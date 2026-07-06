International career

Towhid Hridoy was born on 4 December 2000. He is a Bangladeshi cricketer known for his stylish batting. He plays with strong shots, especially hitting the ball over the covers and using quick wrist movements for pulls and flicks. By the time he played more than 50 international matches in ODIs and T20Is, he had only appeared in 14 first-class games. This shows he is focused mostly on white-ball cricket.

In 2023, Hridoy improved his training and scored 403 runs in the season, which caught the attention of the national selectors. In the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League, he scored 462 runs with a strike rate close to 150 for the Comilla Victorians. This was the second-highest total in the tournament.

ODI

Debut: Bangladesh vs Ireland at Sylhet, March 18, 2023

Last match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand at Rawalpindi, February 24, 2025

T20I

Debut: Bangladesh vs England at Chattogram, March 9, 2023

Last match: India vs Bangladesh at Hyderabad, October 12, 2024

2023

In February, Towhid Hridoy joined the Bangladesh ODI team for the England series.

In March, he joined the T20I team for the same series.

He played his first T20I match on March 9, 2023, against England.

He played his first ODI match on March 18, 2023, against Ireland. In that match, he scored 92 runs. This was the highest score by a Bangladeshi player on an ODI debut.

Later in 2023, in a T20 match against Afghanistan, Hridoy scored 47 runs without getting out. This helped Bangladesh win the match in the last moments.

2024

In May 2024, Hridoy was chosen to be part of Bangladesh’s team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2025

In January 2025, Hridoy was picked for Bangladesh’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

In February 2025, he scored his first ODI century. He made 100 runs off 118 balls in the opening match against India. He became the first Bangladeshi to score a century against India in an ICC tournament.

By February 2025, Hridoy had played 35 ODI matches. He scored 984 runs with an average of 35. He hit 60 fours and 22 sixes in these games.

One recent ODI match was against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. Hridoy scored 7 runs from 24 balls.

T20 Career (up to October 2024)

Hridoy played 32 T20 matches. He scored 684 runs with an average of 29.

He hit 48 fours and 29 sixes in T20 matches.

In his last T20 game against India at Hyderabad, he scored 63 runs from 42 balls.

Leagues Participation

Towhid Hridoy played in several important T20 leagues. He started with Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2019. Later, he played for Fortune Barishal, Sylhet Strikers, and Comilla Victorians in different years. He also played in the Lanka Premier League for Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Sixers in 2023 and 2024.

Bangladesh Premier League

Towhid Hridoy started his BPL career playing for Sylhet Sixers in 2019, making his Twenty20 debut. He played for Fortune Barishal in 2022. In 2023, he joined Sylhet Strikers and scored 403 runs with five half-centuries, being one of the most consistent players. In 2024, Hridoy moved to Comilla Victorians and scored his maiden T20 century along with 312 runs that season. In 2025, he returned to Fortune Barishal and performed well in the qualifying match.

Year Team Notes 2019 Sylhet Sixers Made Twenty20 debut and started BPL career 2022 Fortune Barishal Played for the team during the 2022 BPL season 2023 Sylhet Strikers Scored 403 runs with 5 half-centuries; most consistent player 2024 Comilla Victorians Scored maiden T20 century (108); 312 runs in the season 2025 Fortune Barishal Played in first qualifying match, scored 82 runs

Lanka Premier League

In 2023, Towhid Hridoy played for Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League. In his first match, he scored 54 runs from 39 balls. In 2024, he joined Dambulla Sixers. On July 3, 2024, Dambulla Sixers played against Jaffna Kings. The Dambulla team lost by six runs.

Year Team Notes 2023 Jaffna Kings Scored 54 runs in first match 2024 Dambulla Sixers Played in match against Jaffna Kings; lost

Domestic career

Towhid Hridoy began his first-class cricket career in October 2017. He played for Chittagong against Rajshahi in Bogra. His latest first-class match was in August 2024 for Bangladesh A against Pakistan A in Islamabad. He started playing List A cricket in February 2018 for Shinepukur Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. His most recent List A game was in April 2025 for Gazi Group against Mohammedan. Towhid played his first T20 match in January 2019 for Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League. His last T20 game was in February 2025 for Chittagong versus Barishal.

In December 2017, Towhid joined Bangladesh’s squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In October 2018, he was selected to play for Sylhet Sixers in the BPL draft. He played his first Twenty20 match soon after in January 2019. In December 2019, he became the vice-captain of Bangladesh’s team for the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. In early 2021, he was part of the Bangladesh Emerging squad for a home series against the Ireland Wolves.

In December 2021, Towhid scored 217 runs in a first-class match during the Bangladesh Cricket League. This was his first double century. Towhid has also shown interest in joining international franchise tournaments like the Caribbean Premier League and Global T20 Canada in the future.

Records and achievements

Towhid Hridoy holds important records and achievements in his cricket career. Here are some key facts with numbers and years:

In March 2023, he scored 92 runs from 85 balls on his first ODI match. This is the highest score by a Bangladeshi batsman on an ODI debut.

In February 2024, he scored 108 runs for Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League. This was his first T20 century and helped the team reach the target of 176.

During a series against Afghanistan, he scored 47 runs in the first T20 knockout match, helping his team win.

In February 2025, he scored 100 runs off 118 balls in the opening match of the Bangladesh Championship against India. He became the first Bangladeshi player to score a century against India in an ICC tournament.

Towhid has played 35 ODI matches and scored 984 runs. His batting average in ODIs is 35. He hit 60 fours and 22 sixes. In his last ODI match in February 2025 at Rawalpindi, Pakistan, he scored 7 runs from 24 balls.

In T20 matches, Towhid played 32 games and scored 684 runs. His batting average is 29. He hit 48 fours and 29 sixes. In his last T20 match in October 2024 against India at Hyderabad, he scored 63 runs from 42 balls.

Personal life

Towhid Hridoy is a cricket player from Bangladesh. He started his career in a small town and later moved to the big city to train. His journey has many challenges but also success. Outside the field, fans and media show interest in his life.

Family

Hridoy was born on December 4, 2000, in Bogra, Bangladesh. He left his hometown after a coach told him to train at an academy in Dhaka. The academy turned out to be a scam. Later, former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud found him at another camp and helped him join youth teams. There is no public information about his wife or children.

Finance

In 2025, Hridoy’s wealth is about 5 million US dollars.

Scandals

In March 2024, Hridoy was fined 15% of his match fee for breaking ICC rules during a T20 match against Sri Lanka. He acted angrily toward Sri Lankan players after he got out. This was his first penalty in two years. In April 2025, he got a four-match ban for arguing with an umpire in a Dhaka Premier League match.

Fans

Hridoy has many fans. By February 2025, fans praised his play against India in the Champions Trophy. He has around 25,000 followers on Instagram.