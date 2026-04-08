Nahid Rana News View all If you want to learn more about cricketer Nahid Rana, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how all his previous matches went and which tournaments he will be participating in. Tension Peaks Between Nahid Rana and Josh Inglis During First ODI The first ODI between Australia and Bangladesh saw the home team dominate. But a moment in the game has caught the attention of cricket fans. After dismissing Josh Inglis, Nahid Rana got involved in a heated exchange with the batter, as the Bangladeshi players stepped in between. Nahid Rana Twitter Reacts as Bangladesh Hand a Massive Defeat to Pakistan in 1st ODI Nahid Rana Twitter Reacts as Nahid Rana Takes Five-Wicket Haul in 1st ODI vs Pakistan Nahid Rana BAN tour of SL 2025 | Twitter reacts as Ebadot Hossain caught in two minds before giving up catch attempt halfway Nahid Rana PAK vs BAN | Nahid Rana pulls out of Pakistan tour with security concerns

International career

Nahid Rana (born 2 October 2002) is a Bangladeshi cricketer and a fast bowler for the Rajshahi Division team in domestic cricket. He holds the record for the fastest delivery by a Bangladeshi bowler in international cricket, clocking 152.0 KPH.

2024-2025: In March 2024, Nahid Rana received a call-up to the Bangladesh Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka. He made his Test debut on 22 March 2024.

During the second Test against Pakistan, he bowled at 152.0 KPH, setting a record for the fastest ball by a Bangladeshi pacer. He bowled 73% of his deliveries above 140 KPH in that series. In the second innings, he took four wickets, helping Bangladesh win.

In September 2024, in the second Test against Pakistan, he took four wickets again. Pakistan's second innings ended at 172 runs, and Bangladesh had a chance to win the series.

In December 2024, against the West Indies, he took five wickets (5/61) for the first time in Test cricket. The home team lost nine wickets quickly and finished with 146 runs. This helped Bangladesh secure victory.

2025-2026: On 12 January 2025, Nahid Rana was named in Bangladesh's squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Leagues Participation

Nahid Rana has played in various domestic and franchise leagues, proving himself as a fast bowler. His ability to consistently bowl at high speeds has made him a key player in Bangladesh’s cricket scene.

Bangladesh Premier League

Nahid Rana has participated in multiple seasons of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), delivering standout performances.

Season Team Notable Performances 2022–23 Khulna Tigers Made T20 debut on Jan 24, 2023, took 1/20 in 4 overs, bowled at 140-150 km/h. 2024–25 Rangpur Riders Took 4 wickets vs Sylhet Strikers (Dec 31, 2024), key dismissals: Zakir Hasan, Paul Stirling, Jaker Ali, Samiullah Shinwari. Helped secure a 34-run win. 2025 Rangpur Riders Named Player of the Match after victory vs Dhaka Capitals. Ranked second in BPL-9 wicket-takers leaderboard.

Indian Premier League

In 2025, Nahid Rana entered the IPL auction, which took place on November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. His base price was Rs 75 million.

Domestic career

Nahid Rana played his first first-class match for Rajshahi Division on October 31, 2021, in the National Cricket League (NCL) 2021–22. A year later, on October 31, 2022, he took five wickets in a match against Barishal Division during the 2022–23 NCL season. By the end of the tournament, he had 32 wickets, the second-highest in the competition.

In January 2023, Khulna Tigers selected him for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022–23. He played his first T20 match on January 24, 2023, bowling four overs and taking one wicket for 20 runs. His pace remained at 140–148 km/h, drawing attention to his skills.

On March 21, 2023, he played his first List A match for Shinepukur Cricket Club in the 2022–23 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, proving himself in different formats.

Records and achievements

Nahid Rana gained attention with his bowling speed and strong performances in domestic and international cricket.

2024 – Bowled the fastest delivery by a Bangladeshi cricketer at 152 km/h in the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

2022–23 – Took 32 wickets in the National Cricket League, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker.

2024 – Nominated for the ESPNcricinfo Awards in the "Male Debutants" category.

Personal life

Nahid was born in the Chapai Nawabganj district in Bangladesh. He started his cricket career in 2020 after finishing his Higher Secondary School Certificate. That same year, he joined a cricket academy in Rajshahi to improve his skills. Nahid began as a net bowler for Rajshahi Division and soon stood out because of his fast bowling, which helped him enter professional cricket.

Finance

In 2025, Nahid Rana's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million.

Cars and House

In his free time, Nahid enjoys riding a motorcycle. He grew up in the Chapai Nawabganj district.

Scandals

On January 16, 2025, Nahid stated that he had no problem playing continuous cricket, as he knew when to stop.

Fans

After Rangpur Riders won against Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League in January 2025, fans cheered for him, shouting "Nahid Bhai! Nahid Bhai!". He was named Player of the Match and ranked second for the most wickets in BPL-9. He has 18k followers on Instagram.