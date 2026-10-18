Highlights Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Odi ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 18.10.2026
Good length, outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.
Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, outside off stump once more. Nawaz goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.
Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha goes back and flicks a glance behind point for one run.
Full toss, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz gets forward and defends
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Colombage but angled across. S Ali Agha gets forward and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha goes back and defends
Good length, pitching outside off once more. S Ali Agha goes back and guides a glance back behind point for 2 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off once more. S Ali Agha gets forward and drives for a pair of runs.
Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, outside off stump but angling across S Ali Agha. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.
Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets forward and defends for 1 run behind point on the off side.
Length ball, outside off again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, pitching on leg. Nawaz gets on the back foot and defends
On a good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across Nawaz. He moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha rocks back and cuts back behind point for 1 run.
Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut
Length ball, outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and defends
Short of a length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha ducks out of the way
Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz rocks back and eases a drive behind point on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for two runs behind point.
Short of a length, on a good line. S Ali Agha ducks
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.
Back of a length from Madushanka, outside off again. Nawaz goes back but misses while attempting a cut
Good length from Madushanka, outside off again. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a run.
Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Kamindu Mendis. Nawaz pushes forward and defends
On a good length, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across S Ali Agha. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for three runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Kamindu Mendis pitches one up, on a good line but angled across. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz goes back and glances behind point for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off stump again. Nawaz goes back but decides to let that one go through to the keeper
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Back of a length from Madushanka, on a good line but angled across the batter. Nawaz gets on the back foot and edges behind square for 1 run.
Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a run.
FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Kamindu Mendis but angling across the batter. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.
No ball. Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Kamindu Mendis, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Kamindu Mendis pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across S Ali Agha. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Yorker, outside off. Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends
On a good line and length from Malinga. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across Nawaz. He gets forward and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends
Wide. Back of a length from Malinga, pitching far outside off.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends behind square for 1 leg bye.
Full ball, pitching on leg. Nawaz advances down the pitch and flicks behind square.
Length ball, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, on a good line. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Good length from Colombage, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and defends
Colombage pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and defends for a single run.
Colombage pitches one up, outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nawaz gets forward and flicks down the ground for two runs.
CHANCE! On a good line and length from Malinga. S Ali Agha gets forward and leg glances for 1 run back behind square. A run out chance but PAKISTAN survive the attempt.
Back of a length, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha ducks under it
Good length from Malinga, outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and defends through point on the off side.
Length ball, outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends
Good line and length from Colombage. Baig pushes forward and defends
On a good line and length. Baig moves onto the back foot and drives
FOUR! Yorker, outside off once again. Baig gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Good length from Colombage, outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for a pair of runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and defends
Good line and length from Malinga. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and guides a glance back behind point for 4 runs.
Full, outside leg. Baig pushes forward and plays a flick for one run behind square.
Good length, outside off. Baig pushes forward and drives down the ground.
Colombage pitches one up, on line. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Baig gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.
Full, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.
Good line and length from Colombage. Baig gets forward and flicks for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Baig. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Baig gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance
On a good line and length but angling across Babar Azam. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Shanaka, outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.
Full, pitching outside leg stump. Babar Azam gets forward and flicks for a run behind square.
Good length from Colombage, outside leg again. Baig moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for two runs.
On a good length, outside off. Baig pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Babar Azam gets forward and flicks for a single run.
Colombage pitches one up, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives
On a good line and length from Colombage. Baig gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for one run back behind square.
Good length from Colombage, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Babar Azam pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance
Back of a length from Shanaka, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Baig rocks back and plays a pull for one run.
SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.
Good line and length from Shanaka. Baig pushes forward and punches a drive
On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a flick for a run.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across Babar Azam. He gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.
Good length from Colombage, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and guides a cut back behind point.
Good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Baig gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for one run.
Colombage pitches one up, pitching outside off. Babar Azam advances and drives down the ground for a single run.
Good length from Colombage, pitching outside off stump once again. Baig rocks back and drives through the off side for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.
Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run.
On a good line and length once more. Baig moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Malinga but angled across. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.
Good length from Malinga, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends
Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full, outside off once again. Baig gets on the front foot and drives
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump again. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends
SIX! Colombage pitches one up, outside off. Baig goes back and pulls for six runs.
On a good length, outside off. Baig gets on the front foot and plays a flick
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend
On a good length, outside off once again. Baig moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Malinga, pitching on leg. Babar Azam ducks out of the way
Full, on a good line. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Dropped in short by Malinga, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper
On a good length, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives for one run back behind point.
Good length from Shanaka, pitching outside leg. Baig gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.
On a good length, outside off. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends
Good line and length from Malinga. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to defend behind square.
Good length from Malinga, outside off once more. Babar Azam gets forward and defends
FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.
Malinga pitches one up, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.
Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and inside edges
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and defends
Good line and length from Shanaka but angling across. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs back behind square.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.
Good length, outside off once more. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Shanaka, pitching outside off. Babar Azam goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Baig gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Baig goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.
On a good length, outside off. Baig pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend
FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Baig rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.
Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off but angled across the batter. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Babar Azam gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend
OUT! Madushanka gets the wicket! Back of a length from Madushanka, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Colombage
On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a flick
Length ball, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Madushanka pitches one up, outside leg. Babar Azam gets forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives for three runs through the off side field.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
Good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives
Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends
Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching near leg stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.
Good length, outside off once again. Babar Azam pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot
Good length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but watches the ball travel through to the keeper without offering a shot
OUT! Madushanka gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Ayub pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Liyanage down the ground.
On a good line and length from Madushanka. Ayub gets forward and edges
SIX! Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside leg stump once again. Ayub goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward but allows the ball to travel through to the keeper
Full ball, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and punches a drive
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for one run.
SIX! On a good line and length from Madushanka. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
No ball. On a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend
Length ball, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and glances behind point for 1 run.
Good line and length. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and defends
Full, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Asitha Fernando pitches one up, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and eases a poor drive
Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive
Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He rocks back and pulls poorly back behind square.
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick