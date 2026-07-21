Highlights Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026
Weatherall to Ali, 1 run
Weatherall to Ali, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hain, appeal, wicket (lbw - Hain)
Chahal to Bamber, 0 runs
Chahal to Garton, appeal, wicket (caught - Garton)
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Garton, leg bye
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Hain, 2 runs
Weatherall to Garton, 0 runs
Weatherall to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Weatherall to Smith, 2 runs
Weatherall to Smith, 4 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 1 run
Weatherall to Smith, 1 run
Chahal to Smith, 1 run
Chahal to Smith, 0 runs
Chahal to Smith, 0 runs
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Smith, 1 run
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Guthrie to Smith, 2 runs
Guthrie to Smith, 2 leg byes
Guthrie to Smith, 2 runs
Guthrie to Smith, 0 runs
Guthrie to Smith, 4 runs
Guthrie to Smith, 0 runs
Chahal to Smith, 1 run
Chahal to Smith, 2 runs
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Hain, 2 runs
Chahal to Smith, 1 run
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Procter to Smith, 0 runs
Procter to Smith, appeal
Procter to Hain, 1 run
Procter to Smith, 1 run
Procter to Smith, 4 runs
Procter to Smith, 0 runs
Chahal to Smith, 1 run
Chahal to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Chahal to Davies, 0 runs
Procter to Hain, 0 runs
Procter to Hain, 2 runs
Procter to Davies, 1 run
Procter to Davies, 0 runs
Procter to Davies, 0 runs
Procter to Davies, 0 runs
Chahal to Hain, 2 runs
Chahal to Hain, 0 runs
Chahal to Davies, 1 run
Chahal to Davies, 4 leg byes
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Hain, 4 runs
Weatherall to Davies, 4 runs
Weatherall to Hain, bye
Weatherall to Davies, 1 run
Weatherall to Davies, 4 runs
Weatherall to Davies, 4 runs
Weatherall to Davies, 4 runs
Miller to Davies, 1 run
Miller to Davies, 2 runs
Miller to Hain, 1 run
Miller to Davies, 1 run
Miller to Hain, 1 run
Miller to Hain, 2 leg byes, appeal
Weatherall to Davies, 0 runs
Weatherall to Davies, 0 runs
Weatherall to Davies, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 1 run
Weatherall to Hain, 2 runs
Weatherall to Davies, 1 run
Miller to Davies, 1 run
Miller to Davies, 0 runs
Miller to Davies, 0 runs
Miller to Hain, 1 run
Miller to Hain, 2 runs
Miller to Hain, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, appeal, wicket (caught - Wylie)
Weatherall to Hain, 1 run
Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run
Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Hain, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 1 run
Miller to Hain, 1 run
Miller to Hain, 6 runs
Miller to Hain, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 1 run
Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run
Weatherall to Hain, leg bye, appeal
Weatherall to Hain, wide
Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run
Weatherall to Hain, 1 run
McSweeney to Hain, 1 run
McSweeney to Wylie, 1 run
McSweeney to Hain, 1 run
McSweeney to Hain, 0 runs
McSweeney to Wylie, 1 run
McSweeney to Wylie, 4 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 1 run
Guthrie to Wylie, wide
Guthrie to Hain, 1 run
Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs
McSweeney to Hain, 1 run
McSweeney to Wylie, 1 run
McSweeney to Hain, 1 run
McSweeney to Hain, 0 runs
McSweeney to Wylie, 1 run
McSweeney to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 4 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 1 run
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Chahal to Wylie, 1 run
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Wylie, 1 run
Chahal to Wylie, 0 runs
Hain defends for a single run.
Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 2 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 1 run
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Wylie, 1 run
Chahal to Wylie, 0 runs
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Wylie, 1 run
Chahal to Wylie, 4 runs
Procter to Wylie, 1 run
Procter to Wylie, 0 runs
Procter to Wylie, 0 runs
Procter to Wylie, 0 runs
Procter to Hain, 1 run
Procter to Hain, 2 runs
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Hain, 0 runs
Chahal to Wylie, 1 run
Chahal to Wylie, 0 runs
Chahal to Wylie, 2 runs
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Procter to Hain, 1 run
Procter to Hain, 0 runs
Procter to Hain, 4 runs
Procter to Hain, 2 runs
Procter to Wylie, 1 run
Procter to Wylie, 0 runs
Chahal to Wylie, 1 run
Chahal to Wylie, appeal
Chahal to Hain, 1 run
Chahal to Hain, 0 runs
Chahal to Hain, 0 runs
Chahal to Wylie, 1 run
Miller to Wylie, 1 run
Miller to Hain, 1 run
Miller to Hain, 0 runs
Miller to Hain, 4 runs
Miller to Wylie, 1 run, appeal
Miller to Hain, 1 run
Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, 4 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 1 run
Weatherall to Wylie, leg bye
Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Hain, 0 runs
Miller to Hain, 0 runs
Miller to Hain, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 1 run
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 4 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 2 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run
Weatherall to Hain, 1 run
Weatherall to Hain, wide
Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run
Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 2 wides
Miller to Wylie, 2 runs
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs
Weatherall to Hain, 2 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Yates)
Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run
Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Yates, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 1 run
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Yates, 1 run
Miller to Yates, 0 runs
Miller to Yates, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, appeal
Weatherall to Yates, 1 run
Weatherall to Yates, 0 runs
Weatherall to Yates, 0 runs
Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run
Miller to Wylie, 1 run
Miller to Wylie, 4 runs
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 0 runs
Miller to Wylie, 4 runs
Guthrie to Yates, 4 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 1 run
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 4 runs
FOUR! No ball, which will trigger another free hit. , and Yates makes the most of it. Yates defends for 4 runs.
FOUR! No ball. Yates defends for 4 runs.
Procter to Yates, 4 runs
0 runs
Procter to Yates, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 0 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 4 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Yates, 1 run
Guthrie to Yates, 4 runs
Guthrie to Yates, 2 runs
Procter to Wylie, 0 runs
Procter to Wylie, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 1 run
Procter to Yates, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 0 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Yates, 1 run
Guthrie to Yates, wide
Guthrie to Yates, 2 runs
Guthrie to Yates, 0 runs
Guthrie to Yates, 4 runs
Guthrie to Yates, 0 runs
Procter to Wylie, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 1 run
Procter to Wylie, 1 run, appeal
Procter to Wylie, 0 runs
Procter to Wylie, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 1 run
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs
Guthrie to Jani, appeal, wicket (caught - Jani)
Guthrie to Jani, 4 runs
Guthrie to Jani, 0 runs
Guthrie to Jani, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 0 runs
Procter to Yates, 0 runs
Procter to Jani, 1 run
Procter to Jani, 4 runs
Procter to Jani, 4 runs