

wide

5.6
W

Douthwaite to Andersson, wicket (lbw - Andersson)

5.5
.

Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs

5.4
.

Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs

5.3
.

Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs

5.2
.

Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs

5.1
.

Douthwaite to Andersson, 0 runs

4.6
1

Andersson defends for 1 run.

4.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs

4.4
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 4 runs

4.3
4

4 leg byes

4.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs

4.1
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 1 run

3.6
1

Douthwaite to Came, 1 run

3.5
.

Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs

3.4
4

Douthwaite to Came, 4 runs

3.3
.

Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs

3.2
.

Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs

3.1
.

Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs

2.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs

2.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs

2.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs

2.3
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 4 runs

2.2
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 4 runs

2.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs

1.6
4

Douthwaite to Came, 4 runs

1.5
4

Douthwaite to Came, 4 runs

1.4
.

Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs

1.3
.

Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs

1.2
2

Douthwaite to Came, 2 runs

1.1
.

Douthwaite to Came, 0 runs

0.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Andersson, 0 runs

0.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 1 run

0.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 0 runs

0.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 0 runs

0.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 0 runs

0.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Came, 0 runs