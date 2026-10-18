32.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

32.3 1 Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, outside off stump once more. Nawaz goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

32.2 1 Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha goes back and flicks a glance behind point for one run.

32.1 . Full toss, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

31.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz gets forward and defends

31.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

31.4 1 On a good line and length from Colombage but angled across. S Ali Agha gets forward and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

31.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha goes back and defends

31.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off once more. S Ali Agha goes back and guides a glance back behind point for 2 runs.

31.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. S Ali Agha gets forward and drives for a pair of runs.

30.6 1 Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, outside off stump but angling across S Ali Agha. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

30.3 1 Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets forward and defends for 1 run behind point on the off side.

30.2 . Length ball, outside off again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends

30.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

29.6 . Back of a length, pitching on leg. Nawaz gets on the back foot and defends

29.5 . On a good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

29.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across Nawaz. He moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for 4 runs.

29.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

29.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

29.1 1 Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha rocks back and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

28.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

28.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

28.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and defends

28.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha ducks out of the way

28.2 1 Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

28.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz rocks back and eases a drive behind point on the off side.

27.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for two runs behind point.

27.5 . Short of a length, on a good line. S Ali Agha ducks

27.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

27.3 . Back of a length from Madushanka, outside off again. Nawaz goes back but misses while attempting a cut

27.2 1 Good length from Madushanka, outside off again. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a run.

27.1 . Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.6 . On a good line and length from Kamindu Mendis. Nawaz pushes forward and defends

26.5 . On a good length, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point.

26.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

26.3 3 Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angled across S Ali Agha. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for three runs.

26.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.1 1 Kamindu Mendis pitches one up, on a good line but angled across. Nawaz gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

25.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz goes back and glances behind point for a single run.

25.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Nawaz goes back but decides to let that one go through to the keeper

25.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

25.3 1 Back of a length from Madushanka, on a good line but angled across the batter. Nawaz gets on the back foot and edges behind square for 1 run.

25.2 1 Good length from Madushanka, outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

25.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a run.

24.6 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Kamindu Mendis but angling across the batter. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

24.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

24.5 nb No ball. Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

24.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

24.2 . Good length from Kamindu Mendis, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.1 1 Kamindu Mendis pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across S Ali Agha. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

23.6 . Yorker, outside off. Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends

23.5 . On a good line and length from Malinga. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

23.4 . Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across Nawaz. He gets forward and defends

23.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

23.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Malinga, pitching far outside off.

23.1 1lb On a good length, outside off stump once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends behind square for 1 leg bye.

22.6 . Full ball, pitching on leg. Nawaz advances down the pitch and flicks behind square.

22.5 . Length ball, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

22.3 . Good length from Colombage, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and defends

22.2 1 Colombage pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and defends for a single run.

22.1 1 Colombage pitches one up, outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

21.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nawaz gets forward and flicks down the ground for two runs.

21.4 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length from Malinga. S Ali Agha gets forward and leg glances for 1 run back behind square. A run out chance but PAKISTAN survive the attempt.

21.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. S Ali Agha ducks under it

21.2 . Good length from Malinga, outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and defends through point on the off side.

21.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends

20.6 . Good line and length from Colombage. Baig pushes forward and defends

20.5 . On a good line and length. Baig moves onto the back foot and drives

20.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off once again. Baig gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

20.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

20.1 2 Good length from Colombage, outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

19.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and defends

19.5 . Good line and length from Malinga. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and guides a glance back behind point for 4 runs.

19.2 1 Full, outside leg. Baig pushes forward and plays a flick for one run behind square.

19.1 . Good length, outside off. Baig pushes forward and drives down the ground.

18.6 . Colombage pitches one up, on line. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive

18.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Baig gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

18.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

18.1 1 Good line and length from Colombage. Baig gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

17.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Baig. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Baig gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

17.4 1 On a good line and length but angling across Babar Azam. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

17.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 1 Good length from Shanaka, outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

17.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Babar Azam gets forward and flicks for a run behind square.

16.6 2 Good length from Colombage, outside leg again. Baig moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for two runs.

16.5 . On a good length, outside off. Baig pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Babar Azam gets forward and flicks for a single run.

16.3 . Colombage pitches one up, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives

16.2 1 On a good line and length from Colombage. Baig gets on the front foot and lifts a flick for one run back behind square.

16.1 . Good length from Colombage, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends

15.6 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

15.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Babar Azam pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

15.5 1 Back of a length from Shanaka, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Baig rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

15.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

15.3 . Good line and length from Shanaka. Baig pushes forward and punches a drive

15.2 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across Babar Azam. He gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

14.6 1 Good length from Colombage, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

14.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and guides a cut back behind point.

14.4 . Good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Baig gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for one run.

14.2 1 Colombage pitches one up, pitching outside off. Babar Azam advances and drives down the ground for a single run.

14.1 1 Good length from Colombage, pitching outside off stump once again. Baig rocks back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

13.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

13.5 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for one run.

13.4 . On a good line and length once more. Baig moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1 Good line and length from Malinga but angled across. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

13.2 . Good length from Malinga, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

13.1 . Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 . Full, outside off once again. Baig gets on the front foot and drives

12.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump again. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends

12.4 6 SIX! Colombage pitches one up, outside off. Baig goes back and pulls for six runs.

12.3 . On a good length, outside off. Baig gets on the front foot and plays a flick

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

12.1 . On a good length, outside off once again. Baig moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

11.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . Back of a length from Malinga, pitching on leg. Babar Azam ducks out of the way

11.4 . Full, on a good line. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

11.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 . Dropped in short by Malinga, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives for one run back behind point.

10.4 1 Good length from Shanaka, pitching outside leg. Baig gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

10.1 . On a good length, outside off. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends

9.6 . Good line and length from Malinga. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to defend behind square.

9.5 . Good length from Malinga, outside off once more. Babar Azam gets forward and defends

9.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

9.3 . Malinga pitches one up, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

9.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

9.1 . Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and inside edges

8.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and defends

8.4 2 Good line and length from Shanaka but angling across. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs back behind square.

8.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

8.2 . Good length, outside off once more. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 . Good length from Shanaka, pitching outside off. Babar Azam goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

7.6 . Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Baig gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Baig goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

7.4 . On a good length, outside off. Baig pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

7.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Baig rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

7.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

7.1 . Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

6.5 . Back of a length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

6.1 . Back of a length, outside off but angled across the batter. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Babar Azam gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

5.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

5.5 W OUT! Madushanka gets the wicket! Back of a length from Madushanka, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Colombage

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a flick

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

5.2 1 Madushanka pitches one up, outside leg. Babar Azam gets forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

5.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

4.6 3 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives for three runs through the off side field.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

4.4 . Good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives

4.3 . Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

4.1 1 Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching near leg stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

3.6 . Good length, outside off once again. Babar Azam pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

3.5 . Good length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but watches the ball travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

3.4 W OUT! Madushanka gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Ayub pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Liyanage down the ground.

3.3 . On a good line and length from Madushanka. Ayub gets forward and edges

3.2 6 SIX! Good length from Madushanka, pitching outside leg stump once again. Ayub goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

2.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward but allows the ball to travel through to the keeper

2.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and punches a drive

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

1.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for one run.

1.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Madushanka. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

1.2 nb No ball. On a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

1.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and glances behind point for 1 run.

0.6 . Good line and length. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and defends

0.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Asitha Fernando pitches one up, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and eases a poor drive

0.3 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Fakhar Zaman gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

0.2 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fakhar Zaman. He rocks back and pulls poorly back behind square.