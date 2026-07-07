Match details Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026

List a

NOR
NOR
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bartlett George, Bopara Ravi, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buckingham Jordan, Chahal Yuzvendra, Finan Michael, Freddie Heldreich, Gowler George, Guthrie Liam, Kaul Siddarth, Keogh Rob, Kerrigan Simon, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Morris Lance, Nair Karun, Pope Lloyd, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Raza Sikandar, Robinson Tim, Russell Alexander, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Shaw Prithvi, Terry Sean, Tremain Chris, Tye Andrew, Varma Aryaman, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Weldon George, White Graeme, Whitehouse Ben, Whiteman Sam, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bamber Ethan, Barnard Ed, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Davies Alex, Drakes Dominic, Garton George, Gleeson Richard, Hain Sam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Latham Tom, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Mousley Dan, Rae Michael, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Yates Robert
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
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