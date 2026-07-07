Match details Nottinghamshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026

List a

NOT
NOT
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Ahmed Farhan, Broad Stuart, Carter Matthew, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Fletcher Luke, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hales Alex, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henriques Moises, Henry Hayes James Philip, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Keast Tom, King Samuel Isaac Michael, Kitt Ben, Lister Benjamin, Lord Robert, Loten Thomas, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moores Tom, Mullaney Steven, Munro Colin, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pettman Toby, Pipes David, Pocklington Joe, Schadendorf Dane, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Wasim Imad, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Baird James, Banton Tom, Campher Curtis, Cassell Charlie, Davies Steven, Dickson Sean, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Harding Jack, Henry Matt, Heywood Joe, Hildreth James, Hill Finley James, Khan Sajid, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Langridge JT, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Renshaw Matthew, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Smeed Will, Sodhi Ish, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Umeed Andrew, van der Merwe Roelof, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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