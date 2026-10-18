Highlights Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Odi ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 18.10.2026

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Odi

PAK
PAK

(32 ov.) 176/4

SRI
SRI
32.4
2

Good length, outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

32.3
1

Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, outside off stump once more. Nawaz goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

32.2
1

Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha goes back and flicks a glance behind point for one run.

32.1
.

Full toss, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

31.6
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz gets forward and defends

31.5
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

31.4
1

On a good line and length from Colombage but angled across. S Ali Agha gets forward and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

31.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha goes back and defends

31.2
2

Good length, pitching outside off once more. S Ali Agha goes back and guides a glance back behind point for 2 runs.

31.1
2

Full ball, pitching outside off once more. S Ali Agha gets forward and drives for a pair of runs.

30.6
1

Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, outside off stump but angling across S Ali Agha. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

30.3
1

Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets forward and defends for 1 run behind point on the off side.

30.2
.

Length ball, outside off again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends

30.1
2

Good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

29.6
.

Back of a length, pitching on leg. Nawaz gets on the back foot and defends

29.5
.

On a good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

29.4
4

FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across Nawaz. He moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for 4 runs.

29.3
.

On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

29.2
.

Good length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

29.1
1

Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha rocks back and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

28.6
1

Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

28.5
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

28.4
.

Length ball, outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and defends

28.3
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha ducks out of the way

28.2
1

Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

28.1
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz rocks back and eases a drive behind point on the off side.

27.6
2

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for two runs behind point.

27.5
.

Short of a length, on a good line. S Ali Agha ducks

27.4
1

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

27.3
.

Back of a length from Madushanka, outside off again. Nawaz goes back but misses while attempting a cut

27.2
1

Good length from Madushanka, outside off again. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a run.

27.1
.

Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.6
.

On a good line and length from Kamindu Mendis. Nawaz pushes forward and defends

26.5
.

On a good length, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point.

26.4
4

FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

26.3
3

Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across S Ali Agha. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for three runs.

26.2
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.1
1

Kamindu Mendis pitches one up, on a good line but angled across. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

25.6
1

On a good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz goes back and glances behind point for a single run.

25.5
.

Short of a length, outside off stump again. Nawaz goes back but decides to let that one go through to the keeper

25.4
1

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

25.3
1

Back of a length from Madushanka, on a good line but angled across the batter. Nawaz gets on the back foot and edges behind square for 1 run.

25.2
1

Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

25.1
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a run.

24.6
4

FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Kamindu Mendis but angling across the batter. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

24.5
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

24.5
nb

No ball. Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

24.4
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.3
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

24.2
.

Good length from Kamindu Mendis, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.1
1

Kamindu Mendis pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across S Ali Agha. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

23.6
.

Yorker, outside off. Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends

23.5
.

On a good line and length from Malinga. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

23.4
.

Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.3
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across Nawaz. He gets forward and defends

23.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

23.2
1w

Wide. Back of a length from Malinga, pitching far outside off.

23.1
1lb

On a good length, outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends behind square for 1 leg bye.

22.6
.

Full ball, pitching on leg. Nawaz advances down the pitch and flicks behind square.

22.5
.

Length ball, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.4
1

Pitched up, on a good line. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

22.3
.

Good length from Colombage, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and defends

22.2
1

Colombage pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and defends for a single run.

22.1
1

Colombage pitches one up, outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

21.6
2

Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nawaz gets forward and flicks down the ground for two runs.

21.4
1

CHANCE! On a good line and length from Malinga. S Ali Agha gets forward and leg glances for 1 run back behind square. A run out chance but PAKISTAN survive the attempt.

21.3
.

Back of a length, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha ducks under it

21.2
.

Good length from Malinga, outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and defends through point on the off side.

21.1
.

Length ball, outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends

20.6
.

Good line and length from Colombage. Baig pushes forward and defends

20.5
.

On a good line and length. Baig moves onto the back foot and drives

20.4
4

FOUR! Yorker, outside off once again. Baig gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

20.3
1

Length ball, outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

20.1
2

Good length from Colombage, outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

19.6
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and defends

19.5
.

Good line and length from Malinga. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and guides a glance back behind point for 4 runs.

19.2
1

Full, outside leg. Baig pushes forward and plays a flick for one run behind square.

19.1
.

Good length, outside off. Baig pushes forward and drives down the ground.

18.6
.

Colombage pitches one up, on line. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.5
.

Full ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.4
.

Full, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive

18.3
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Baig gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

18.2
1

Full, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

18.1
1

Good line and length from Colombage. Baig gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

17.6
1

Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Baig. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.5
.

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Baig gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

17.4
1

On a good line and length but angling across Babar Azam. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

17.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.2
1

Good length from Shanaka, outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

17.1
1

Full, pitching outside leg stump. Babar Azam gets forward and flicks for a run behind square.

16.6
2

Good length from Colombage, outside leg again. Baig moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for two runs.

16.5
.

On a good length, outside off. Baig pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.4
1

Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Babar Azam gets forward and flicks for a single run.

16.3
.

Colombage pitches one up, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives

16.2
1

On a good line and length from Colombage. Baig gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for one run back behind square.

16.1
.

Good length from Colombage, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends

15.6
.

On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

15.6
1w

Wide. Too wide outside leg. Babar Azam pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

15.5
1

Back of a length from Shanaka, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Baig rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

15.4
6

SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

15.3
.

Good line and length from Shanaka. Baig pushes forward and punches a drive

15.2
1

On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

15.1
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across Babar Azam. He gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

14.6
1

Good length from Colombage, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

14.5
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and guides a cut back behind point.

14.4
.

Good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.3
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Baig gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for one run.

14.2
1

Colombage pitches one up, pitching outside off. Babar Azam advances and drives down the ground for a single run.

14.1
1

Good length from Colombage, pitching outside off stump once again. Baig rocks back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

13.6
2

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

13.5
1

Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run.

13.4
.

On a good line and length once more. Baig moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3
1

Good line and length from Malinga but angled across. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

13.2
.

Good length from Malinga, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

13.1
.

Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6
.

Full, outside off once again. Baig gets on the front foot and drives

12.5
.

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump again. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends

12.4
6

SIX! Colombage pitches one up, outside off. Baig goes back and pulls for six runs.

12.3
.

On a good length, outside off. Baig gets on the front foot and plays a flick

12.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

12.1
.

On a good length, outside off once again. Baig moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

11.6
.

Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5
.

Back of a length from Malinga, pitching on leg. Babar Azam ducks out of the way

11.4
.

Full, on a good line. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

11.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2
.

Dropped in short by Malinga, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper

10.5
1

On a good length, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives for one run back behind point.

10.4
1

Good length from Shanaka, pitching outside leg. Baig gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

10.1
.

On a good length, outside off. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends

9.6
.

Good line and length from Malinga. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to defend behind square.

9.5
.

Good length from Malinga, outside off once more. Babar Azam gets forward and defends

9.4
4

FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

9.3
.

Malinga pitches one up, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

9.2
.

Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

9.1
.

Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and inside edges

8.6
1

On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.5
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and defends

8.4
2

Good line and length from Shanaka but angling across. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs back behind square.

8.3
.

On a good length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

8.2
.

Good length, outside off once more. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1
.

Good length from Shanaka, pitching outside off. Babar Azam goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

7.6
.

Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Baig gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5
4

FOUR! Good length, outside off. Baig goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

7.4
.

On a good length, outside off. Baig pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

7.3
4

FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Baig rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

7.2
.

Back of a length, outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

7.1
.

Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6
2

Length ball, outside off stump again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

6.5
.

Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4
4

FOUR! Good length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

6.1
.

Back of a length, outside off but angled across the batter. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.1
1w

Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Babar Azam gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

5.6
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

5.5
W

OUT! Madushanka gets the wicket! Back of a length from Madushanka, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Colombage

5.4
.

On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a flick

5.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

5.2
1

Madushanka pitches one up, outside leg. Babar Azam gets forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

5.1
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

4.6
3

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives for three runs through the off side field.

4.5
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

4.4
.

Good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives

4.3
.

Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

4.2
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

4.1
1

Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching near leg stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

3.6
.

Good length, outside off once again. Babar Azam pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

3.5
.

Good length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but watches the ball travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

3.4
W

OUT! Madushanka gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Ayub pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Liyanage down the ground.

3.3
.

On a good line and length from Madushanka. Ayub gets forward and edges

3.2
6

SIX! Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside leg stump once again. Ayub goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

3.1
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5
.

On a good length, outside off stump once more. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

2.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward but allows the ball to travel through to the keeper

2.2
.

Full ball, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and punches a drive

2.1
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

1.6
.

Good length, outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3
1

Good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for one run.

1.2
6

SIX! On a good line and length from Madushanka. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

1.2
nb

No ball. On a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

1.1
1

Length ball, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and glances behind point for 1 run.

0.6
.

Good line and length. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and defends

0.5
.

Full, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4
.

Asitha Fernando pitches one up, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and eases a poor drive

0.3
.

Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

0.2
.

Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He rocks back and pulls poorly back behind square.

0.1
.

Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick