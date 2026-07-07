Match details Essex vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

List a

ESS
ESS
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersAdair Mark, Allison Charles, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Bosch Eathan, Bracewell Doug, Browne Nick, Cook Sam, Cox Jordan, Critchley Matt, Das Robin, Elgar Dean, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Foster Matthew, Gladwell Daniel John, Harmer Simon, Jones Mackenzie, McKenna Ronnie, Pepper Michael, Porter Jamie, Richards Jamal, Snater Shane, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom, Yadav Umesh
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baartman Ottniel, Baker Sonny, Barker Keith, Brevis Dewald, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Eckland Joseph, Ellis Nathan, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, McMullen Brandon, Middleton Fletcha, Naveen-ul-Haq, Neal Andrew, Neser Michael, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Prest Thomas James, Turner John, Varma Tilak, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet