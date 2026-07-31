Highlights Essex vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026
AR Sharma to Jones, 2 runs
AR Sharma to Jones, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Snater, 1 run
AR Sharma to Jones, 1 run
Fuller to Snater, appeal
Fuller to Jones, 1 run
Fuller to Snater, 1 run
Fuller to Snater, wide
Fuller to Jones, 1 run
Fuller to Jones, 0 runs
Fuller to Snater, 1 run
AR Sharma to Snater, 1 run
AR Sharma to Snater, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Snater, wide
AR Sharma to Jones, 1 run
AR Sharma to Fernandes, appeal, wicket (caught - Fernandes)
AR Sharma to Fernandes, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Snater, 1 run
Fuller to Snater, 1 run
Fuller to Snater, 0 runs
Fuller to Fernandes, 1 run
Fuller to Snater, 1 run
Fuller to Roelofsen, appeal, wicket (caught - Roelofsen)
Fuller to Roelofsen, 4 runs
Abbott to Fernandes, 4 runs
Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run
Abbott to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Abbott to Roelofsen, 4 runs
Abbott to Fernandes, 1 run
Abbott to Roelofsen, bye
Neal to Fernandes, 0 runs
Neal to Fernandes, 0 runs
Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run
Neal to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Neal to Fernandes, 1 run
Neal to Fernandes, appeal
Abbott to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Abbott to Fernandes, 1 run
Abbott to Fernandes, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, appeal, wicket (caught - Harmer)
Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run
Abbott to Roelofsen, 2 runs
Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run
Neal to Harmer, 1 run
Neal to Harmer, 0 runs
Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run
Neal to Harmer, 1 run
Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run
Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run
Abbott to Harmer, 1 run
Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run
Harmer defends for a single leg bye.
Abbott to Roelofsen, 1 run
Abbott to Roelofsen, 6 runs
Fuller to Roelofsen, 1 run
Fuller to Roelofsen, 4 runs
Fuller to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Fuller to Harmer, 1 run
Fuller to Roelofsen, 1 run
Fuller to Harmer, 1 run
AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 6 runs
AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 2 runs
AR Sharma to Harmer, 1 run
AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 1 run, appeal
AR Sharma to Harmer, 1 run
Neal to Roelofsen, 4 runs
Neal to Roelofsen, 4 runs
Neal to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Neal to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Neal to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Neal to Roelofsen, 2 runs
AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Harmer, 4 runs
AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 1 run
AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Roelofsen, 0 runs
Neal to Roelofsen, 1 run
Neal to Critchley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Critchley)
Neal to Harmer, 1 run
Neal to Critchley, 1 run
Neal to Critchley, 0 runs
Neal to Harmer, 1 run
AR Sharma to Harmer, 1 run
AR Sharma to Critchley, 1 run
AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Harmer, 1 run
AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Harmer, 0 runs
Neal to Critchley, 0 runs
Neal to Harmer, 1 run
Neal to Harmer, 4 runs
Neal to Harmer, 0 runs
Neal to Harmer, 2 runs
Neal to Thain, wicket (lbw - Thain)
Abbott to Thain, 6 runs
Abbott to Critchley, 1 run
Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs
Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs
Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 1 run
Neal to Thain, 1 run
Critchley defends for a pair of runs.
Neal to Critchley, 0 runs
Neal to Critchley, 4 runs
Neal to Thain, 1 run
Neal to Critchley, 1 run
Abbott to Thain, 2 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 4 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Critchley, 1 run
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 4 runs
Williams to Thain, wide
Williams to Critchley, no ball + 1 run
Williams to Critchley, 0 runs
Williams to Critchley, 0 runs
Prest to Critchley, 1 run
Prest to Critchley, 0 runs
Prest to Thain, 1 run
Prest to Thain, 4 runs
Prest to Thain, 0 runs
Prest to Critchley, 1 run
Williams to Critchley, 1 run
Williams to Critchley, 0 runs
Williams to Critchley, 2 runs
Williams to Thain, 1 run
Williams to Critchley, 1 run
Williams to Critchley, 0 runs
Prest to Thain, 2 runs
Critchley defends for 1 run.
Prest to Critchley, 0 runs
Prest to Critchley, 0 runs
Prest to Thain, 1 run
Prest to Critchley, 1 run
0 runs
0 runs
0 runs
Critchley plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
FOUR! Critchley plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
0 runs
FOUR! Thain plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Prest to Thain, 0 runs
Prest to Thain, 4 runs
Prest to Thain, 0 runs
Prest to Thain, 0 runs
Prest to Thain, 0 runs
Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs
Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs
Fuller to Critchley, 4 runs
Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs
Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs
Fuller to Thain, leg bye
AR Sharma to Thain, 1 run
AR Sharma to Thain, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Thain, 4 runs
AR Sharma to Thain, 4 runs
AR Sharma to Thain, 2 runs
AR Sharma to Thain, 0 runs
Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs
Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs
Fuller to Critchley, wide
Fuller to Critchley, wide
Thain plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Fuller to Thain, 0 runs
Fuller to Critchley, leg bye, appeal
Fuller to Critchley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Critchley, 1 run
AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Critchley, 0 runs
Neal to Thain, 0 runs
Neal to Thain, 4 runs
Neal to Thain, 4 runs
Neal to Critchley, 1 run
Neal to Critchley, 0 runs
Neal to Critchley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Critchley, 1 run
AR Sharma to Allison, appeal, wicket (bowled - Allison)
AR Sharma to Allison, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Allison, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Westley, appeal, wicket (caught - Westley)
AR Sharma to Westley, 0 runs
Neal to Thain, 0 runs
Neal to Thain, 0 runs
Neal to Thain, 0 runs
Westley plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Neal to Thain, 1 run
Neal to Thain, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Westley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Westley, 4 runs
AR Sharma to Westley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Thain, 1 run
AR Sharma to Thain, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Thain, 2 runs
Neal to Westley, 0 runs
Neal to Thain, 1 run
Thain plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Neal to Thain, 4 runs
Neal to Thain, 0 runs
Neal to Westley, 1 run
AR Sharma to Westley, 1 run
AR Sharma to Thain, 1 run
AR Sharma to Westley, 1 run
AR Sharma to Westley, 0 runs
AR Sharma to Thain, 1 run
AR Sharma to Thain, 0 runs
Neal to Westley, 0 runs
Neal to Thain, 1 run
Neal to Thain, 2 runs
Neal to Westley, 1 run
Neal to Thain, 1 run
Neal to Westley, 1 run
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 4 runs
Wide. Thain plays a defensive stroke for 3 wides.
Williams to Thain, 4 runs
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Westley, 1 run
Williams to Westley, appeal
Fuller to Thain, 0 runs
Fuller to Thain, 0 runs
Fuller to Westley, 1 run
Fuller to Westley, 4 runs
Fuller to Westley, 4 runs
Fuller to Westley, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 2 runs
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, appeal
Williams to Westley, 1 run
Williams to Westley, wide
Fuller to Thain, 0 runs
Fuller to Thain, 0 runs
Fuller to Thain, appeal
Fuller to Thain, 0 runs
Fuller to Thain, 4 runs
Fuller to Westley, 1 run
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 4 runs
Westley plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Fuller to Westley, 1 run
Fuller to Westley, 0 runs
Fuller to Benkenstein, appeal, wicket (caught - Benkenstein)
Fuller to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Fuller to Thain, 1 run
Abbott to Thain, 1 run
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 1 run
Abbott to Thain, 1 run
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 4 runs
Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Fuller to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Fuller to Benkenstein, 2 runs
Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Fuller to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 1 run
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 4 runs
Williams to Benkenstein, 1 run
Williams to Benkenstein, 2 runs
Williams to Thain, 3 runs
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, wide
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 4 runs
Williams to Thain, 6 runs
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 4 byes
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Williams to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 4 runs
Abbott to Benkenstein, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 1 run
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs