H2h Derbyshire vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

List a

DER
DER
GLA
GLA
Derbyshire vs Glamorgan

First class, County Championship

DERDerbyshire

GLAGlamorgan

First class, County Championship

GLAGlamorgan

(96 ov.) 336/6

DERDerbyshire