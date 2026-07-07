Match details Derbyshire vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

List a

DER
DER
GLA
GLA

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAitchison Benjamin William, Ali Haider, Amir Mohammad, Andersson Martin, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Dupavillon Daryn, Fletcher Cam, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Zaman, Killoran Harry, Lamb Matthew, Ljubojevic Suzie, Lloyd David, Madsen Wayne, McKiernan MH, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Patel Samit, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Sidebottom Ryan, Singh Basra Amrit, Thomson Alex, Tickner Blair, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersBevan Thomas, Bevan Tom, Byrom Eddie, Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Douthwaite Daniel, Franco Romano, Friend Harry Lucas Aubrey, Gorvin Andrew William, Hameed Azeem, Hamza Mir, Harris James, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kerr Hayden, Labuschagne Marnus, Leonard Ned, Lewis Rhodri J, McIlroy Jamie, Morgan Owen, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Northeast Sam, Norton Tom, Pearce Sam, Phillips Tegid Daniel, Podmore Harry, Rayner Ollie, Reingold Steven Jack, Root Billy, Sisodiya Prem, Smale William, Smith Ruaidhri, Sole Chris, Swepson Mitch, Tribe Asa Mark, van der Gugten Tim, Vermaak Tom, Wasim Imad, Weighell James, Wright Jude, Zain ul Hasan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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