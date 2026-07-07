Match details Kent vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

List a

KEN
KEN
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Bhuiyan Arafat, Billings Sam, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Daly Ellis, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Garrett George, Hogan Michael, Jas Singh, Khushi Feroze, Klaassen Fred, Linde George, Muyeye Tawanda, Nijjar Aron, O Riordan Marcus, Parkinson Matt, Qadri Hamidullah, Quinn Matt, Richardson Kane, Rizvi Mohammed, Rogers Tom, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Can Ekansh, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stobo Charles, Swanepoel Beyers
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Baird James, Banton Tom, Campher Curtis, Cassell Charlie, Davies Steven, Dickson Sean, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Harding Jack, Henry Matt, Heywood Joe, Hildreth James, Hill Finley James, Khan Sajid, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Langridge JT, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Renshaw Matthew, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Smeed Will, Sodhi Ish, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Umeed Andrew, van der Merwe Roelof, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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