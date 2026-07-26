Highlights Somerset vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Langridge to Malik, 1 run
Langridge to Malik, 0 runs
Langridge to Jani, appeal, wicket (run out - Yates)
Langridge to Yates, 3 runs
Langridge to Yates, 4 runs
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Shaw to Yates, 1 run
Shaw to Yates, 0 runs
Shaw to Yates, 0 runs
Langridge to Yates, 1 run
Langridge to Yates, 2 runs
Langridge to Yates, 0 runs
Langridge to Yates, 4 runs
Langridge to Yates, 0 runs
Langridge to Yates, 0 runs
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Shaw to Jani, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Langridge, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Langridge, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, appeal, wicket (caught - Shaw)
Hannon-Dalby to Theedom, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Theedom, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 1 run
Bamber to Theedom, 0 runs
Bamber to Church, appeal, wicket (caught - Church)
Bamber to Shaw, 1 run
Bamber to Church, 2 wides
Bamber to Church, 6 runs
Bamber to Shaw, 1 run
Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Church, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 6 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Church, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, wide
Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, wide
Lintott to Shaw, 1 run
Lintott to Shaw, 0 runs
Lintott to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)
Lintott to Connell, 6 runs
Lintott to Church, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, appeal, wicket (bowled - Goldsworthy)
Taylor to Goldsworthy, wide
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 6 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Taylor to Connell, 1 run
Taylor to Connell, wide
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Lintott to Connell, 0 runs
Lintott to Connell, 4 runs
Lintott to Connell, 0 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Connell, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Connell, 1 run
Lintott to Connell, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Connell, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Connell, 1 run
Lintott to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Taylor to Thomas, 1 run
Taylor to Thomas, 2 runs
Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Bamber to Thomas, 6 runs
Bamber to Thomas, 6 runs
Bamber to Thomas, wide
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Bamber to Thomas, 1 run
Bamber to Thomas, 2 runs
Bamber to Thomas, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Thomas, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Thomas, 1 run
Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, wide
Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Thomas, 2 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 6 runs
Lintott to Thomas, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Thomas, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, wide
Lintott to Thomas, 1 run
Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs
Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs
Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs
Lintott to Thomas, wide
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 6 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Thomas, 2 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Lintott to Thomas, 1 run
0 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Yates to Thomas, 4 runs
Yates to Thomas, 0 runs
Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Yates to Thomas, 1 run
Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Yates to Thomas, 1 run
Lintott to Thomas, 1 run
Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs
Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs
Lintott to Lammonby, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Lammonby)
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Lammonby decides to just let that one pass through to the keeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for four byes.
Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Yates to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Yates to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Yates to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Bamber to Lammonby, 4 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Lintott to Lammonby, leg bye, appeal
Lintott to Lammonby, 6 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Lintott to Lammonby, 1 run
Lintott to Lammonby, 4 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Lammonby, 1 run
Lintott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lintott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lintott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Ali to Lammonby, 4 runs
Ali to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Ali to Lammonby, 1 run
Ali to Lammonby, 2 runs
Ali to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ali to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 4 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Ali to Goldsworthy, 2 runs
Ali to Lammonby, 1 run
Ali to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Ali to Goldsworthy, wide
Ali to Lammonby, 1 run
Ali to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ali to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ali to Lammonby, 1 run
Ali to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ali to Lammonby, 4 runs
Ali to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Ali to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Ali to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Yates to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs
Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Yates to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Yates to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Yates to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Yates to Perera, wicket (lbw - Perera)
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs
Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs
Yates to Perera, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 4 runs
Taylor to Perera, 1 run
Taylor to Perera, 0 runs
Taylor to Perera, 4 runs
Taylor to Perera, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs
Yates to Perera, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 0 runs
Yates to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Perera, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Perera, 1 run
Taylor to Perera, 0 runs
Taylor to Perera, 6 runs
Taylor to Perera, 0 runs
Yates to Lammonby, 4 runs
Yates to Perera, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs
Yates to Perera, 1 run
Yates to Lammonby, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Bamber to Perera, 1 run
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Bamber to Perera, 1 run
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 1 run
Bamber to Perera, 0 runs
Bamber to Perera, 2 runs
Bamber to Perera, 0 runs
Bamber to Perera, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Perera, 1 run
Bamber to Perera, 0 runs
Bamber to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Perera, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, wide
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs
Bamber to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Vaughan)
Bamber to Vaughan, 0 runs
Bamber to Vaughan, 0 runs
Bamber to Vaughan, 0 runs