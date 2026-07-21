Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026
Pocklington to Leach, 1 run
Pocklington to Church, 1 run
Pocklington to Church, 2 runs
Pocklington to Leach, 1 run
Hayes to Church, 0 runs
Hayes to Church, 2 runs
Hayes to Leach, 1 run
Hayes to Church, 1 run
Hayes to Church, 0 runs
Hayes to Church, 0 runs
Pocklington to Leach, 0 runs
Pocklington to Leach, 0 runs
Pocklington to Church, 1 run
Pocklington to Church, 0 runs
Pocklington to Leach, 1 run
Pocklington to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pretorius)
Hayes to Church, 0 runs
Hayes to Roberts, appeal, wicket (caught - Roberts)
Hayes to Pretorius, 1 run
Hayes to Roberts, 1 run
Hayes to Pretorius, 1 run
Hayes to Pretorius, wide
Hayes to Roberts, 1 run
Pocklington to Pretorius, 2 runs
Pocklington to Pretorius, 0 runs
Pocklington to Pretorius, 0 runs
Pocklington to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)
Pocklington to Roberts, 3 runs
Pocklington to Roberts, 0 runs
Lord to Roberts, 1 run
Lord to Roberts, 2 runs
Lord to Connell, 1 run
Lord to Roberts, 1 run
Lord to Roberts, 4 runs
Lord to Connell, no ball + 1 run
Lord to Connell, 0 runs
Pocklington to Connell, 1 run
Pocklington to Roberts, 1 run
Pocklington to Connell, 1 run
Pocklington to Roberts, 1 run
Pocklington to Connell, 1 run
Pocklington to Connell, 2 runs
Lord to Roberts, 2 runs
Lord to Roberts, 0 runs
Lord to Connell, 1 run
Lord to Connell, wide
Lord to Roberts, 0 runs
Lord to Roberts, wide
Lord to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)
Pocklington to Lammonby, 1 run
Pocklington to Lammonby, 0 runs
Pocklington to Lammonby, 2 runs
Pocklington to Connell, 3 runs
Pocklington to Connell, 0 runs
Pocklington to Connell, 2 runs
Lord to Connell, leg bye
Lord to Lammonby, 1 run
Lord to Lammonby, 4 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 2 runs
Lord to Connell, 1 run
James to Connell, 1 run
James to Connell, 0 runs
James to Connell, 4 runs
James to Lammonby, 1 run
James to Lammonby, 4 runs
James to Lammonby, 4 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 1 run
Lord to Connell, 1 run
Lord to Connell, 2 runs
Lord to Connell, 0 runs
Lord to Connell, 0 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 1 run
James to Connell, 0 runs
James to Connell, 2 runs
James to Connell, 0 runs
James to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
James to Lammonby, 1 run
James to Thomas, 1 run
Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lord to Thomas, 1 run
Lord to Thomas, 0 runs
Lord to Thomas, 0 runs
Lord to Thomas, 0 runs
Lord to Thomas, 2 runs
Lord to Thomas, wide
Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 2 runs
Ahmed to Thomas, leg bye
Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs
Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
McCann to Lammonby, 1 run
McCann to Thomas, 1 run
McCann to Lammonby, 1 run
McCann to Thomas, 1 run
McCann to Thomas, 4 runs
McCann to Thomas, 0 runs
Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run
Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 2 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 2 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 4 runs
McCann to Thomas, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run
McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs
McCann to Thomas, 1 run
McCann to Thomas, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run
Ahmed to Thomas, 4 runs
Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 1 run
McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 0 runs
McCann to Thomas, 1 run
McCann to Thomas, 0 runs
McCann to Thomas, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 2 runs
Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs
Ahmed to Thomas, 1 run
Ahmed to Thomas, 0 runs
McCann to Thomas, 1 run
McCann to Thomas, 0 runs
McCann to Perera, appeal, wicket (caught - Perera)
McCann to Perera, 0 runs
McCann to Lammonby, 1 run
McCann to Perera, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Perera, 3 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs
James to Lammonby, 0 runs
James to Perera, 1 run
James to Lammonby, 1 run
James to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 1 run
Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs
James to Perera, 1 run
James to Lammonby, 1 run
James to Lammonby, 0 runs
James to Lammonby, 0 runs
James to Lammonby, 0 runs
James to Perera, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 1 run
Ahmed to Perera, 4 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Perera, 1 run
James to Lammonby, 0 runs
James to Perera, 1 run
James to Perera, 0 runs
James to Perera, 0 runs
James to Lammonby, 1 run
James to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Perera, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
James to Perera, 4 runs
James to Perera, 2 runs
James to Perera, 0 runs
James to Perera, 0 runs
James to Perera, 0 runs
James to Lammonby, 1 run
Hutton to Perera, 4 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run
Lord to Lammonby, 3 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 4 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 2 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run
Hutton to Perera, 1 run
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lord to Perera, 1 run
Lord to Lammonby, 1 run
Lord to Perera, 1 run
Lord to Lammonby, 1 run
Lord to Lammonby, 2 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Lammonby defends for a run.
0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 1 run
Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lord to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lord to Perera, 1 run
Lord to Perera, 0 runs
Lord to Perera, 0 runs
Lord to Perera, 4 runs
no ball
Hutton to Perera, 1 run
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, wide
Hayes to Lammonby, 1 run
Hayes to Lammonby, 2 runs
Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 4 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hayes to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 1 run
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 4 runs
And again! Perera defends for 4 runs.
Hayes to Perera, wide
0 runs
FOUR! Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
0 runs
Perera defends for a run.
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Perera defends for one run.
Hayes to Lammonby, 1 run
Hayes to Perera, 1 run
Hayes to Perera, 4 runs
Hayes to Perera, wide
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 1 run
Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for a run.
0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hayes to Perera, 0 runs
Hutton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hutton to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)
Hutton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hutton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hutton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hutton to Vaughan, 4 runs