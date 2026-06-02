Results Score Pakistan vs Australia Odi ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 02.06.2026

Odi

PAK
PAK

190

AUS
AUS

231

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khan Shadaball rounder711041368.27
Ghouri Ghaziwicket keeper37485077.08
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kuhnemann Matthewbowler1014114.100
Zampa Adambowler903013.3300

Latest Highlights

44.1
W

OUT! Stumped. Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shadab Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a flick. The glovework by Inglis is tidy. Australia appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Shadab Khan is short of the popping crease, and will have to go.

43.6
W

OUT! Ellis breaks through! Full, on a good line. Haris Rauf pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Haris Rauf is bowled

43.5
1

Ellis pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

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