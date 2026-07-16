Match details Gloucestershire vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Akhter Zaman, Ali Anwar, Bancroft Cameron, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dent Chris, Goodman Dominic Charles, Hammond Miles, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Glenn, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Price Tom, Roelofsen Grant, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Smith Tom, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Tector Harry, van Buuren Graeme, Wells Ben
Benchno information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Ahmed Farhan, Broad Stuart, Carter Matthew, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Fletcher Luke, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hales Alex, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henriques Moises, Henry Hayes James Philip, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Keast Tom, King Samuel Isaac Michael, Kitt Ben, Lister Benjamin, Lord Robert, Loten Thomas, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moores Tom, Mullaney Steven, Munro Colin, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pettman Toby, Pipes David, Pocklington Joe, Schadendorf Dane, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Wasim Imad, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet