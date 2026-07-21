Highlights Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026

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County Ground

NOR
NOR
WAR
WAR

(44 ov.) 271/7

44.3
1

Weatherall to Ali, 1 run

44.2
.

Weatherall to Ali, 0 runs

44.1
W

Weatherall to Hain, appeal, wicket (lbw - Hain)

43.6
.

Chahal to Bamber, 0 runs

43.5
W

Chahal to Garton, appeal, wicket (caught - Garton)

43.4
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

43.3
1

Chahal to Garton, leg bye

43.2
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

43.1
2

Chahal to Hain, 2 runs

42.6
.

Weatherall to Garton, 0 runs

42.5
W

Weatherall to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

42.4
2

Weatherall to Smith, 2 runs

42.3
4

Weatherall to Smith, 4 runs

42.2
1

Weatherall to Hain, 1 run

42.1
1

Weatherall to Smith, 1 run

41.6
1

Chahal to Smith, 1 run

41.5
.

Chahal to Smith, 0 runs

41.4
.

Chahal to Smith, 0 runs

41.3
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

41.2
1

Chahal to Smith, 1 run

41.1
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

40.6
2

Guthrie to Smith, 2 runs

40.5
2

Guthrie to Smith, 2 leg byes

40.4
2

Guthrie to Smith, 2 runs

40.3
.

Guthrie to Smith, 0 runs

40.2
4

Guthrie to Smith, 4 runs

40.1
.

Guthrie to Smith, 0 runs

39.6
1

Chahal to Smith, 1 run

39.5
2

Chahal to Smith, 2 runs

39.4
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

39.3
2

Chahal to Hain, 2 runs

39.2
1

Chahal to Smith, 1 run

39.1
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

38.6
.

Procter to Smith, 0 runs

38.5
.

Procter to Smith, appeal

38.4
1

Procter to Hain, 1 run

38.3
1

Procter to Smith, 1 run

38.2
4

Procter to Smith, 4 runs

38.1
.

Procter to Smith, 0 runs

37.3
1

Chahal to Smith, 1 run

37.2
W

Chahal to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

37.1
.

Chahal to Davies, 0 runs

36.6
.

Procter to Hain, 0 runs

36.5
2

Procter to Hain, 2 runs

36.4
1

Procter to Davies, 1 run

36.3
.

Procter to Davies, 0 runs

36.2
.

Procter to Davies, 0 runs

36.1
.

Procter to Davies, 0 runs

35.6
2

Chahal to Hain, 2 runs

35.5
.

Chahal to Hain, 0 runs

35.4
1

Chahal to Davies, 1 run

35.3
4

Chahal to Davies, 4 leg byes

35.2
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

35.1
4

Chahal to Hain, 4 runs

34.6
4

Weatherall to Davies, 4 runs

34.5
1

Weatherall to Hain, bye

34.4
1

Weatherall to Davies, 1 run

34.3
4

Weatherall to Davies, 4 runs

34.2
4

Weatherall to Davies, 4 runs

34.1
4

Weatherall to Davies, 4 runs

33.6
1

Miller to Davies, 1 run

33.5
2

Miller to Davies, 2 runs

33.4
1

Miller to Hain, 1 run

33.3
1

Miller to Davies, 1 run

33.2
1

Miller to Hain, 1 run

33.1
2lb

Miller to Hain, 2 leg byes, appeal

32.6
.

Weatherall to Davies, 0 runs

32.5
.

Weatherall to Davies, 0 runs

32.4
.

Weatherall to Davies, 0 runs

32.3
1

Weatherall to Hain, 1 run

32.2
2

Weatherall to Hain, 2 runs

32.1
1

Weatherall to Davies, 1 run

31.6
1

Miller to Davies, 1 run

31.5
.

Miller to Davies, 0 runs

31.4
.

Miller to Davies, 0 runs

31.3
1

Miller to Hain, 1 run

31.2
2

Miller to Hain, 2 runs

31.1
.

Miller to Hain, 0 runs

30.6
W

Weatherall to Wylie, appeal, wicket (caught - Wylie)

30.5
1

Weatherall to Hain, 1 run

30.4
.

Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs

30.3
1

Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run

30.2
.

Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs

30.1
.

Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs

29.6
.

Miller to Hain, 0 runs

29.5
1

Miller to Wylie, 1 run

29.4
1

Miller to Hain, 1 run

29.3
6

Miller to Hain, 6 runs

29.2
.

Miller to Hain, 0 runs

29.1
1

Miller to Wylie, 1 run

28.6
.

Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs

28.5
.

Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs

28.4
1

Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run

28.3
1lb

Weatherall to Hain, leg bye, appeal

28.3
1

Weatherall to Hain, wide

28.2
1

Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run

28.1
1

Weatherall to Hain, 1 run

27.6
1

McSweeney to Hain, 1 run

27.5
1

McSweeney to Wylie, 1 run

27.4
1

McSweeney to Hain, 1 run

27.3
.

McSweeney to Hain, 0 runs

27.2
1

McSweeney to Wylie, 1 run

27.1
4

McSweeney to Wylie, 4 runs

26.6
1

Guthrie to Wylie, 1 run

26.6
1

Guthrie to Wylie, wide

26.5
1

Guthrie to Hain, 1 run

26.4
.

Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs

26.3
.

Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs

26.2
.

Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs

26.1
.

Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs

25.6
1

McSweeney to Hain, 1 run

25.5
1

McSweeney to Wylie, 1 run

25.4
1

McSweeney to Hain, 1 run

25.3
.

McSweeney to Hain, 0 runs

25.2
1

McSweeney to Wylie, 1 run

25.1
.

McSweeney to Wylie, 0 runs

24.6
.

Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs

24.5
4

Guthrie to Hain, 4 runs

24.4
.

Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs

24.3
.

Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs

24.2
1

Guthrie to Wylie, 1 run

24.1
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

23.6
1

Chahal to Wylie, 1 run

23.5
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

23.4
1

Chahal to Wylie, 1 run

23.3
.

Chahal to Wylie, 0 runs

23.2
1

Hain defends for a single run.

22.6
.

Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs

22.5
2

Guthrie to Hain, 2 runs

22.4
.

Guthrie to Hain, 0 runs

22.3
1

Guthrie to Wylie, 1 run

22.2
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

22.1
1

Guthrie to Hain, 1 run

21.6
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

21.5
1

Chahal to Wylie, 1 run

21.4
.

Chahal to Wylie, 0 runs

21.3
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

21.2
1

Chahal to Wylie, 1 run

21.1
4

Chahal to Wylie, 4 runs

20.6
1

Procter to Wylie, 1 run

20.5
.

Procter to Wylie, 0 runs

20.4
.

Procter to Wylie, 0 runs

20.3
.

Procter to Wylie, 0 runs

20.2
1

Procter to Hain, 1 run

20.1
2

Procter to Hain, 2 runs

19.6
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

19.5
.

Chahal to Hain, 0 runs

19.4
1

Chahal to Wylie, 1 run

19.3
.

Chahal to Wylie, 0 runs

19.2
2

Chahal to Wylie, 2 runs

19.1
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

18.6
1

Procter to Hain, 1 run

18.5
.

Procter to Hain, 0 runs

18.4
4

Procter to Hain, 4 runs

18.3
2

Procter to Hain, 2 runs

18.2
1

Procter to Wylie, 1 run

18.1
.

Procter to Wylie, 0 runs

17.6
1

Chahal to Wylie, 1 run

17.5
.

Chahal to Wylie, appeal

17.4
1

Chahal to Hain, 1 run

17.3
.

Chahal to Hain, 0 runs

17.2
.

Chahal to Hain, 0 runs

17.1
1

Chahal to Wylie, 1 run

16.6
1

Miller to Wylie, 1 run

16.5
1

Miller to Hain, 1 run

16.4
.

Miller to Hain, 0 runs

16.3
4

Miller to Hain, 4 runs

16.2
1

Miller to Wylie, 1 run, appeal

16.1
1

Miller to Hain, 1 run

15.6
.

Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs

15.5
.

Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs

15.4
4

Weatherall to Wylie, 4 runs

15.3
1

Weatherall to Hain, 1 run

15.2
1

Weatherall to Wylie, leg bye

15.1
.

Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs

14.6
.

Miller to Hain, 0 runs

14.5
.

Miller to Hain, 0 runs

14.4
.

Miller to Hain, 0 runs

14.3
1

Miller to Wylie, 1 run

14.2
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

14.1
4

Miller to Wylie, 4 runs

13.6
2

Weatherall to Hain, 2 runs

13.5
.

Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs

13.4
1

Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run

13.3
1

Weatherall to Hain, 1 run

13.3
1

Weatherall to Hain, wide

13.2
1

Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run

13.1
.

Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs

13.1
2

Weatherall to Hain, 2 wides

12.6
2

Miller to Wylie, 2 runs

12.5
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

12.4
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

12.3
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

12.2
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

12.1
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

11.6
.

Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs

11.5
.

Weatherall to Hain, 0 runs

11.4
2

Weatherall to Hain, 2 runs

11.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Yates)

11.2
1

Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run

11.1
.

Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs

10.6
.

Miller to Yates, 0 runs

10.5
1

Miller to Wylie, 1 run

10.4
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

10.3
1

Miller to Yates, 1 run

10.2
.

Miller to Yates, 0 runs

10.1
.

Miller to Yates, 0 runs

9.6
.

Weatherall to Wylie, 0 runs

9.5
.

Weatherall to Wylie, appeal

9.4
1

Weatherall to Yates, 1 run

9.3
.

Weatherall to Yates, 0 runs

9.2
.

Weatherall to Yates, 0 runs

9.1
1

Weatherall to Wylie, 1 run

8.6
1

Miller to Wylie, 1 run

8.5
4

Miller to Wylie, 4 runs

8.4
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

8.3
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

8.2
.

Miller to Wylie, 0 runs

8.1
4

Miller to Wylie, 4 runs

7.6
4

Guthrie to Yates, 4 runs

7.5
1

Guthrie to Wylie, 1 run

7.4
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

7.3
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

7.2
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

7.1
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

6.6
4

Procter to Yates, 4 runs

6.6
nb

FOUR! No ball, which will trigger another free hit. , and Yates makes the most of it. Yates defends for 4 runs.

6.6
nb

FOUR! No ball. Yates defends for 4 runs.

6.5
4

Procter to Yates, 4 runs

6.4
.

0 runs

6.3
.

Procter to Yates, 0 runs

6.2
.

Procter to Yates, 0 runs

6.1
.

Procter to Yates, 0 runs

5.6
4

Guthrie to Wylie, 4 runs

5.5
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

5.4
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

5.3
1

Guthrie to Yates, 1 run

5.2
4

Guthrie to Yates, 4 runs

5.1
2

Guthrie to Yates, 2 runs

4.6
.

Procter to Wylie, 0 runs

4.5
.

Procter to Wylie, 0 runs

4.4
1

Procter to Yates, 1 run

4.3
.

Procter to Yates, 0 runs

4.2
.

Procter to Yates, 0 runs

4.1
.

Procter to Yates, 0 runs

3.6
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

3.5
1

Guthrie to Yates, 1 run

3.5
1

Guthrie to Yates, wide

3.4
2

Guthrie to Yates, 2 runs

3.3
.

Guthrie to Yates, 0 runs

3.2
4

Guthrie to Yates, 4 runs

3.1
.

Guthrie to Yates, 0 runs

2.6
.

Procter to Wylie, 0 runs

2.5
1

Procter to Yates, 1 run

2.4
1

Procter to Wylie, 1 run, appeal

2.3
.

Procter to Wylie, 0 runs

2.2
.

Procter to Wylie, 0 runs

2.1
1

Procter to Yates, 1 run

1.6
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

1.5
.

Guthrie to Wylie, 0 runs

1.4
W

Guthrie to Jani, appeal, wicket (caught - Jani)

1.3
4

Guthrie to Jani, 4 runs

1.2
.

Guthrie to Jani, 0 runs

1.1
.

Guthrie to Jani, 0 runs

0.6
.

Procter to Yates, 0 runs

0.5
.

Procter to Yates, 0 runs

0.4
.

Procter to Yates, 0 runs

0.3
1

Procter to Jani, 1 run

0.2
4

Procter to Jani, 4 runs

0.1
4

Procter to Jani, 4 runs