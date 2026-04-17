International career

Dean Foxcroft was born on April 20, 1998, in South Africa. He played for South Africa’s team in the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Later, he moved to New Zealand and started playing domestic cricket there. On November 4, 2018, he played his first List A match for Central Districts in the Ford Trophy. His time in South Africa and early games in New Zealand helped him grow as a player.

2016: Dean Foxcroft played for South Africa in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. This event was important for the early stage of his cricket journey.

2020: He travelled to South Africa to visit his family and take exams. After that, he could not return to New Zealand for two years because of strict border rules during the Covid-19 pandemic. During this time, he thought about stopping his dream of playing for New Zealand.

2023: In March, selectors picked him for the New Zealand A team in a first-class series against Australia. In July, he joined New Zealand’s T20I squad for the tour of the United Arab Emirates. On August 20, he played his first T20 International match against the UAE in Dubai. In September, he appeared in his first One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh on September 26 in Mirpur. That year, the ICC approved his eligibility to play for New Zealand under special rules. His international path moved forward from this point.

2024: On April 25, he played his latest T20I match against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In that match, he scored 34 runs.

Leagues Participation

Dean Foxcroft took part in different cricket leagues to improve his skills. In 2022, he played for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. This marked his first season in a major T20 league outside of New Zealand.

Pakistan Super League

Dean Foxcroft, from South Africa, played for Lahore Qalandars in the 2021/22 Pakistan Super League. He was part of the team that won the PSL title. Photos of Foxcroft with the trophy appeared after the final match on February 27, 2022, in Lahore.

Year Team Notes 2022 Lahore Qalandars Played in PSL 2021/22, won the tournament.

Domestic career

Dean Foxcroft started his domestic career in New Zealand in 2018. He played his first First-Class match for Central Districts on December 6, 2018. His List A debut was on November 4, 2018, in the Ford Trophy. He also played his first T20 match for Central Districts on December 31, 2018.

In June 2020, Foxcroft joined Otago for the 2020-21 season. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he could not play for part of the season. In July 2021, he missed another season because of travel restrictions.

After a strong 2022-23 season, where he was named Domestic Player of the Year, Foxcroft became Otago's captain. He decided to step down before the 2024-25 season to focus on his game and family.

Records and achievements

Dean Foxcroft has had a successful career with many notable accomplishments in domestic and franchise cricket.

Super Smash 2023/24: Scored 189 runs in 7 matches, with an average of 37.80. He also scored an unbeaten 55.

First-Class (Plunket Shield): Played 26 matches, scoring 1,468 runs with a highest score of 174 and an average of 32.62.

Super Smash Player of the Year (2022/23): Scored 424 runs in the season.

Pakistan Super League (2022): Part of the Lahore Qalandars team that won the PSL title.

Otago Captain: After the 2022-2023 season, he became Otago's captain but stepped down in 2024 to focus on his game and family.

Personal life

Dean Foxcroft keeps his private life mostly to himself. He is known for his cricket career and his connection to both South Africa and New Zealand.

Finance

Dean Foxcroft’s net worth in 2023 was around $4 million.

Scandals

In 2020-2021, Foxcroft couldn’t play cricket in New Zealand due to the pandemic. He could not enter the country because of strict border controls. His three requests for an exemption were rejected.

Fans

Foxcroft has around 4.9k followers on Instagram.