Pocklington to Leach, 1 run

Pocklington to Church, 1 run

Pocklington to Church, 2 runs

Pocklington to Leach, 1 run

Hayes to Church, 0 runs

Hayes to Church, 2 runs

Hayes to Leach, 1 run

Hayes to Church, 1 run

Hayes to Church, 0 runs

Hayes to Church, 0 runs

Pocklington to Leach, 0 runs

Pocklington to Leach, 0 runs

Pocklington to Church, 1 run

Pocklington to Church, 0 runs

Pocklington to Leach, 1 run

Pocklington to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pretorius)

Hayes to Church, 0 runs

Hayes to Roberts, appeal, wicket (caught - Roberts)

Hayes to Pretorius, 1 run

Hayes to Roberts, 1 run

Hayes to Pretorius, 1 run

Hayes to Pretorius, wide

Hayes to Roberts, 1 run

Pocklington to Pretorius, 2 runs

Pocklington to Pretorius, 0 runs

Pocklington to Pretorius, 0 runs

Pocklington to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)

Pocklington to Roberts, 3 runs

Pocklington to Roberts, 0 runs

Lord to Roberts, 1 run

Lord to Roberts, 2 runs

Lord to Connell, 1 run

Lord to Roberts, 1 run

Lord to Roberts, 4 runs

Lord to Connell, no ball + 1 run

Lord to Connell, 0 runs

Pocklington to Connell, 1 run

Pocklington to Roberts, 1 run

Pocklington to Connell, 1 run

Pocklington to Roberts, 1 run

Pocklington to Connell, 1 run

Pocklington to Connell, 2 runs

Lord to Roberts, 2 runs

Lord to Roberts, 0 runs

Lord to Connell, 1 run

Lord to Connell, wide

Lord to Roberts, 0 runs

Lord to Roberts, wide

Lord to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)

Pocklington to Lammonby, 1 run

Pocklington to Lammonby, 0 runs

Pocklington to Lammonby, 2 runs

Pocklington to Connell, 3 runs

Pocklington to Connell, 0 runs

Pocklington to Connell, 2 runs

Lord to Connell, leg bye

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

Lord to Lammonby, 4 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 2 runs

Lord to Connell, 1 run

James to Connell, 1 run

James to Connell, 0 runs

James to Connell, 4 runs

James to Lammonby, 1 run

James to Lammonby, 4 runs

James to Lammonby, 4 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

Lord to Connell, 1 run

Lord to Connell, 2 runs

Lord to Connell, 0 runs

Lord to Connell, 0 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

James to Connell, 0 runs

James to Connell, 2 runs

James to Connell, 0 runs

James to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

James to Lammonby, 1 run

James to Thomas, 1 run

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

Lord to Thomas, 1 run

Lord to Thomas, 0 runs

Lord to Thomas, 0 runs

Lord to Thomas, 0 runs

Lord to Thomas, 2 runs

Lord to Thomas, wide

Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs

Ahmed to Lammonby, 2 runs

Ahmed to Thomas, leg bye

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

McCann to Lammonby, 1 run

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

McCann to Lammonby, 1 run

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

McCann to Thomas, 4 runs

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 2 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 2 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 4 runs

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

Ahmed to Thomas, 4 runs

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 1 run

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

Ahmed to Lammonby, 2 runs

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

McCann to Perera, appeal, wicket (caught - Perera)

McCann to Perera, 0 runs

McCann to Lammonby, 1 run

McCann to Perera, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Perera, 3 runs

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

James to Perera, 1 run

James to Lammonby, 1 run

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

James to Perera, 1 run

James to Lammonby, 1 run

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

James to Perera, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

Ahmed to Perera, 4 runs

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

James to Perera, 1 run

James to Perera, 0 runs

James to Perera, 0 runs

James to Lammonby, 1 run

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

James to Perera, 4 runs

James to Perera, 2 runs

James to Perera, 0 runs

James to Perera, 0 runs

James to Perera, 0 runs

James to Lammonby, 1 run

Hutton to Perera, 4 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run

Lord to Lammonby, 3 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 4 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 2 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run

Hutton to Perera, 1 run

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

Lord to Perera, 1 run

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

Lord to Perera, 1 run

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

Lord to Lammonby, 2 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Lammonby defends for a run.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 1 run

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

Lord to Perera, 1 run

Lord to Perera, 0 runs

Lord to Perera, 0 runs

Lord to Perera, 4 runs

no ball

Hutton to Perera, 1 run

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

Hayes to Perera, wide

Hayes to Lammonby, 1 run

Hayes to Lammonby, 2 runs

Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs

Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 4 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs

Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs

Hayes to Perera, 1 run

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

Hayes to Perera, 4 runs

7.1 4

And again! Perera defends for 4 runs.