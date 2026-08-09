Highlights Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

Live
List a

College Ground in Cheltenham

GLO
GLO
NOT
NOT

(18 ov.) 79/3

17.6
1

Johnson to Hameed, 1 run

17.5
1

Johnson to Verreynne, 1 run

17.4
1

Johnson to Hameed, 1 run

17.3
4

Johnson to Hameed, 4 runs

17.2
.

Johnson to Hameed, 0 runs

17.1
.

Johnson to Hameed, 0 runs

16.6
W

Rao to Martindale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Martindale)

16.5
.

Rao to Martindale, 0 runs

16.4
2

Rao to Martindale, 2 runs

16.3
1

Rao to Hameed, leg bye

16.2
1

Rao to Martindale, 1 run

16.1
.

Rao to Martindale, 0 runs

15.6
.

Price to Hameed, 0 runs

15.5
1

Price to Martindale, 1 run

15.4
.

Price to Martindale, 0 runs

15.3
.

Price to Martindale, 0 runs

15.2
1

Price to Hameed, 1 run

15.1
2

Price to Hameed, 2 runs

14.6
.

Rao to Martindale, 0 runs

14.5
.

Rao to Martindale, 0 runs

14.4
.

Rao to Martindale, 0 runs

14.3
.

Rao to Martindale, 0 runs

14.2
2

Rao to Martindale, 2 runs

14.1
.

Rao to Martindale, 0 runs

13.6
.

Price to Hameed, 0 runs

13.5
.

Price to Hameed, 0 runs

13.4
.

Price to Hameed, 0 runs

13.3
.

Price to Hameed, 0 runs

13.2
1

Price to Martindale, 1 run

13.1
1

Price to Hameed, 1 run

12.6
.

Rao to Martindale, 0 runs

12.5
1

Rao to Hameed, 1 run

12.4
.

Rao to Hameed, 0 runs

12.3
.

Rao to Hameed, 0 runs

12.2
.

Rao to Hameed, 0 runs

12.1
W

Rao to Tahir, wicket (lbw - Tahir)

11.6
.

Price to Martindale, 0 runs

11.5
.

Price to Martindale, 0 runs

11.4
1

Price to Tahir, 1 run

11.3
6

Price to Tahir, 6 runs

11.2
.

Price to Tahir, 0 runs

11.1
W

Price to McCann, appeal, wicket (stumped - McCann)

10.6
1

Rao to McCann, 1 run

10.5
.

Rao to McCann, 0 runs

10.4
.

Rao to McCann, 0 runs

10.3
.

Rao to McCann, 0 runs

10.2
2

Rao to McCann, 2 runs

10.1
1

Rao to Martindale, 1 run

9.6
.

Price to McCann, 0 runs

9.5
1

Martindale plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.4
.

Price to Martindale, 0 runs

9.3
.

Price to Martindale, 0 runs

9.2
1

Price to McCann, 1 run

9.1
.

Price to McCann, 0 runs

8.6
1

Rao to McCann, 1 run

8.5
1

Rao to Martindale, 1 run

8.4
.

Rao to Martindale, 0 runs

8.3
1

Rao to McCann, 1 run

8.2
.

Rao to McCann, 0 runs

8.1
.

Rao to McCann, 0 runs

7.6
2

Ahmed to Martindale, 2 runs

7.5
.

Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs

7.4
4

Ahmed to Martindale, 4 runs

7.3
.

Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs

7.2
.

Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs

7.1
1

Ahmed to McCann, 1 run

6.6
4

de Lange to Martindale, 4 runs

6.5
1

de Lange to McCann, 1 run

6.2
.

de Lange to McCann, 0 runs

6.1
1

de Lange to Martindale, 1 run

5.6
.

Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs

5.5
4

Ahmed to McCann, 4 runs

5.4
.

Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs

5.3
.

Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs

5.2
1

Ahmed to Martindale, 1 run

5.1
.

Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs

4.6
.

de Lange to McCann, 0 runs

4.5
.

de Lange to McCann, 0 runs

4.4
.

de Lange to McCann, 0 runs

4.3
3

de Lange to Martindale, 3 runs

4.2
1

de Lange to McCann, 1 run

4.1
.

de Lange to McCann, 0 runs

3.6
.

Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs

3.5
.

Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs

3.4
.

Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs

3.3
4

Ahmed to Martindale, 4 runs

3.2
.

Ahmed to Martindale, 0 runs

3.1
4

Ahmed to Martindale, 4 runs

2.6
.

de Lange to McCann, 0 runs

2.5
4

de Lange to McCann, 4 runs

2.4
1

de Lange to Martindale, 1 run

2.3
4

de Lange to Martindale, 4 runs

2.2
.

de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs

2.1
.

de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs

1.6
.

Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs

1.5
4

Ahmed to McCann, 4 runs

1.4
.

Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs

1.3
.

Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs

1.2
.

Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs

1.1
.

Ahmed to McCann, 0 runs

0.6
.

de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs

0.5
.

de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs

0.4
.

de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs

0.3
.

de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs

0.2
.

de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs

0.1
.

de Lange to Martindale, 0 runs