Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026

Live
List a

The John Fretwell Sporting Complex

NOT
NOT
SOM
SOM

(49 ov.) 250/8

48.4
1

Pocklington to Leach, 1 run

48.3
1

Pocklington to Church, 1 run

48.2
2

Pocklington to Church, 2 runs

48.1
1

Pocklington to Leach, 1 run

47.6
.

Hayes to Church, 0 runs

47.5
2

Hayes to Church, 2 runs

47.4
1

Hayes to Leach, 1 run

47.3
1

Hayes to Church, 1 run

47.2
.

Hayes to Church, 0 runs

47.1
.

Hayes to Church, 0 runs

46.6
.

Pocklington to Leach, 0 runs

46.5
.

Pocklington to Leach, 0 runs

46.4
1

Pocklington to Church, 1 run

46.3
.

Pocklington to Church, 0 runs

46.2
1

Pocklington to Leach, 1 run

46.1
W

Pocklington to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pretorius)

45.6
.

Hayes to Church, 0 runs

45.5
W

Hayes to Roberts, appeal, wicket (caught - Roberts)

45.4
1

Hayes to Pretorius, 1 run

45.3
1

Hayes to Roberts, 1 run

45.2
1

Hayes to Pretorius, 1 run

45.2
1

Hayes to Pretorius, wide

45.1
1

Hayes to Roberts, 1 run

44.6
2

Pocklington to Pretorius, 2 runs

44.5
.

Pocklington to Pretorius, 0 runs

44.4
.

Pocklington to Pretorius, 0 runs

44.3
W

Pocklington to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)

44.2
3

Pocklington to Roberts, 3 runs

44.1
.

Pocklington to Roberts, 0 runs

43.6
1

Lord to Roberts, 1 run

43.5
2

Lord to Roberts, 2 runs

43.4
1

Lord to Connell, 1 run

43.3
1

Lord to Roberts, 1 run

43.2
4

Lord to Roberts, 4 runs

43.2
nb

Lord to Connell, no ball + 1 run

43.1
.

Lord to Connell, 0 runs

42.6
1

Pocklington to Connell, 1 run

42.5
1

Pocklington to Roberts, 1 run

42.4
1

Pocklington to Connell, 1 run

42.3
1

Pocklington to Roberts, 1 run

42.2
1

Pocklington to Connell, 1 run

42.1
2

Pocklington to Connell, 2 runs

41.6
2

Lord to Roberts, 2 runs

41.5
.

Lord to Roberts, 0 runs

41.4
1

Lord to Connell, 1 run

41.4
1

Lord to Connell, wide

41.2
.

Lord to Roberts, 0 runs

41.2
1

Lord to Roberts, wide

41.1
W

Lord to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)

40.6
1

Pocklington to Lammonby, 1 run

40.5
.

Pocklington to Lammonby, 0 runs

40.4
2

Pocklington to Lammonby, 2 runs

40.3
3

Pocklington to Connell, 3 runs

40.2
.

Pocklington to Connell, 0 runs

40.1
2

Pocklington to Connell, 2 runs

39.6
1

Lord to Connell, leg bye

39.5
1

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

39.4
4

Lord to Lammonby, 4 runs

39.3
.

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

39.2
2

Lord to Lammonby, 2 runs

39.1
1

Lord to Connell, 1 run

38.6
1

James to Connell, 1 run

38.5
.

James to Connell, 0 runs

38.4
4

James to Connell, 4 runs

38.3
1

James to Lammonby, 1 run

38.2
4

James to Lammonby, 4 runs

38.1
4

James to Lammonby, 4 runs

37.6
1

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

37.5
1

Lord to Connell, 1 run

37.4
2

Lord to Connell, 2 runs

37.3
.

Lord to Connell, 0 runs

37.2
.

Lord to Connell, 0 runs

37.1
1

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

36.6
.

James to Connell, 0 runs

36.5
2

James to Connell, 2 runs

36.4
.

James to Connell, 0 runs

36.3
W

James to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

36.2
1

James to Lammonby, 1 run

36.1
1

James to Thomas, 1 run

35.6
.

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

35.5
1

Lord to Thomas, 1 run

35.4
.

Lord to Thomas, 0 runs

35.3
.

Lord to Thomas, 0 runs

35.2
.

Lord to Thomas, 0 runs

35.1
2

Lord to Thomas, 2 runs

35.1
1

Lord to Thomas, wide

34.6
4

Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs

34.5
2

Ahmed to Lammonby, 2 runs

34.4
1

Ahmed to Thomas, leg bye

34.3
.

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

34.2
.

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

34.1
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

33.6
1

McCann to Lammonby, 1 run

33.5
1

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

33.4
1

McCann to Lammonby, 1 run

33.3
1

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

33.2
4

McCann to Thomas, 4 runs

33.1
.

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

32.6
1

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

32.5
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

32.4
1

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

32.3
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

32.2
1

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

32.1
.

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

31.6
.

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.5
.

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.4
2

McCann to Lammonby, 2 runs

31.3
2

McCann to Lammonby, 2 runs

31.2
4

McCann to Lammonby, 4 runs

31.1
1

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

30.6
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

30.5
1

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

30.4
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

30.3
1

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

30.2
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

30.1
1

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

29.6
.

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.5
.

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.4
.

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.3
.

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.2
1

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

29.1
.

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

28.6
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

28.5
1

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

28.4
4

Ahmed to Thomas, 4 runs

28.3
.

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

28.2
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

28.1
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.6
1

McCann to Lammonby, 1 run

27.5
.

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.4
.

McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.3
1

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

27.2
.

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

27.1
.

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

26.6
2

Ahmed to Lammonby, 2 runs

26.5
1

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

26.4
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

26.3
4

Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs

26.2
1

Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run

26.1
.

Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs

25.6
1

McCann to Thomas, 1 run

25.5
.

McCann to Thomas, 0 runs

25.4
W

McCann to Perera, appeal, wicket (caught - Perera)

25.3
.

McCann to Perera, 0 runs

25.2
1

McCann to Lammonby, 1 run

25.1
1

McCann to Perera, 1 run

24.6
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.5
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.4
1

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

24.3
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

24.2
3

Ahmed to Perera, 3 runs

24.1
.

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

23.6
.

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

23.5
1

James to Perera, 1 run

23.4
1

James to Lammonby, 1 run

23.1
.

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

22.6
.

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

22.5
.

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

22.4
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

22.3
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

22.2
1

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

22.1
.

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

21.6
1

James to Perera, 1 run

21.5
1

James to Lammonby, 1 run

21.4
.

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.3
.

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.2
.

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.1
1

James to Perera, 1 run

20.6
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

20.5
1

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

20.4
4

Ahmed to Perera, 4 runs

20.3
.

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

20.2
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

20.1
1

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

19.6
.

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.5
1

James to Perera, 1 run

19.4
.

James to Perera, 0 runs

19.3
.

James to Perera, 0 runs

19.2
1

James to Lammonby, 1 run

19.1
.

James to Lammonby, 0 runs

18.6
.

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

18.5
.

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

18.4
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

18.3
1

Ahmed to Perera, 1 run

18.2
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

18.1
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

17.6
4

James to Perera, 4 runs

17.5
2

James to Perera, 2 runs

17.4
.

James to Perera, 0 runs

17.3
.

James to Perera, 0 runs

17.2
.

James to Perera, 0 runs

17.1
1

James to Lammonby, 1 run

16.6
4

Hutton to Perera, 4 runs

16.5
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

16.4
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

16.3
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

16.2
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

16.1
1

Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run

15.6
3

Lord to Lammonby, 3 runs

15.5
.

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

15.4
4

Lord to Lammonby, 4 runs

15.3
.

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

15.2
.

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

15.1
2

Lord to Lammonby, 2 runs

14.6
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

14.5
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

14.4
1

Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run

14.3
1

Hutton to Perera, 1 run

14.2
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

14.1
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

13.6
.

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.5
1

Lord to Perera, 1 run

13.4
1

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

13.3
1

Lord to Perera, 1 run

13.2
1

Lord to Lammonby, 1 run

13.1
2

Lord to Lammonby, 2 runs

12.6
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

12.5
1

Lammonby defends for a run.

12.4
.

0 runs

12.3
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.2
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.1
1

Hutton to Perera, 1 run

11.6
.

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.5
.

Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.4
1

Lord to Perera, 1 run

11.3
.

Lord to Perera, 0 runs

11.2
.

Lord to Perera, 0 runs

11.1
4

Lord to Perera, 4 runs

11.1
1

no ball

10.6
1

Hutton to Perera, 1 run

10.5
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

10.4
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

10.3
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

10.2
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

10.1
1

Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run

9.6
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

9.5
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

9.5
1

Hayes to Perera, wide

9.4
1

Hayes to Lammonby, 1 run

9.3
2

Hayes to Lammonby, 2 runs

9.2
.

Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs

9.1
.

Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.6
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

8.5
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

8.4
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

8.3
4

Hutton to Perera, 4 runs

8.2
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

8.1
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

7.6
.

Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.5
.

Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.4
1

Hayes to Perera, 1 run

7.3
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

7.2
4

Hayes to Perera, 4 runs

7.1
4

And again! Perera defends for 4 runs.

7.1
1

Hayes to Perera, wide

6.6
.

0 runs

6.5
4

FOUR! Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

6.4
.

0 runs

6.3
1

Perera defends for a run.

6.2
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

6.1
.

Hutton to Perera, 0 runs

5.6
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

5.5
1

Perera defends for one run.

5.4
1

Hayes to Lammonby, 1 run

5.3
1

Hayes to Perera, 1 run

5.2
4

Hayes to Perera, 4 runs

5.2
1

Hayes to Perera, wide

5.1
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

4.6
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.5
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.4
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.3
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.1
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.6
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

3.5
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

3.4
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

3.3
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

3.2
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

3.1
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

2.6
1

Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run

2.5
1

Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.4
.

0 runs

2.3
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.2
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.1
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

1.6
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

1.5
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

1.4
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

1.1
.

Hayes to Perera, 0 runs

0.6
.

Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs

0.5
W

Hutton to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)

0.4
.

Hutton to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Hutton to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Hutton to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.1
4

Hutton to Vaughan, 4 runs