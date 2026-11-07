37.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Jamieson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.1 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Mitchell goes back and plays a defensive stroke

28.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mitchell gets on the front foot and defends

25.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Santner rocks back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

24.1 . On a good line and length from Kamboj. Santner pushes forward and defends

23.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Mitchell rocks back and plays a shaky defensive stroke behind square.

23.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Mitchell. He goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

22.3 1 Patel comes over the wicket to Santner. Full, pitching on a good line. Santner gets on the front foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

21.2 . Back of a length from Brar, pitching outside off stump. Santner rocks back and defends

20.1 . Full ball, on line once again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps poorly

19.2 W OUT! Brar gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Latham goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Dhir back behind square.

18.6 1b Patel comes over the wicket to Latham. Full ball, outside off stump once again. Latham moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive, and the ball runs away from KL Rahul for a bye.

16.2 . DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Mitchell pushes forward and edges on the off side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Shubman Gill.

15.4 1b Short of a length, on line but angling across Mitchell. He ducks under it, and the ball runs away for a bye, as a result of the bad delivery from Brar.

14.3 . Back of a length from Kamboj, on a good line. Mitchell rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mitchell gets on the front foot and defends

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mitchell goes back and pulls poorly for a single run.

8.4 W OUT! Kamboj gets one through! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the back foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Nicholls has to depart

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the front foot and edges through point.

7.6 4 FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full, pitching outside off. Mitchell gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

7.4 nb No ball. Short of a length, outside off. Nicholls rocks back but swings and misses while trying a drive

6.2 . On a good length, outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot but lets that one travel through to the keeper

6.1 . Full, on line once again. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a flick

5.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mitchell shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

5.5 . Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, pitching on a good line. Mitchell ducks under it

5.1 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Young gets forward and drives

1.5 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Aquib Nabi! On a good line and length from Aquib Nabi. Seifert moves onto the front foot and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Kamboj down the ground.