Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 6 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 2 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Dal, 0 runs

Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Franco to Dal, 2 runs

Franco to Dal, 0 runs

Franco to Guest, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 2 runs

Franco to Guest, 4 runs

Franco to Guest, 4 runs

Douthwaite to Dal, 2 runs

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Douthwaite to Dal, 1 run

Douthwaite to Whiteley, appeal, wicket (caught - Whiteley)

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 6 runs

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

Whiteley plays a defensive stroke for one run.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Whiteley, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Whiteley, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 6 runs

Franco to Whiteley, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 2 runs

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Douthwaite to Guest, 4 runs

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Douthwaite to Guest, 2 runs

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run

Gorvin to Whiteley, 1 run

Gorvin to Guest, 1 run

Gorvin to Whiteley, 1 run

Gorvin to Whiteley, 0 runs

Gorvin to Guest, 1 run

Gorvin to Guest, 2 runs

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 0 runs

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Douthwaite to Whiteley, 1 run

Douthwaite to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, appeal, wicket (caught - Jewell)

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, leg bye

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 2 runs

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

Franco to Jewell, 2 runs

Franco to Guest, 1 run

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

Jewell defends for one run.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 2 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 4 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

Edwards to Guest, 6 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

Edwards to Jewell, 4 runs

Edwards to Guest, 1 run

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Guest, 1 run

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 1 run

Guest plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Guest, 1 run

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

Gorvin to Guest, 4 runs

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

Gorvin to Guest, 1 run

Guest defends for two runs.

Gorvin to Guest, 0 runs

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

Edwards to Guest, 6 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, wide

Edwards to Guest, 1 run

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Gorvin to Guest, 2 runs

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

Gorvin to Guest, 1 run

Gorvin to Guest, 0 runs

Gorvin to Guest, 0 runs

Gorvin to Guest, 6 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 4 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 0 runs

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 2 runs

Hope-Bell to Guest, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Guest, 2 runs

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 0 runs

Hope-Bell to Guest, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Jewell, no ball + 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 0 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 0 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

Jewell defends for two runs.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 1 run

Franco to Guest, wide

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Guest, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 1 run

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, 0 runs

Zain-ul-Hassan to Jewell, wide

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Guest, 1 run

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Jewell, 4 runs

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

Guest plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

Edwards to Guest, 4 runs

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Guest defends for one run.

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Franco to Guest, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Guest, 1 run

Edwards to Guest, 0 runs

Edwards to Madsen, appeal, wicket (caught - Madsen)

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

Franco to Jewell, 0 runs

Madsen defends for one run.

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Madsen, 1 run

Franco to Madsen, 0 runs

Edwards to Madsen, 1 run

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Madsen, 1 run

Franco to Madsen, 4 runs

Franco to Madsen, wide

Franco to Jewell, 1 run

Franco to Madsen, 1 run

Franco to Madsen, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 4 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 0 runs

Edwards to Madsen, 1 run

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 0 runs

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

Edwards to Madsen, 1 run

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

Edwards to Madsen, 0 runs

Edwards to Jewell, 1 run

Edwards to Madsen, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 0 runs

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

Gorvin to Jewell, 0 runs

Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

Jewell plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

Gorvin to Jewell, 0 runs

Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 2 runs

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 0 runs

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Madsen, 1 run

Hope-Bell to Jewell, 1 run

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

Douthwaite to Jewell, 0 runs

Douthwaite to Madsen, 1 run

Douthwaite to Madsen, 0 runs

Douthwaite to Madsen, 4 runs

Douthwaite to Jewell, 1 run

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

Gorvin to Madsen, 1 run

Gorvin to Madsen, 4 runs

Gorvin to Madsen, 0 runs

Gorvin to Jewell, 1 run

Gorvin to Jewell, 0 runs

Douthwaite to Madsen, 0 runs

Douthwaite to Madsen, 4 runs

9.4 W

Douthwaite to Came, appeal, wicket (bowled - Came)