44.1 W OUT! Stumped. Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shadab Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a flick. The glovework by Inglis is tidy. Australia appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Shadab Khan is short of the popping crease, and will have to go.

43.6 W OUT! Ellis breaks through! Full, on a good line. Haris Rauf pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Haris Rauf is bowled

43.5 1 Ellis pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

43.4 . Good line and length. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive

43.3 . Good length from Ellis, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

43.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and defends through the off side.

43.1 . Short of a length, on line once again. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

42.6 . Short of a length, on line. Haris Rauf gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

42.5 1 On a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

42.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and cuts

42.3 . Full ball, on a good line once more. Shadab Khan gets forward and eases a drive

42.2 . Back of a length from Zampa, on line. Shadab Khan goes back and punches a drive through the off side.

42.1 6 DROPPED! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Green. A really hard chance for Green there.

41.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Haris Rauf pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. Australia appeal, however the umpire gives Haris Rauf not out.

41.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Haris Rauf moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

41.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Haris Rauf moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

41.3 . Back of a length from T Sangha, on a good line. Haris Rauf rocks back and drives

41.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Haris Rauf pushes forward and defends

41.1 . Back of a length from T Sangha, pitching on a good line. Haris Rauf goes back and punches a drive

40.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and outside edges

40.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

40.4 . Back of a length from Zampa, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and drives

40.3 2 Good line and length once again. Shadab Khan gets forward and flicks for two runs.

40.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends

40.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Haris Rauf rocks back and drives down the ground.

39.5 . Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Haris Rauf gets on the front foot and defends

39.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Shadab Khan goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

39.3 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for two runs.

39.2 4 And again! Full toss, on a good line once more. Shadab Khan gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

39.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky sweep

38.6 . Good line and length. Haris Rauf rocks back and punches a drive

38.5 1 Short of a length, on line again. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

38.4 . Good line and length. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and defends

38.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Shadab Khan. He moves onto the front foot and drives

38.2 2 Good length from Short, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan gets forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

38.1 . Back of a length from Short, pitching on a good line once more. Shadab Khan rocks back and glances on the leg side.

37.6 . Back of a length from Kuhnemann, outside off stump. Haris Rauf rocks back and drives

37.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Haris Rauf goes back and plays a defensive stroke

37.4 . Back of a length from Kuhnemann, pitching outside off. Haris Rauf goes back and slices a wild cut

37.3 . Kuhnemann now coming around the wicket to Haris Rauf. On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Haris Rauf moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

37.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Shadab Khan goes back and guides a cut down the ground for one run.

37.1 . Good line and length from Kuhnemann. Shadab Khan gets forward and drives

36.6 W OUT! Short breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Inglis

36.5 . On a good length, outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi goes back and defends through point.

36.4 4 And another! Good line and length from Short. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

36.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Short. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

36.2 . Good line and length from Short. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square.

36.1 . On a good line and length from Short. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

35.6 . On a good line and length from Ellis. Shadab Khan pushes forward and drives

35.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

35.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and slices a cut

35.4 1 On a good line and length from Ellis. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

35.3 1 Shadab Khan brings up his 50! Ellis comes over the wicket to Shadab Khan. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground for one run.

35.2 1 Ellis now coming around the wicket to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pitching on a good line and length. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

35.1 . Good length from Ellis, outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

34.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the front foot and outside edges for one run behind point on the off side.

34.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

34.4 . Green comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

34.3 1 On a good line and length. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

34.3 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Shadab Khan advances and flicks for 5 wides, but it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the boundary for 5 wides.

34.2 6 SIX! Good line and length from Green. Shadab Khan advances and plays a drive for 6 runs.

34.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely

33.6 . Good length from Ellis, pitching near leg stump and angled across Shaheen Shah Afridi. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

33.5 . Full, on line. Shaheen Shah Afridi pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

33.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

33.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

33.2 . Good length from Ellis, outside off stump once again. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

33.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Shaheen Shah Afridi. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

32.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and eases a drive through point.

32.5 . Good length from Green, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot but opts to let that one travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

32.4 . Full, on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground. Australia appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

32.3 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side for six runs.

32.2 . Good length from Green, outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

32.1 . Good line and length from Green again. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and edges. Australia appeal, however the umpire gives Shadab Khan not out.

31.6 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. Minhas gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke. The umpire gives Minhas out LBW, however Minhas signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Minhas has to go.

31.5 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Minhas goes back and defends

31.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Minhas. He gets on the front foot and defends

31.3 1 Back of a length from Ellis, on leg stump and angling across Shadab Khan. He goes back and defends down the ground for 1 run.

31.2 2 Back of a length from Ellis, outside off once more. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

31.1 2 Length ball, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs behind point.

30.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Minhas gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

30.5 . Kuhnemann now coming over the wicket. Good length from Kuhnemann, outside off stump. Minhas rocks back and defends

30.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Minhas pushes forward and edges

30.3 . Back of a length from Kuhnemann, on a good line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance

30.2 . Good line and length. Minhas rocks back and finesses a glance

30.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

29.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends for a single run down the ground.

29.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Minhas gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

29.4 1 Back of a length from Zampa, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

29.3 . Good line and length. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and punches a bad drive

29.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Shadab Khan. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. Australia appeal, but Shadab Khan is given not out.

29.1 1 Good line and length from Zampa. Minhas moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

28.6 . Back of a length from Kuhnemann, on leg stump and angled across. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and defends

28.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Shadab Khan gets forward and punches a drive

28.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and drives through the off side field.

28.3 . Short of a length, on line. Shadab Khan rocks back and drives

28.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

28.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

27.6 . Back of a length from Zampa, on leg stump and angling across. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke. Australia appeal, but the umpire says not out.

27.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance on the on side.

27.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Minhas. He goes back and glances on the on side for 1 run.

27.3 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

27.2 . Pitched up, on line again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and drives

27.1 1 DROPPED! Full toss, on line. Minhas gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Peake.

26.6 . Back of a length, on line. Shadab Khan goes back and defends

26.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back but misses while attempting a late cut. The glovework by Inglis is tidy. Australia appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Shadab Khan made it in safely.

26.4 2 Good length from Renshaw, outside off stump. Shadab Khan rocks back and plays a late cut behind point for 2 runs.

26.3 . Renshaw now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Renshaw, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and guides a bad cut

26.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run.

26.1 2 Back of a length, on line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and guides a glance through the on side field for 2 runs.

25.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot. Australia appeal, but Shadab Khan is given not out.

25.5 1 Zampa pitches one up, on a good line. Minhas pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

25.4 . On a good line and length. Minhas pushes forward and glances

25.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

25.2 . On a good line and length. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.1 1 Back of a length from Zampa, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

24.6 . Renshaw comes around the wicket to Minhas. On a good line and length from Renshaw. Minhas pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

24.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends for one run.

24.4 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for two runs.

24.3 . Back of a length from Renshaw, pitching outside off again. Shadab Khan rocks back and drives

24.2 . Good length from Renshaw, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

24.1 . Good line and length from Renshaw. Shadab Khan pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. Australia appeal, but the umpire gives Shadab Khan not out.

23.6 4 FOUR! T Sangha drops one in short, on line but angling across the batter. Minhas moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

23.5 1 Back of a length from T Sangha, on a good line once again. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

23.4 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan pushes forward and drives. Good fielding by T Sangha results in a run being saved.

23.3 . Back of a length from T Sangha, on line. Shadab Khan rocks back and drives

23.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Minhas rocks back and tucks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

23.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Minhas pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

22.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

22.5 . Good line and length. Shadab Khan pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a paddle. Australia appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

22.4 2 On a good line and length from Kuhnemann once more. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for two runs behind point.

22.3 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Shadab Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.2 1 On a good line and length. Minhas gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for a single run.

22.1 1 Back of a length from Kuhnemann, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts for one run.

21.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Minhas goes back and defends

21.5 2 On a good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for two runs.

21.4 . Pitched up, on line. Minhas gets on the front foot and drives

21.3 1 Good line and length again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

21.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. Australia appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. Australia call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

21.1 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Shadab Khan. He pushes forward and punches a drive

20.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Minhas pushes forward and defends

20.5 1 Full, on line once more. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

20.4 1 Good line and length again. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

20.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and paddles for a single run behind square.

20.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot. Australia appeal, however the umpire says not out.

20.1 1 Back of a length from Kuhnemann, pitching on leg and angled across. Minhas moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

19.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Minhas rocks back and drives for a single run down the ground.

19.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and defends

19.4 4 FOUR! T Sangha pitches one up, pitching outside off. Minhas pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

19.3 . On a good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and drives

19.2 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

19.1 2 Good length from T Sangha, pitching outside leg. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs back behind square.

18.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back and flicks a leg glance for a run back behind square.

18.5 . On a good length, outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and defends

18.4 . Good length from Ellis, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives

18.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shadab Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and inside edges

18.1 . On a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

17.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Minhas gets forward and defends

17.5 . Back of a length from Short, on leg stump. Minhas goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

17.4 . On a good line and length. Minhas gets on the front foot and defends

17.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and edges behind square on the leg side.

17.2 . Back of a length from Short, outside off stump. Minhas goes back and eases a drive

17.1 . Good length from Short, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 1 Good line and length. Minhas gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

16.5 . Good line and length from Zampa again. Minhas gets forward and glances

16.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and drives

16.3 W OUT! Zampa breaks through! Good length from Zampa, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Ghori gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep, the ball gets through, and Ghori is bowled

16.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

16.1 2 Short of a length, on line. Shadab Khan rocks back and cuts for a couple of runs.

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

15.5 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for two runs.

15.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ghori creates room and cuts for 1 run.

15.3 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ghori gets on the back foot and pulls for two runs.

15.2 1 Short now coming around the wicket. Good length from Short, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

15.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ghori pushes forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

14.5 . Back of a length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump. Ghori moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

14.4 . Good line and length from Zampa. Ghori moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep

14.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Ghori gets on the back foot and cuts

14.2 1 On a good line and length. Ghori pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

14.1 . Back of a length, outside off again. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

13.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Ghori gets forward and scoops back behind square for a pair of runs. Tidy fielding by Carey results in a boundary being saved.

13.5 . Full ball, on line. Ghori pushes forward and defends

13.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Ghori pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

13.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

13.2 1 Good length from Short, pitching on leg and angled across. Ghori gets forward and sweeps for a run behind square.

13.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ghori moves onto the front foot and defends. Tidy work in the field by Short results in a single run being saved.

12.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a poor cut

12.5 . Good length from Zampa, on leg stump and angling across. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 1 Zampa pitches one up, on a good line. Ghori gets forward and drives for a single run.

12.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

12.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and outside edges

12.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and eases a drive

11.6 . Short of a length, outside off again. Ghori rocks back and eases a drive

11.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Ghori gets on the back foot and glances behind square.

11.4 . Good length, outside off. Ghori moves onto the front foot and defends

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Shadab Khan goes back and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

11.2 . Good line and length from Short once again. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

11.1 W OUT! Short breaks through! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Samad goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Short

10.6 . Good line and length once again. Ghori moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Zampa, on a good line. Ghori moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.4 . On a good line and length from Zampa once more. Ghori pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 . Good line and length from Zampa. Ghori moves onto the back foot and defends

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Samad pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

10.1 . Back of a length from Zampa, pitching on a good line once again. Samad goes back and drives

9.6 4 FOUR! Short comes over the wicket to Ghori. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ghori gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

9.5 . Short comes around the wicket to Ghori. Back of a length from Short, pitching on leg. Ghori rocks back and leg glances behind square.

9.4 . Short pitches one up, on line. Ghori pushes forward and drives

9.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ghori goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

9.2 . Good length from Short, pitching outside off stump. Ghori pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. Australia appeal, however the umpire says not out.

9.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Samad moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.

8.6 . Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ghori gets on the front foot and paddles back behind square.

8.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Ghori gets on the back foot and drives

8.4 . Short of a length, on line. Ghori gets on the back foot and eases a drive

8.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ghori moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Ghori gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 . Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching on leg and angled across Ghori. He gets on the front foot and defends

7.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Samad pushes forward and punches a drive

7.5 W OUT! Short finds a way through! Good line and length from Short. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and S Ali Agha has to go

7.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg. Ghori moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run back behind square.

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ghori rocks back and lofts a sloppy drive for 1 run down the ground.

7.1 . Length ball, outside off once again. Ghori gets on the front foot and defends

6.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends

6.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and outside edges behind point for four runs.

6.4 . Full, on a good line once more. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Ellis. Ghori moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

6.2 . Ellis pitches one up, outside off stump again. Ghori gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

6.1 1 Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for a run.

5.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Ghori gets on the back foot and defends averagely. Australia appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

5.5 1 Full ball, outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

5.4 . Good line and length from Kuhnemann again. S Ali Agha pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 1 On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Ghori moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

5.2 . Back of a length from Kuhnemann, pitching outside off once more. Ghori gets on the back foot and slices a cut

5.1 . On a good length, outside off. Ghori rocks back and defends

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. S Ali Agha pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. S Ali Agha pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Ellis. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. The umpire gives Babar Azam out LBW, however Babar Azam signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Babar Azam is out.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line but angled across the batter. Babar Azam rocks back and guides a leg glance for four runs behind square.

4.2 1 Good line and length. Ghori pushes forward and flicks behind square for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching on a good line but angled across. Ghori gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

3.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line once more. Babar Azam goes back and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

3.4 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ghori gets forward and defends behind square on the on side for 1 run.

3.2 3 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Babar Azam gets forward and flicks for three runs.

3.1 1 Good line and length once more. Ghori moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

2.6 . Good line and length from Ellis once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

2.5 . Full, on a good line. Babar Azam gets forward and flicks

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 . Good line and length from Ellis. Babar Azam pushes forward and guides a glance through the leg side field.

2.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Babar Azam pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

2.2 . Full, pitching outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

2.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and edges

1.6 . Back of a length from Kuhnemann, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ghori. He goes back and glances behind square on the on side.

1.5 1 Full, on line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

1.4 1 Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Ghori gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Kuhnemann, on leg stump and angled across. Ghori pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Sahibzada Farhan. He gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is remarkably caught by Zampa behind square. What an extraordinary effort that was by Zampa!

1.1 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

0.6 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

0.5 . Good line and length from Ellis. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

0.3 W OUT! Ellis breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

0.1 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and flicks a leg glance for 2 runs.

49.6 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on a good line. Peake gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Peake is bowled

49.5 4 Full toss, outside off. Peake pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball runs away from Ghori for four byes.

49.4 4 FOUR! Haris Rauf drops one in short, on line but angled across. Peake rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

49.3 2 Short, outside off. Peake moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

49.2 6 SIX! Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Peake gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

49.1 . Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Peake moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a switch hit

48.6 . Full toss, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Zampa gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square.

48.5 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Ellis gets forward and drives, but is caught by Minhas down the ground.

48.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Ellis pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

48.3 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off stump. Ellis pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

48.2 . Shaheen Shah Afridi comes around the wicket. Full ball, on line once again. Ellis moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive. Pakistan appeal, but the umpire gives Ellis not out.

48.1 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, on line. Peake goes back and outside edges back behind square for 1 run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Abrar Ahmed.

47.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Peake gets forward and lofts a drive for a run.

47.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Peake rocks back and edges

47.4 1 On a good line and length from Haris Rauf. Ellis goes back and defends for one run through the off side.

47.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ellis gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

47.3 5w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line but angled loosely across the batter. Ellis gets on the back foot and makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the boundary for 5 wides.

47.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Peake gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

47.1 . On a good line and length. Peake gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

46.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ellis rocks back and defends

46.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Ellis gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

46.4 . Shaheen Shah Afridi now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Ellis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

46.3 W OUT! Bowled. Short of a length, outside off. Kuhnemann moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Kuhnemann has to go

46.2 . Yorker, outside off stump. Kuhnemann pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

46.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Shaheen Shah Afridi, on line but angled across and down the leg side.

46.1 . Full toss, outside off. Kuhnemann pushes forward and drives

45.6 1lb On a good line and length from Haris Rauf but angled across Kuhnemann. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke behind square on the on side, resulting in 1 leg bye.

45.5 . Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

45.4 . Yorker, outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

45.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Peake moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a run.

45.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Peake gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

45.1 1 Back of a length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

44.6 6 SIX! Good line and length once again. Peake pushes forward and skies a sweep for six runs.

44.5 1 Good line and length. Kuhnemann goes back and defends for 1 run through point on the off side.

44.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot and drives averagely straight down the ground for a pair of runs.

44.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Peake goes back and pulls back behind square for a single run.

44.2 . On a good line and length. Peake goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

44.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Peake moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground. Some shaky fielding by Maaz Sadaqat allows the batters to run through for one overthrow.

43.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann ducks under it

43.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot but lets that one travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

43.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Peake gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run past the bowler.

43.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kuhnemann rocks back and late cuts for one run behind point.

43.2 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut, the ball gets through, and Renshaw is bowled

43.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for four runs.

42.6 2 Full, pitching outside off. Peake pushes forward and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.

42.5 1 On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Renshaw pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for one run.

42.4 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Peake. He moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run behind point.

42.3 1lb Back of a length, on a good line. Renshaw rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

42.2 2 Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Renshaw pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

42.1 2 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Renshaw. He moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

41.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Peake pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

41.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Peake goes back and plays a defensive stroke

41.4 . Abrar Ahmed comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Peake moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the on side.

41.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Renshaw gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

41.2 1 Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching on a good line. Peake goes back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

41.1 . On a good line and length. Peake pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

40.6 1 Back of a length, on line again. Peake goes back and defends sloppily for a run behind square.

40.5 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Peake. He moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

40.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Peake gets forward and flicks behind square.

40.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Peake pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

40.2 . Pitched up, on line. Peake gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

40.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Renshaw gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run on the leg side.

39.6 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed again. Peake gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.5 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching on leg and angled across. Peake gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.4 W OUT! Abrar Ahmed breaks through! Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off stump. Green rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Sahibzada Farhan

39.3 . Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off again. Green moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

39.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and punches a drive

39.1 1 Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Renshaw rocks back and drives on the leg side for one run.

38.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg. Renshaw gets on the back foot and skies a glance for one run.

38.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Renshaw shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive

38.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

38.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

38.3 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Renshaw gets on the back foot and leg glances for a pair of wides, but the ball beats Ghori and trickles away for a couple of wides.

38.2 2 Shadab Khan pitches one up, on line. Renshaw pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the off side. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Shaheen Shah Afridi is fantastic. Pakistan appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

38.1 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Green. He gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

37.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

37.5 2 50 comes up for Green! S Ali Agha now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a pair of runs on the leg side.

37.4 1 S Ali Agha now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

37.3 1 S Ali Agha comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Green goes back and drives for 1 run.

37.2 1 S Ali Agha now coming around the wicket to Renshaw. Back of a length from S Ali Agha, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

37.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Green rocks back and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

36.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

36.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

36.4 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

36.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs.

36.2 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, on line. Renshaw gets on the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

36.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

35.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Renshaw gets forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

35.5 1 Full toss, on line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

35.4 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

35.3 2 Shaheen Shah Afridi comes over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

35.2 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Green gets forward and edges for a single run behind square.

35.1 1 On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi once more. Renshaw gets on the front foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Haris Rauf is great. Pakistan appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

34.6 . Good line and length again. Green pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

34.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length again. Green shuffles down the pitch and drives past the bowler for 6 runs.

34.4 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Green advances and skies a drive. Impressive work in the field by Shadab Khan results in a boundary being saved.

34.3 . Pitched up, on line. Green moves onto the front foot and drives

34.2 . Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, on line. Green gets on the back foot and drives

34.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and drives sloppily

33.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Renshaw gets forward and plays a flick

33.5 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

33.4 . Yorker, on line. Renshaw gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.3 . Shaheen Shah Afridi comes over the wicket. Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off stump. Renshaw pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

33.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Green gets forward and flicks back behind square for a run.

33.1 . CHANCE! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on line again. Green pushes forward and drives. There's an attempt at a run out.

32.6 1 Abrar Ahmed comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Green moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for a run.

32.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

32.4 2 Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Renshaw gets on the front foot and drives for two runs down the ground.

32.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Renshaw goes back and punches a drive

32.2 . Abrar Ahmed now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Renshaw gets on the front foot and eases a drive

32.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.

31.6 4 FOUR! Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

31.5 . Haris Rauf comes around the wicket. Haris Rauf pitches one up, on line again. Renshaw gets forward and drives

31.4 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Green gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

31.3 . Haris Rauf now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Green moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. Pakistan appeal, however Green is given not out.

31.2 1 Haris Rauf now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind square for a run.

31.1 1 Dropped in short by Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Green rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for a run.

30.6 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length from Minhas. Green moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a single run behind point on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by S Ali Agha.

30.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Green pushes forward and flicks back behind square.

30.4 . On a good line and length from Minhas once again. Green gets forward and defends

30.3 2 On a good line and length. Green pushes forward and edges for two runs behind point on the off side.

30.2 . Good length from Minhas, pitching on leg and angling across Green. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.1 . Good length from Minhas, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.6 1 Haris Rauf comes over the wicket to Green. Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across Green. He rocks back and finesses a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

29.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

29.4 . Haris Rauf comes around the wicket to Renshaw. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Renshaw gets forward and drives down the ground.

29.3 1 Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Green gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

29.2 . Haris Rauf comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Green pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

29.1 1 On a good line and length from Haris Rauf. Renshaw gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

28.6 1lb Good length, outside off stump. Renshaw moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a paddle, resulting in one leg bye back behind point. Pakistan appeal for LBW, but Renshaw is given not out. Pakistan call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Renshaw is not out.

28.5 2 Minhas comes around the wicket to Renshaw. Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Renshaw goes back and edges for a couple of runs behind square.

28.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Green moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

28.3 . Good line and length from Minhas once again. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

28.2 . Good line and length. Green gets forward and defends

28.1 1 Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off once more. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 1 run.

27.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and eases a drive

27.5 . Good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.4 . Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Green pushes forward and edges

27.3 . Abrar Ahmed comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, on a good line. Green rocks back and drives

27.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

27.1 . Back of a length, on line. Renshaw gets on the back foot and defends

26.6 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Green gets on the front foot and defends

26.5 . Minhas comes around the wicket to Green. Back of a length from Minhas, on line. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

26.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the front foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep

26.2 . Minhas now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep

26.1 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off. Inglis moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

25.6 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Green pushes forward and defends

25.5 . Good line and length. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

25.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Inglis pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

25.3 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Inglis. He gets on the back foot and defends

25.2 4 FOUR! 50 for Inglis with a boundary! On a good line and length again. Inglis pushes forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

25.1 . On a good line and length. Inglis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

24.6 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Green gets forward but misses while trying to defend

24.5 . Good line and length once again. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.4 . Good line and length once more. Green pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend. The glovework by Ghori is quality. Pakistan appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made their ground.

24.3 . Good line and length from Minhas. Green pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

24.2 1 Back of a length from Minhas, pitching outside off. Inglis moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

24.1 1 Back of a length from Minhas, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Green moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

23.6 . Pitched up, on line. Inglis gets forward and drives down the ground. Good work in the field by Babar Azam saves a boundary.

23.5 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Inglis gets forward and punches a drive

23.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

23.3 . On a good line and length. Green pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke past the bowler.

23.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive

23.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Inglis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

22.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

22.5 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, on line. Inglis pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

22.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Inglis gets on the back foot and punches a drive

22.3 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. Green gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

22.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Inglis gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

22.1 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, on line once more. Green gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

21.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Inglis gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

21.5 . On a good line and length. Inglis pushes forward and drives down the ground.

21.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Inglis gets forward and edges

21.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Inglis pushes forward and edges

21.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Inglis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.1 . On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi again. Inglis pushes forward and eases a drive

20.6 . On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

20.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Green. He gets forward and defends

20.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Inglis. He gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

20.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Green rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

20.1 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

19.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the off side.

19.5 . On a good line and length from Haris Rauf. Green gets on the front foot and defends

19.4 1 Short, pitching outside off. Inglis rocks back and guides a late cut back behind point for a single run.

19.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Inglis rocks back and defends

19.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Inglis goes back and plays a cut. Tidy fielding by Shadab Khan prevents a boundary.

19.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Inglis gets on the front foot and defends

18.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and slices a mediocre cut

18.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Inglis gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

18.4 1 Back of a length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

18.3 . On a good line and length once again. Green gets on the front foot and defends

18.2 . Back of a length from Shadab Khan, on line again. Green goes back and defends

18.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Inglis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Inglis pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run behind point.

17.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Inglis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Inglis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

17.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Green pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

17.2 . On a good line and length from Haris Rauf. Green gets on the front foot and defends

17.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and defends

16.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Inglis pushes forward and defends

16.5 . Good length, outside off. Inglis moves onto the front foot and glances

16.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shadab Khan, on a good line again. Inglis rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Green goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.

16.1 1 Good line and length once again. Inglis pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

15.6 . Maaz Sadaqat pitches one up, on a good line again. Green moves onto the front foot and outside edges on the off side.

15.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Inglis moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

15.4 . Good line and length from Maaz Sadaqat. Inglis gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 . On a good line and length from Maaz Sadaqat. Inglis pushes forward and defends

15.2 . Good length, outside off. Inglis gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through point.

15.1 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Inglis gets on the back foot and eases a drive for two runs through the off side.

14.6 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

14.5 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Green. He gets forward and defends

14.4 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Green gets on the back foot and drives

14.3 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Green gets on the front foot and defends

14.2 . Good length from Minhas, on leg stump and angling across Green. He gets forward and edges

14.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets forward and defends

13.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through point.

13.5 1 On a good line and length. Inglis moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Inglis goes back and cuts

13.3 . Good line and length. Inglis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

13.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

13.1 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Inglis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

12.6 2 On a good line and length from Minhas. Green pushes forward and edges behind square on the on side for two runs.

12.5 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Green pushes forward and defends

12.4 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Green. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . On a good line and length again. Green pushes forward and defends

12.2 1 Good line and length from Minhas. Inglis moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a run.

12.1 . On a good line and length from Minhas again. Inglis goes back and defends

11.6 . Good line and length once again. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. Tidy work in the field by Minhas results in a run being saved.

11.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

11.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, on line again. Green gets on the back foot and glances for four runs on the leg side.

11.3 1 On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Inglis moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

11.2 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Inglis moves onto the back foot and defends

11.1 2 Full, on line once again. Inglis pushes forward and paddles behind square for two runs.

10.6 . On a good line and length from Minhas. Green moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

10.5 . Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

10.4 W OUT! Minhas breaks through! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Labuschagne. He moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by S Ali Agha behind square.

10.3 . Back of a length from Minhas, outside off. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and cuts

10.2 . On a good line and length. Labuschagne goes back and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

9.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Inglis pushes forward and punches a drive

9.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Inglis goes back and defends

9.4 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Inglis gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

9.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Inglis gets forward and drives

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Inglis rocks back and drives down the ground.

8.6 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and defends

8.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Labuschagne rocks back and plays a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

8.4 . On a good line and length from Minhas. Labuschagne gets on the front foot and edges through the off side.

8.3 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across Labuschagne. He pushes forward and defends

8.2 . Back of a length, on line. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and defends

8.1 . On a good line and length. Labuschagne pushes forward and defends

7.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and slices a cut

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Abrar Ahmed, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Short moves onto the back foot and plays a drive, but is caught by Abrar Ahmed

7.3 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed again. Short pushes forward and drives poorly

7.2 3 Pitched up, on line. Inglis steps back and skies a drive over the off side field for three runs.

7.1 . On a good line and length. Inglis goes back and eases a drive

6.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Inglis gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

6.5 1 Good line and length from Minhas. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.4 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Short. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

6.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Short pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

6.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Short moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Minhas again. Inglis moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle behind square for a single run.

5.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Short gets forward and drives

5.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Short. He moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square.

5.4 2 Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching on a good line. Short rocks back and glances for a pair of runs.

5.3 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Short moves onto the front foot and defends

5.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Short moves onto the front foot and defends

5.1 1 Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Inglis. He pushes forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

4.6 . On a good line and length. Short gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Short. He pushes forward and guides a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

4.4 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Inglis gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

4.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Inglis goes back and punches a drive on the off side.

4.2 . On a good line and length. Inglis gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Inglis gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke. Pakistan appeal, but the umpire gives Inglis not out.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line again. Short pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Back of a length from Haris Rauf, on line once again. Inglis gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.

3.4 . On a good line and length once more. Inglis gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.3 1 Good line and length from Haris Rauf. Short gets forward and defends down the ground for a single run.

3.2 4 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Short. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Short gets forward and defends

2.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Short. He moves onto the front foot and defends on the leg side for a single run. Pakistan appeal, but the umpire says not out.

2.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Inglis gets on the back foot and edges for one run behind square.

2.4 . Shaheen Shah Afridi comes over the wicket. Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off stump. Inglis gets forward but decides to allow it to through to the keeper without playing a shot

2.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Inglis gets on the front foot and defends

2.2 4 And again! Shaheen Shah Afridi now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Inglis goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

2.1 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, on a good line. Inglis moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Short gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . On a good line and length. Short gets on the front foot and drives

1.4 . Haris Rauf pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Short gets on the front foot and punches a drive

1.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Short gets on the front foot and defends through the off side.

1.2 4 Good length, outside off once more. Short pushes forward and edges for four byes.

1.1 . Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Short gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Inglis. He gets on the back foot and defends

0.5 . Length ball, outside off. Inglis pushes forward but allows the ball to go through to Ghori without offering a shot

0.4 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Inglis. He moves onto the front foot and glances for a pair of runs.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Inglis rocks back and flicks a glance

0.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump again. Inglis gets forward and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.