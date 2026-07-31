Highlights Essex vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

Live
List a

County Ground

ESS
ESS

(48 ov.) 315/8

HAM
HAM
48.4
2

AR Sharma to Jones, 2 runs

48.3
.

AR Sharma to Jones, 0 runs

48.2
1

AR Sharma to Snater, 1 run

48.1
1

AR Sharma to Jones, 1 run

47.6
.

Fuller to Snater, appeal

47.5
1

Fuller to Jones, 1 run

47.4
1

Fuller to Snater, 1 run

47.4
1

Fuller to Snater, wide

47.3
1

Fuller to Jones, 1 run

47.2
.

Fuller to Jones, 0 runs

47.1
1

Fuller to Snater, 1 run

46.6
1

AR Sharma to Snater, 1 run

46.5
.

AR Sharma to Snater, 0 runs

46.5
1

AR Sharma to Snater, wide

46.4
1

AR Sharma to Jones, 1 run

46.3
W

AR Sharma to Fernandes, appeal, wicket (caught - Fernandes)

46.2
.

AR Sharma to Fernandes, 0 runs

46.1
1

AR Sharma to Snater, 1 run

45.6
1

Fuller to Snater, 1 run

45.5
.

Fuller to Snater, 0 runs

45.4
1

Fuller to Fernandes, 1 run

45.3
1

Fuller to Snater, 1 run

45.2
W

Fuller to Roelofsen, appeal, wicket (caught - Roelofsen)

45.1
4

Fuller to Roelofsen, 4 runs

44.6
4

Abbott to Fernandes, 4 runs

44.5
1

Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run

44.4
.

Abbott to Roelofsen, 0 runs

44.3
4

Abbott to Roelofsen, 4 runs

44.2
1

Abbott to Fernandes, 1 run

44.1
1

Abbott to Roelofsen, bye

43.6
.

Neal to Fernandes, 0 runs

43.5
.

Neal to Fernandes, 0 runs

43.4
1

Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run

43.3
.

Neal to Roelofsen, 0 runs

43.2
1

Neal to Fernandes, 1 run

43.1
.

Neal to Fernandes, appeal

42.6
.

Abbott to Roelofsen, 0 runs

42.5
1

Abbott to Fernandes, 1 run

42.4
.

Abbott to Fernandes, 0 runs

42.3
W

Abbott to Harmer, appeal, wicket (caught - Harmer)

42.2
1

Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run

42.1
2

Abbott to Roelofsen, 2 runs

41.6
1

Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run

41.5
1

Neal to Harmer, 1 run

41.4
.

Neal to Harmer, 0 runs

41.3
1

Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run

41.2
1

Neal to Harmer, 1 run

41.1
1

Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run

40.6
1

Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run

40.5
1

Abbott to Harmer, 1 run

40.4
1

Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run

40.3
1lb

Harmer defends for a single leg bye.

40.2
1

Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run

40.1
6

Abbott to Roelofsen, 6 runs

39.6
1

Fuller to Roelofsen, 1 run

39.5
4

Fuller to Roelofsen, 4 runs

39.4
.

Fuller to Roelofsen, 0 runs

39.3
1

Fuller to Harmer, 1 run

39.2
1

Fuller to Roelofsen, 1 run

39.1
1

Fuller to Harmer, 1 run

38.6
6

AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 6 runs

38.5
2

AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 2 runs

38.4
1

AR Sharma to Harmer, 1 run

38.3
.

AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs

38.2
1

AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 1 run, appeal

38.1
1

AR Sharma to Harmer, 1 run

37.6
4

Neal to Roelofsen, 4 runs

37.5
4

Neal to Roelofsen, 4 runs

37.4
.

Neal to Roelofsen, 0 runs

37.3
.

Neal to Roelofsen, 0 runs

37.2
.

Neal to Roelofsen, 0 runs

37.1
2

Neal to Roelofsen, 2 runs

36.6
.

AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs

36.5
4

AR Sharma to Harmer, 4 runs

36.4
.

AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs

36.3
1

AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 1 run

36.2
.

AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 0 runs

36.1
.

AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 0 runs

35.6
1

Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run

35.5
W

Neal to Critchley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Critchley)

35.4
1

Neal to Harmer, 1 run

35.3
1

Neal to Critchley, 1 run

35.2
.

Neal to Critchley, 0 runs

35.1
1

Neal to Harmer, 1 run

34.6
1

AR Sharma to Harmer, 1 run

34.5
1

AR Sharma to Critchley, 1 run

34.4
.

AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs

34.3
1

AR Sharma to Harmer, 1 run

34.2
.

AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs

34.1
.

AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs

33.6
.

Neal to Critchley, 0 runs

33.5
1

Neal to Harmer, 1 run

33.4
4

Neal to Harmer, 4 runs

33.3
.

Neal to Harmer, 0 runs

33.2
2

Neal to Harmer, 2 runs

33.1
W

Neal to Thain, wicket (lbw - Thain)

32.6
6

Abbott to Thain, 6 runs

32.5
1

Abbott to Critchley, 1 run

32.4
.

Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs

32.3
.

Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs

32.2
.

Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs

32.1
1

Abbott to Thain, 1 run

31.6
1

Neal to Thain, 1 run

31.5
2

Critchley defends for a pair of runs.

31.4
.

Neal to Critchley, 0 runs

31.3
4

Neal to Critchley, 4 runs

31.2
1

Neal to Thain, 1 run

31.1
1

Neal to Critchley, 1 run

30.6
2

Abbott to Thain, 2 runs

30.5
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

30.4
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

30.3
4

Abbott to Thain, 4 runs

30.2
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

30.1
1

Abbott to Critchley, 1 run

29.6
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

29.5
4

Williams to Thain, 4 runs

29.5
1

Williams to Thain, wide

29.5
nb

Williams to Critchley, no ball + 1 run

29.2
.

Williams to Critchley, 0 runs

29.1
.

Williams to Critchley, 0 runs

28.6
1

Prest to Critchley, 1 run

28.5
.

Prest to Critchley, 0 runs

28.4
1

Prest to Thain, 1 run

28.3
4

Prest to Thain, 4 runs

28.2
.

Prest to Thain, 0 runs

28.1
1

Prest to Critchley, 1 run

27.6
1

Williams to Critchley, 1 run

27.5
.

Williams to Critchley, 0 runs

27.4
2

Williams to Critchley, 2 runs

27.3
1

Williams to Thain, 1 run

27.2
1

Williams to Critchley, 1 run

27.1
.

Williams to Critchley, 0 runs

26.6
2

Prest to Thain, 2 runs

26.5
1

Critchley defends for 1 run.

26.4
.

Prest to Critchley, 0 runs

26.3
.

Prest to Critchley, 0 runs

26.2
1

Prest to Thain, 1 run

26.1
1

Prest to Critchley, 1 run

25.6
.

0 runs

25.5
.

0 runs

25.4
.

0 runs

25.3
1

Critchley plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

25.2
4

FOUR! Critchley plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

25.1
.

0 runs

24.6
4

FOUR! Thain plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

24.5
.

Prest to Thain, 0 runs

24.4
4

Prest to Thain, 4 runs

24.3
.

Prest to Thain, 0 runs

24.2
.

Prest to Thain, 0 runs

24.1
.

Prest to Thain, 0 runs

23.6
.

Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs

23.5
.

Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs

23.4
4

Fuller to Critchley, 4 runs

23.3
.

Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs

23.2
.

Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs

23.1
1

Fuller to Thain, leg bye

22.6
1

AR Sharma to Thain, 1 run

22.5
.

AR Sharma to Thain, 0 runs

22.4
4

AR Sharma to Thain, 4 runs

22.3
4

AR Sharma to Thain, 4 runs

22.2
2

AR Sharma to Thain, 2 runs

22.1
.

AR Sharma to Thain, 0 runs

21.6
.

Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs

21.5
.

Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs

21.5
1

Fuller to Critchley, wide

21.5
1

Fuller to Critchley, wide

21.4
1

Thain plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

21.3
.

Fuller to Thain, 0 runs

21.2
1lb

Fuller to Critchley, leg bye, appeal

21.1
.

Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs

20.6
1

AR Sharma to Critchley, 1 run

20.5
.

AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs

20.4
.

AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs

20.3
.

AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs

20.2
.

AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs

20.1
.

AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs

19.6
.

Neal to Thain, 0 runs

19.5
4

Neal to Thain, 4 runs

19.4
4

Neal to Thain, 4 runs

19.3
1

Neal to Critchley, 1 run

19.2
.

Neal to Critchley, 0 runs

19.1
.

Neal to Critchley, 0 runs

18.6
1

AR Sharma to Critchley, 1 run

18.5
W

AR Sharma to Allison, appeal, wicket (bowled - Allison)

18.4
.

AR Sharma to Allison, 0 runs

18.3
.

AR Sharma to Allison, 0 runs

18.2
W

AR Sharma to Westley, appeal, wicket (caught - Westley)

18.1
.

AR Sharma to Westley, 0 runs

17.6
.

Neal to Thain, 0 runs

17.5
.

Neal to Thain, 0 runs

17.4
.

Neal to Thain, 0 runs

17.3
1

Westley plays a defensive stroke for one run.

17.2
1

Neal to Thain, 1 run

17.1
.

Neal to Thain, 0 runs

16.6
.

AR Sharma to Westley, 0 runs

16.5
4

AR Sharma to Westley, 4 runs

16.4
.

AR Sharma to Westley, 0 runs

16.3
1

AR Sharma to Thain, 1 run

16.2
.

AR Sharma to Thain, 0 runs

16.1
2

AR Sharma to Thain, 2 runs

15.6
.

Neal to Westley, 0 runs

15.5
1

Neal to Thain, 1 run

15.4
2

Thain plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

15.3
4

Neal to Thain, 4 runs

15.2
.

Neal to Thain, 0 runs

15.1
1

Neal to Westley, 1 run

14.6
1

AR Sharma to Westley, 1 run

14.5
1

AR Sharma to Thain, 1 run

14.4
1

AR Sharma to Westley, 1 run

14.3
.

AR Sharma to Westley, 0 runs

14.2
1

AR Sharma to Thain, 1 run

14.1
.

AR Sharma to Thain, 0 runs

13.6
.

Neal to Westley, 0 runs

13.5
1

Neal to Thain, 1 run

13.4
2

Neal to Thain, 2 runs

13.3
1

Neal to Westley, 1 run

13.2
1

Neal to Thain, 1 run

13.1
1

Neal to Westley, 1 run

12.6
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

12.5
4

Williams to Thain, 4 runs

12.5
3w

Wide. Thain plays a defensive stroke for 3 wides.

12.4
4

Williams to Thain, 4 runs

12.3
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

12.2
1

Williams to Westley, 1 run

12.1
.

Williams to Westley, appeal

11.6
.

Fuller to Thain, 0 runs

11.5
.

Fuller to Thain, 0 runs

11.4
1

Fuller to Westley, 1 run

11.3
4

Fuller to Westley, 4 runs

11.2
4

Fuller to Westley, 4 runs

11.1
.

Fuller to Westley, 0 runs

10.6
2

Williams to Thain, 2 runs

10.5
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

10.4
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

10.3
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

10.2
.

Williams to Thain, appeal

10.1
1

Williams to Westley, 1 run

10.1
1

Williams to Westley, wide

9.6
.

Fuller to Thain, 0 runs

9.5
.

Fuller to Thain, 0 runs

9.4
.

Fuller to Thain, appeal

9.3
.

Fuller to Thain, 0 runs

9.2
4

Fuller to Thain, 4 runs

9.1
1

Fuller to Westley, 1 run

8.6
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

8.5
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

8.4
4

Abbott to Westley, 4 runs

8.3
1

Westley plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.2
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

8.1
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

7.6
1

Fuller to Westley, 1 run

7.5
.

Fuller to Westley, 0 runs

7.4
W

Fuller to Benkenstein, appeal, wicket (caught - Benkenstein)

7.3
4

Fuller to Benkenstein, 4 runs

7.2
.

Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs

7.1
1

Fuller to Thain, 1 run

6.6
1

Abbott to Thain, 1 run

6.5
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

6.4
1

Abbott to Benkenstein, 1 run

6.3
1

Abbott to Thain, 1 run

6.2
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

6.1
4

Abbott to Thain, 4 runs

5.6
.

Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs

5.5
4

Fuller to Benkenstein, 4 runs

5.4
.

Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs

5.3
2

Fuller to Benkenstein, 2 runs

5.2
.

Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs

5.1
.

Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs

4.6
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

4.5
1

Abbott to Benkenstein, 1 run

4.4
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

4.3
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

4.2
4

Abbott to Benkenstein, 4 runs

4.1
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

3.6
4

Williams to Thain, 4 runs

3.5
1

Williams to Benkenstein, 1 run

3.4
2

Williams to Benkenstein, 2 runs

3.3
3

Williams to Thain, 3 runs

3.2
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

3.1
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

3.1
1

Williams to Thain, wide

2.6
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.5
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.4
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.3
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

2.2
4

Abbott to Benkenstein, 4 runs

2.1
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

1.6
4

Williams to Thain, 4 runs

1.5
6

Williams to Thain, 6 runs

1.4
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

1.3
4

Williams to Thain, 4 byes

1.2
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

1.1
.

Williams to Thain, 0 runs

0.6
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

0.5
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

0.4
4

Abbott to Benkenstein, 4 runs

0.3
.

Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs

0.2
1

Abbott to Thain, 1 run

0.1
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs