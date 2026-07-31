Highlights Kent vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

Live
List a

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN
SOM
SOM

(48 ov.) 296/7

47.6
W

Milnes to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

47.5
2

Milnes to Pretorius, 2 runs

47.4
4

Milnes to Pretorius, 4 runs

47.3
.

Milnes to Pretorius, 0 runs

47.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

47.1
1

Milnes to Lamey, 1 run

46.6
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

46.5
1

Denly to Lamey, 1 run

46.4
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

46.3
1

Denly to Lamey, 1 run

46.2
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

46.1
1

Denly to Lamey, 1 run

45.6
4

Dudgeon to Thomas, 4 runs

45.5
1

Dudgeon to Lamey, 1 run

45.4
1

Dudgeon to Thomas, 1 run

45.3
1

Dudgeon to Lamey, 1 run

45.2
.

Dudgeon to Lamey, 0 runs

45.1
1

Dudgeon to Thomas, 1 run

44.6
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

44.5
2

Parkinson to Thomas, 2 runs

44.4
2

Parkinson to Thomas, 2 runs

44.3
1

Parkinson to Lamey, 1 run

44.2
W

Parkinson to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)

44.1
4

Parkinson to Connell, 4 runs

43.6
1

Dudgeon to Connell, 1 run

43.5
W

Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, appeal, wicket (caught - Goldsworthy)

43.4
1

Dudgeon to Thomas, 1 run

43.3
4

Dudgeon to Thomas, 4 runs

43.2
6

Dudgeon to Thomas, 6 runs

43.1
2

Dudgeon to Thomas, 2 runs

42.6
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

42.5
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

42.4
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

42.3
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

42.2
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

42.1
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

41.6
1

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run

41.6
1

Stewart to Goldsworthy, wide

41.5
4

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

41.4
4

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

41.3
1

Stewart to Thomas, 1 run

41.2
1

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run

41.1
1

Stewart to Thomas, 1 run

41.1
1

Stewart to Thomas, wide

40.6
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

40.5
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

40.4
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

40.3
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, appeal

40.2
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

40.1
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

39.6
2

Stewart to Thomas, 2 runs

39.6
1

wide

39.5
.

Stewart to Thomas, 0 runs

39.4
4

And again! Thomas defends for four runs.

39.3
.

0 runs

39.2
1

Goldsworthy defends for one run.

39.1
1

Stewart to Thomas, 1 run

38.6
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

38.5
.

Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs

38.4
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

38.3
4

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

38.2
6

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 6 runs

38.1
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

37.6
1

Milnes to Thomas, 1 run

37.5
6

Milnes to Thomas, 6 runs

37.4
6

Milnes to Thomas, 6 runs

37.3
.

Milnes to Thomas, 0 runs

37.2
1

Milnes to Goldsworthy, 1 run

37.1
.

Milnes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

36.6
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

36.5
2

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

36.4
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

36.3
.

Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs

36.2
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

36.1
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

35.6
.

Milnes to Thomas, 0 runs

35.5
1

Milnes to Goldsworthy, 1 run

35.4
.

Milnes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

35.3
1

Milnes to Thomas, 1 run

35.2
.

Milnes to Thomas, 0 runs

35.1
1

Milnes to Goldsworthy, 1 run

34.6
.

Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs

34.5
.

Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs

34.4
.

Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs

34.3
.

Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs

34.2
.

Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs

34.1
2

Parkinson to Thomas, 2 runs

33.6
2

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

33.6
1

Stewart to Goldsworthy, wide

33.5
1

Stewart to Thomas, 1 run

33.4
1

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run

33.3
4

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

33.2
2

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

33.1
.

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

32.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Perera)

32.5
.

Denly to Perera, 0 runs

32.4
4

Denly to Perera, 4 runs

32.3
1

Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run

32.2
1

Denly to Perera, 1 run

32.1
1

Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run

31.6
1

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run

31.5
1

Stewart to Perera, 1 run

31.4
.

Stewart to Perera, 0 runs

31.3
.

Stewart to Perera, 0 runs

31.2
1

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run

31.1
.

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

30.6
.

Denly to Perera, 0 runs

30.5
1

Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run

30.4
2

Denly to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

30.3
.

Denly to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

30.2
6

Denly to Goldsworthy, 6 runs

30.1
1

Denly to Perera, 1 run

29.6
.

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

29.5
1lb

Stewart to Perera, leg bye, appeal

29.4
2

Stewart to Perera, 2 runs

29.3
1

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run

29.2
1

Stewart to Perera, leg bye

29.1
.

Stewart to Perera, 0 runs

28.6
.

Denly to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.5
1

Denly to Perera, 1 run

28.1
4

Denly to Perera, 4 runs

27.6
1

Stewart to Perera, 1 run

27.5
.

Stewart to Perera, 0 runs

27.4
1

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run

27.3
.

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.2
.

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.1
2

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

26.6
1

Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run

26.5
1

Denly to Perera, 1 run

26.4
1

Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run

26.3
.

Denly to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

26.2
1

Denly to Perera, 1 run

26.1
1

Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run

25.6
4

Singh to Perera, 4 runs

25.5
4

Singh to Perera, 4 runs

25.4
1

Singh to Goldsworthy, 1 run

25.3
1

Singh to Perera, 1 run

25.2
.

Singh to Perera, 0 runs

25.1
1

Goldsworthy plays a defensive stroke for a run.

24.6
.

Parkinson to Perera, 0 runs

24.5
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

24.4
1

Parkinson to Perera, 1 run

24.3
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

24.2
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.1
1

Parkinson to Perera, 1 run

23.6
.

Singh to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.5
.

Singh to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.4
4

Singh to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

23.3
1

Singh to Perera, 1 run

23.2
.

Singh to Perera, 0 runs

23.1
2

Singh to Perera, 2 runs

22.6
1

Parkinson to Perera, 1 run

22.5
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

22.4
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.3
1

Parkinson to Perera, 1 run

22.2
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

22.1
1

Parkinson to Perera, 1 run

21.6
.

Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

21.5
1

Dudgeon to Perera, 1 run

21.4
1

Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 1 run

21.3
4

Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

21.2
1

Dudgeon to Perera, 1 run

21.1
1

Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 1 run

20.6
.

Parkinson to Perera, 0 runs

20.5
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

20.4
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.3
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.2
1

Parkinson to Perera, 1 run

20.1
1

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run

19.6
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

19.5
1

Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 1 run

19.4
.

Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

19.3
.

Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

19.2
1

Dudgeon to Perera, 1 run

19.1
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

18.6
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.5
2

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

18.4
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.3
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.2
.

Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.1
1

Parkinson to Perera, 1 run

17.6
2

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

17.5
.

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

17.4
.

Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

17.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)

17.2
4

Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs

17.1
4

Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs

16.6
4

Singh to Perera, 4 runs

16.5
1

Singh to Lammonby, 1 run

16.4
.

Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.3
.

Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.2
1

Singh to Perera, 1 run

16.1
1

Singh to Lammonby, 1 run

15.6
1

Stewart to Lammonby, 1 run

15.5
4

Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs

15.4
1

Stewart to Perera, 1 run

15.3
.

Stewart to Perera, 0 runs

15.2
1

Stewart to Lammonby, 1 run

15.1
1

Stewart to Perera, 1 run

14.6
1

Singh to Perera, 1 run

14.5
1

Singh to Lammonby, 1 run

14.4
.

Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.3
1

Singh to Perera, 1 run

14.2
4

Singh to Perera, 4 runs

14.2
1

Singh to Perera, wide

14.1
.

Singh to Perera, 0 runs

13.6
4

Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs

13.5
.

Stewart to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.4
.

Stewart to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.3
4

Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs

13.2
1

Stewart to Perera, 1 run

13.1
.

Stewart to Perera, 0 runs

12.6
.

Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.5
.

Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.4
1

Singh to Perera, 1 run

12.3
.

Singh to Perera, 0 runs

12.2
1

Singh to Lammonby, 1 run

12.1
.

Singh to Perera, 0 runs

11.6
1

Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

11.5
.

Stewart to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.4
1

Stewart to Perera, 1 run

11.3
.

Stewart to Perera, 0 runs

11.2
1

Stewart to Lammonby, 1 run

11.1
1

Stewart to Perera, 1 run

10.6
1

Milnes to Perera, 1 run

10.5
.

Milnes to Perera, 0 runs

10.4
.

Milnes to Perera, 0 runs

10.3
2

Milnes to Perera, 2 runs

10.2
.

Milnes to Perera, 0 runs

10.1
1

Milnes to Lammonby, 1 run

9.6
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

9.5
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

9.4
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

9.3
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

9.2
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

9.1
4

Dudgeon to Perera, 4 runs

8.6
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.5
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.4
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.3
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.2
1

Milnes to Perera, 1 run

8.1
1

Milnes to Lammonby, 1 run

7.6
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

7.5
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

7.4
1

Dudgeon to Lammonby, 1 run

7.3
.

Dudgeon to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.2
1

Dudgeon to Perera, 1 run

7.1
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

6.6
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.5
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.4
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.3
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.2
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.1
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

5.6
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

5.5
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

5.4
3

Dudgeon to Lammonby, 3 runs

5.3
4

Dudgeon to Lammonby, 4 runs

5.2
.

Dudgeon to Lammonby, 0 runs

5.2
1

Dudgeon to Lammonby, wide

5.1
.

Dudgeon to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.6
4

Milnes to Perera, 4 runs

4.5
.

Milnes to Perera, 0 runs

4.4
.

Milnes to Perera, 0 runs

4.3
1lb

Milnes to Lammonby, leg bye, appeal

4.2
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.1
4

Milnes to Lammonby, 4 runs

3.6
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

3.5
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

3.4
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

3.3
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

3.2
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

3.1
.

Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs

2.6
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.5
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.4
.

Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.3
1

Milnes to Perera, 1 run

2.2
4

Milnes to Perera, 4 runs

2.1
.

Milnes to Perera, 0 runs

1.6
.

Dudgeon to Lammonby, 0 runs

1.5
W

Dudgeon to Vaughan, wicket (caught - Vaughan)

1.4
4

Dudgeon to Vaughan, 4 runs

1.3
.

Dudgeon to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.2
.

Dudgeon to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.1
.

Dudgeon to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.6
1

Milnes to Vaughan, 1 run

0.5
.

Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.4
.

Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs