H2h Somerset vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

List a

SOM
SOM
WAR
WAR
Somerset vs Warwickshire

First class, County Championship

SOMSomerset

208

WARWarwickshire

(31 ov.) 92/2

T20, T20 Blast

SOMSomerset

215

WARWarwickshire

216

T20, T20 Blast

WARWarwickshire

189

SOMSomerset

193
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