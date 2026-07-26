Highlights Somerset vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

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List a

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

337

WAR
WAR

(5 ov.) 21/1

3.6
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

3.5
1

Langridge to Malik, 1 run

3.4
.

Langridge to Malik, 0 runs

3.3
W

Langridge to Jani, appeal, wicket (run out - Yates)

3.2
3

Langridge to Yates, 3 runs

3.1
4

Langridge to Yates, 4 runs

2.6
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

2.5
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

2.4
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

2.3
1

Shaw to Yates, 1 run

2.2
.

Shaw to Yates, 0 runs

2.1
.

Shaw to Yates, 0 runs

1.6
1

Langridge to Yates, 1 run

1.5
2

Langridge to Yates, 2 runs

1.4
.

Langridge to Yates, 0 runs

1.3
4

Langridge to Yates, 4 runs

1.2
.

Langridge to Yates, 0 runs

1.1
.

Langridge to Yates, 0 runs

0.6
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

0.5
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

0.4
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

0.3
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

0.2
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

0.1
.

Shaw to Jani, 0 runs

49.6
4

Hannon-Dalby to Langridge, 4 runs

49.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Langridge, 0 runs

49.4
W

Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, appeal, wicket (caught - Shaw)

49.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Theedom, 1 run

49.2
2

Hannon-Dalby to Theedom, 2 runs

49.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 1 run

48.6
.

Bamber to Theedom, 0 runs

48.5
W

Bamber to Church, appeal, wicket (caught - Church)

48.4
1

Bamber to Shaw, 1 run

48.4
2

Bamber to Church, 2 wides

48.3
6

Bamber to Church, 6 runs

48.2
1

Bamber to Shaw, 1 run

48.1
.

Bamber to Shaw, 0 runs

47.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Church, 0 runs

47.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 1 run

47.4
6

Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 6 runs

47.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Church, 1 run

47.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 1 run

47.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, 0 runs

47.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, wide

47.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Shaw, wide

46.6
1

Lintott to Shaw, 1 run

46.5
.

Lintott to Shaw, 0 runs

46.4
W

Lintott to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)

46.3
6

Lintott to Connell, 6 runs

46.2
1

Lintott to Church, 1 run

46.1
W

Lintott to Goldsworthy, appeal, wicket (bowled - Goldsworthy)

45.6
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, wide

45.5
6

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 6 runs

45.4
4

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

45.3
1

Taylor to Connell, 1 run

45.3
1

Taylor to Connell, wide

45.2
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

45.1
2

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

44.6
.

Lintott to Connell, 0 runs

44.5
4

Lintott to Connell, 4 runs

44.4
.

Lintott to Connell, 0 runs

44.3
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

44.2
4

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

44.1
2

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

43.6
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

43.5
1

Taylor to Connell, 1 run

43.4
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

43.3
2

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

43.2
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

43.1
1

Taylor to Connell, 1 run

42.6
1

Lintott to Connell, 1 run

42.5
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

42.4
1

Lintott to Connell, 1 run

42.3
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

42.2
1

Lintott to Connell, 1 run

42.1
W

Lintott to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

41.6
1

Taylor to Thomas, 1 run

41.5
2

Taylor to Thomas, 2 runs

41.4
.

Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs

41.3
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

41.2
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

41.1
4

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

40.6
6

Bamber to Thomas, 6 runs

40.5
6

Bamber to Thomas, 6 runs

40.5
1

Bamber to Thomas, wide

40.4
1

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run

40.3
1

Bamber to Thomas, 1 run

40.2
2

Bamber to Thomas, 2 runs

40.1
.

Bamber to Thomas, 0 runs

39.6
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

39.5
1

Taylor to Thomas, 1 run

39.4
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

39.3
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

39.2
1

Taylor to Thomas, 1 run

39.1
.

Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs

38.6
1

Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run

38.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run

38.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, wide

38.4
1

Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run

38.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 0 runs

38.2
4

Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 4 runs

38.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run

37.6
2

Lintott to Thomas, 2 runs

37.5
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

37.4
6

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 6 runs

37.3
1

Lintott to Thomas, 1 run

37.2
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

37.1
1

Lintott to Thomas, 1 run

36.6
2

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

36.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run

36.4
1

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run

36.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run

36.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 0 runs

36.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run

35.6
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

35.5
2

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

35.5
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, wide

35.4
1

Lintott to Thomas, 1 run

35.3
.

Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs

35.2
.

Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs

35.1
.

Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs

35.1
1

Lintott to Thomas, wide

34.6
2

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

34.5
4

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

34.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

34.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 1 run

34.2
6

Hannon-Dalby to Thomas, 6 runs

34.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Goldsworthy, 1 run

33.6
2

Lintott to Thomas, 2 runs

33.5
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

33.4
.

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

33.3
1

Lintott to Thomas, 1 run

33.2
.

0 runs

33.1
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

32.6
4

Yates to Thomas, 4 runs

32.5
.

Yates to Thomas, 0 runs

32.4
1

Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run

32.3
1

Yates to Thomas, 1 run

32.2
1

Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run

32.1
1

Yates to Thomas, 1 run

31.6
1

Lintott to Thomas, 1 run

31.5
.

Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs

31.4
.

Lintott to Thomas, 0 runs

31.3
W

Lintott to Lammonby, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Lammonby)

31.2
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

31.1
1

Lintott to Lammonby, 1 run

30.6
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

30.5
4

Lammonby decides to just let that one pass through to the keeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for four byes.

30.4
1

Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run

30.3
4

Yates to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

30.2
2

Yates to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

30.1
2

Yates to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

29.6
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.5
1

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run

29.4
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

29.3
1

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run

29.2
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

29.1
4

Bamber to Lammonby, 4 runs

28.6
.

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.5
.

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.4
.

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.3
.

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

28.2
1lb

Lintott to Lammonby, leg bye, appeal

28.1
6

Lintott to Lammonby, 6 runs

27.6
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

27.5
1

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run

27.4
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.3
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.2
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.1
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

26.6
.

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

26.5
1

Lintott to Lammonby, 1 run

26.4
4

Lintott to Lammonby, 4 runs

26.3
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

26.2
1

Lintott to Lammonby, 1 run

26.1
.

Lintott to Lammonby, 0 runs

25.6
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

25.5
1

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run

25.4
2

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

25.3
.

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

25.2
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

25.1
1

Bamber to Goldsworthy, 1 run

24.6
.

Lintott to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.5
.

Lintott to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.4
.

Lintott to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.3
1

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 1 run

24.2
4

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

24.1
.

Lintott to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.6
4

Ali to Lammonby, 4 runs

23.5
1

Ali to Goldsworthy, 1 run

23.4
1

Ali to Lammonby, 1 run

23.3
2

Ali to Lammonby, 2 runs

23.2
.

Ali to Lammonby, 0 runs

23.1
1

Ali to Goldsworthy, 1 run

22.6
4

Taylor to Lammonby, 4 runs

22.5
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

22.4
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.3
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.2
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.1
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

21.6
2

Ali to Goldsworthy, 2 runs

21.5
1

Ali to Lammonby, 1 run

21.4
1

Ali to Goldsworthy, 1 run

21.4
1

Ali to Goldsworthy, wide

21.3
1

Ali to Lammonby, 1 run

21.2
.

Ali to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.1
.

Ali to Lammonby, 0 runs

20.6
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.5
4

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

20.4
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

20.3
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

20.2
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

20.1
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.6
1

Ali to Lammonby, 1 run

19.5
.

Ali to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.4
4

Ali to Lammonby, 4 runs

19.3
1

Ali to Goldsworthy, 1 run

19.2
.

Ali to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

19.1
1

Ali to Lammonby, 1 run

18.6
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

18.5
1

Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run

18.4
.

Yates to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

18.3
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

18.2
1

Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run

18.1
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

17.6
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

17.5
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

17.4
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

17.3
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

17.2
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

17.1
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.6
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

16.5
2

Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs

16.4
1

Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run

16.3
.

Yates to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

16.2
.

Yates to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

16.1
.

Yates to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

15.6
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

15.5
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

15.4
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

15.3
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

15.2
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

15.1
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

14.6
1

Yates to Goldsworthy, 1 run

14.5
W

Yates to Perera, wicket (lbw - Perera)

14.4
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

14.3
2

Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs

14.2
2

Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs

14.1
1

Yates to Perera, 1 run

13.6
4

Taylor to Lammonby, 4 runs

13.5
1

Taylor to Perera, 1 run

13.4
.

Taylor to Perera, 0 runs

13.3
4

Taylor to Perera, 4 runs

13.2
.

Taylor to Perera, 0 runs

13.1
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

12.6
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

12.5
2

Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs

12.4
1

Yates to Perera, 1 run

12.3
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

12.2
.

Yates to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.1
.

Yates to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.6
.

Taylor to Perera, 0 runs

11.5
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

11.4
1

Taylor to Perera, 1 run

11.3
.

Taylor to Perera, 0 runs

11.2
6

Taylor to Perera, 6 runs

11.1
.

Taylor to Perera, 0 runs

10.6
4

Yates to Lammonby, 4 runs

10.5
1

Yates to Perera, 1 run

10.4
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

10.3
2

Yates to Lammonby, 2 runs

10.2
1

Yates to Perera, 1 run

10.1
1

Yates to Lammonby, 1 run

9.6
4

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 4 runs

9.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

9.4
4

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 4 runs

9.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

9.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

9.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

8.6
1

Bamber to Perera, 1 run

8.5
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

8.4
1

Bamber to Perera, 1 run

8.3
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

8.2
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.1
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.6
2

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 2 runs

7.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

7.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

7.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

7.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

7.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 1 run

6.6
.

Bamber to Perera, 0 runs

6.4
2

Bamber to Perera, 2 runs

6.3
.

Bamber to Perera, 0 runs

6.2
.

Bamber to Perera, 0 runs

6.1
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

5.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

5.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

5.4
4

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 4 runs

5.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

5.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

5.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

4.6
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.5
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.3
1

Bamber to Perera, 1 run

4.2
.

Bamber to Perera, 0 runs

4.1
.

Bamber to Perera, 0 runs

3.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.2
2

Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 2 runs

3.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.6
.

Bamber to Perera, 0 runs

2.5
1

Bamber to Lammonby, 1 run

2.4
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.3
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.3
1

Bamber to Lammonby, wide

2.2
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.1
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

1.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

1.5
4

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 4 runs

1.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

1.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Perera, 0 runs

0.6
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bamber to Lammonby, 0 runs

0.4
W

Bamber to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (bowled - Vaughan)

0.3
.

Bamber to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Bamber to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bamber to Vaughan, 0 runs