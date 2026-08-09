Highlights Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026
Johnson to Hameed, 1 run
Johnson to Verreynne, 1 run
Johnson to Hameed, 1 run
Johnson to Hameed, 4 runs
Johnson to Hameed, 0 runs
Johnson to Hameed, 0 runs
Rao to Martindale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Martindale)
Rao to Martindale, 0 runs
Rao to Martindale, 2 runs
Rao to Hameed, leg bye
Rao to Martindale, 1 run
Rao to Martindale, 0 runs
Price to Hameed, 0 runs
Price to Martindale, 1 run
Price to Martindale, 0 runs
Price to Martindale, 0 runs
Price to Hameed, 1 run
Price to Hameed, 2 runs
Rao to Martindale, 0 runs
Rao to Martindale, 0 runs
Rao to Martindale, 0 runs
Rao to Martindale, 0 runs
Rao to Martindale, 2 runs
Rao to Martindale, 0 runs
Price to Hameed, 0 runs
Price to Hameed, 0 runs
Price to Hameed, 0 runs
Price to Hameed, 0 runs
Price to Martindale, 1 run
Price to Hameed, 1 run
Rao to Martindale, 0 runs
Rao to Hameed, 1 run
Rao to Hameed, 0 runs
Rao to Hameed, 0 runs
Rao to Hameed, 0 runs
Rao to Tahir, wicket (lbw - Tahir)
Price to Martindale, 0 runs
Price to Martindale, 0 runs
Price to Tahir, 1 run
Price to Tahir, 6 runs
Price to Tahir, 0 runs
Price to McCann, appeal, wicket (stumped - McCann)
Rao to McCann, 1 run
Rao to McCann, 0 runs
Rao to McCann, 0 runs
Rao to McCann, 0 runs
Rao to McCann, 2 runs
Rao to Martindale, 1 run
Price to McCann, 0 runs
Martindale plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Price to Martindale, 0 runs
Price to Martindale, 0 runs
Price to McCann, 1 run
Price to McCann, 0 runs
Rao to McCann, 1 run
Rao to Martindale, 1 run
Rao to Martindale, 0 runs
Rao to McCann, 1 run
Rao to McCann, 0 runs
Rao to McCann, 0 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 2 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 4 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 1 run
de Lange to Martindale, 4 runs
de Lange to McCann, 1 run
de Lange to McCann, 0 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 1 run
Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 4 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 1 run
Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs
de Lange to McCann, 0 runs
de Lange to McCann, 0 runs
de Lange to McCann, 0 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 3 runs
de Lange to McCann, 1 run
de Lange to McCann, 0 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 4 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs
Ahmed to Martindale, 4 runs
de Lange to McCann, 0 runs
de Lange to McCann, 4 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 1 run
de Lange to Martindale, 4 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 4 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs
Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs
de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs