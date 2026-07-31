Highlights Kent vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026
Milnes to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)
Milnes to Pretorius, 2 runs
Milnes to Pretorius, 4 runs
Milnes to Pretorius, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Milnes to Lamey, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
Denly to Lamey, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Denly to Lamey, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Denly to Lamey, 1 run
Dudgeon to Thomas, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Lamey, 1 run
Dudgeon to Thomas, 1 run
Dudgeon to Lamey, 1 run
Dudgeon to Lamey, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Thomas, 2 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 2 runs
Parkinson to Lamey, 1 run
Parkinson to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)
Parkinson to Connell, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Connell, 1 run
Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, appeal, wicket (caught - Goldsworthy)
Dudgeon to Thomas, 1 run
Dudgeon to Thomas, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Thomas, 6 runs
Dudgeon to Thomas, 2 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, wide
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Stewart to Thomas, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Thomas, 1 run
Stewart to Thomas, wide
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, appeal
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Thomas, 2 runs
wide
Stewart to Thomas, 0 runs
And again! Thomas defends for four runs.
0 runs
Goldsworthy defends for one run.
Stewart to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 6 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Milnes to Thomas, 1 run
Milnes to Thomas, 6 runs
Milnes to Thomas, 6 runs
Milnes to Thomas, 0 runs
Milnes to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Milnes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Milnes to Thomas, 0 runs
Milnes to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Milnes to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Milnes to Thomas, 1 run
Milnes to Thomas, 0 runs
Milnes to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 0 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 2 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, wide
Stewart to Thomas, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Perera)
Denly to Perera, 0 runs
Denly to Perera, 4 runs
Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Denly to Perera, 1 run
Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Perera, 1 run
Stewart to Perera, 0 runs
Stewart to Perera, 0 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Denly to Perera, 0 runs
Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Denly to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Denly to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Denly to Goldsworthy, 6 runs
Denly to Perera, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Stewart to Perera, leg bye, appeal
Stewart to Perera, 2 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Perera, leg bye
Stewart to Perera, 0 runs
Denly to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Denly to Perera, 1 run
Denly to Perera, 4 runs
Stewart to Perera, 1 run
Stewart to Perera, 0 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Denly to Perera, 1 run
Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Denly to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Denly to Perera, 1 run
Denly to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Singh to Perera, 4 runs
Singh to Perera, 4 runs
Singh to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Singh to Perera, 1 run
Singh to Perera, 0 runs
Goldsworthy plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Parkinson to Perera, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Perera, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Perera, 1 run
Singh to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Singh to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Singh to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Singh to Perera, 1 run
Singh to Perera, 0 runs
Singh to Perera, 2 runs
Parkinson to Perera, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Perera, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Perera, 1 run
Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 1 run
Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 1 run
Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Perera, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Perera, 1 run
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 1 run
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Parkinson to Perera, 1 run
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Stewart to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)
Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs
Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs
Singh to Perera, 4 runs
Singh to Lammonby, 1 run
Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs
Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs
Singh to Perera, 1 run
Singh to Lammonby, 1 run
Stewart to Lammonby, 1 run
Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs
Stewart to Perera, 1 run
Stewart to Perera, 0 runs
Stewart to Lammonby, 1 run
Stewart to Perera, 1 run
Singh to Perera, 1 run
Singh to Lammonby, 1 run
Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs
Singh to Perera, 1 run
Singh to Perera, 4 runs
Singh to Perera, wide
Singh to Perera, 0 runs
Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs
Stewart to Lammonby, 0 runs
Stewart to Lammonby, 0 runs
Stewart to Lammonby, 4 runs
Stewart to Perera, 1 run
Stewart to Perera, 0 runs
Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs
Singh to Lammonby, 0 runs
Singh to Perera, 1 run
Singh to Perera, 0 runs
Singh to Lammonby, 1 run
Singh to Perera, 0 runs
Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Stewart to Lammonby, 0 runs
Stewart to Perera, 1 run
Stewart to Perera, 0 runs
Stewart to Lammonby, 1 run
Stewart to Perera, 1 run
Milnes to Perera, 1 run
Milnes to Perera, 0 runs
Milnes to Perera, 0 runs
Milnes to Perera, 2 runs
Milnes to Perera, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 1 run
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 4 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Perera, 1 run
Milnes to Lammonby, 1 run
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Lammonby, 1 run
Dudgeon to Lammonby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 1 run
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Lammonby, 3 runs
Dudgeon to Lammonby, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Lammonby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Lammonby, wide
Dudgeon to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Perera, 4 runs
Milnes to Perera, 0 runs
Milnes to Perera, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, leg bye, appeal
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Perera, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Milnes to Perera, 1 run
Milnes to Perera, 4 runs
Milnes to Perera, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Lammonby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Vaughan, wicket (caught - Vaughan)
Dudgeon to Vaughan, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Vaughan, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Vaughan, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Vaughan, 0 runs
Milnes to Vaughan, 1 run
Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs
Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs
Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs
Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs
Milnes to Vaughan, 0 runs