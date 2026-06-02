Results Score Pakistan vs Australia Odi ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 02.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Khan Shadaball rounder
|71
|104
|1
|3
|68.27
|Ghouri Ghaziwicket keeper
|37
|48
|5
|0
|77.08
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kuhnemann Matthewbowler
|10
|1
|41
|1
|4.1
|0
|0
|Zampa Adambowler
|9
|0
|30
|1
|3.33
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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44.1
W
OUT! Stumped. Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shadab Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a flick. The glovework by Inglis is tidy. Australia appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Shadab Khan is short of the popping crease, and will have to go.
43.6
W
OUT! Ellis breaks through! Full, on a good line. Haris Rauf pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Haris Rauf is bowled
43.5
1
Ellis pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.