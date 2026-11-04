27.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets forward and guides a glance behind square for a single run.

27.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets forward and guides a glance behind square for a single run.

26.1 W OUT! Kamboj finds a way through! Back of a length, outside off stump. Santner gets on the front foot and inside edges onto their body while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

23.1 4 Good length, pitching on leg. Phillips moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes behind square.

22.3 nb No ball. Back of a length from Brar, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Santner moves onto the back foot and defends

21.5 . Patel comes around the wicket to Phillips. Good line and length from Patel. Phillips pushes forward and guides a leg glance behind square.

21.3 . Good length, outside off. Santner pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

21.2 . Patel now coming over the wicket. Good length from Patel, outside off stump. Santner goes back but makes no contact while trying a square cut

20.5 1 Short of a length, on line but angling across. Phillips goes back and guides a sloppy leg glance for a single run back behind square.

20.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across. Mitchell goes back and glances

18.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Phillips rocks back but decides to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

17.4 1 Aquib Nabi drops one in short, outside off once more. Mitchell rocks back and edges for one run behind point on the off side.

15.6 . Kamboj now coming around the wicket. Good length from Kamboj, pitching outside off once again. Latham moves onto the front foot and defends

14.6 5w Wide. Very short, outside off but angled wildly across Mitchell and down the leg side. It beats KL Rahul and flies away to the boundary for five wides.

14.2 W OUT! Caught. Short ball, outside off once again. Seifert moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Gaikwad down the ground.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Seifert gets forward and drives over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

11.4 . Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.3 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Mitchell pushes forward and defends

9.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and defends

9.1 . Back of a length from Kamboj, on line. Seifert gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying to defend

6.3 4 DROPPED! Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Patel. That was a difficult chance for Patel.

4.5 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside leg. Nicholls gets forward but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

4.3 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Young gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Iyer back behind square.

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off stump. Seifert goes back and ramps behind square on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Seifert gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

3.4 . DROPPED! Good line and length from Aquib Nabi once again. Seifert gets forward and pulls. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Dhir.

2.3 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching on a good line once more. Young moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.1 . Back of a length, on line. Seifert goes back, and is hit on the body while attempting to defend. INDIA appeal, however Seifert is given not out.

1.6 1 CHANCE! Good length from Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off once more. Seifert moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side. A run out chance but NEW ZEALAND survive the attempt.