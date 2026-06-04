41.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

41.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back and cuts for two runs back behind point.

41.3 . On a good line and length. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

41.2 2 Zampa pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Shadab Khan. He gets on the front foot and drives sloppily down the ground for a couple of runs.

41.1 1 On a good line and length from Zampa once more. Samad rocks back and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

40.6 . On a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

40.5 . Back of a length from Ellis, on a good line. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

40.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Shadab Khan rocks back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

40.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and drives on the off side for two runs.

40.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Samad moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

40.1 1 Yorker, outside off again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and defends behind point for one run.

39.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Samad goes back and drives for two runs through the off side.

39.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Samad moves onto the front foot and defends

39.4 1 Good length from Zampa, outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

39.3 . Zampa pitches one up, on a good line. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends

39.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

39.1 1 On a good line and length from Zampa again. Samad goes back and drives through the on side field for a single run.

38.6 1 Good line and length from Ellis. Samad pushes forward and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

38.5 4 FOUR! Ellis pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Samad goes back and plays a flick for four runs.

38.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

38.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Samad pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

38.2 1 On a good line and length. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

38.1 . Good line and length from Ellis. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

38.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side.

37.5 2 Good line and length. Shadab Khan goes back and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

37.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for two runs back behind square.

37.3 1 Renshaw pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Samad pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

37.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and cuts late back through point for 1 run.

37.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and defends

36.6 2 Full toss, outside off. Samad moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs back behind square.

36.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

36.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and defends

36.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Shadab Khan goes back and pulls sloppily

36.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Samad goes back and drives for a single run.

36.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Samad gets on the back foot and defends

35.6 . Length ball, outside off once again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

35.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

35.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

35.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Shadab Khan pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

35.2 . Full ball, outside off. Shadab Khan gets forward but decides to let that one pass through to Inglis unchallenged

35.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

34.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Samad pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

34.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Samad gets forward and defends

34.4 . Good length from Labuschagne, outside off. Samad rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

34.3 . Labuschagne pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Samad moves onto the front foot and defends

34.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Samad moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

34.1 . Good length from Labuschagne, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Samad rocks back and eases a drive

33.6 . Good line and length. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

33.5 . Good length from Renshaw, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets forward but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

33.4 . Good line and length from Renshaw. Shadab Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

33.3 . Length ball, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.2 1 Good line and length from Renshaw again. Samad moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

33.1 . On a good line and length once more. Samad gets on the front foot and defends

32.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Samad pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

32.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side.

32.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Samad moves onto the back foot and drives

32.4 1 Good line and length from Zampa once again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

32.3 . Good line and length from Zampa. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

32.2 . On a good line and length. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.1 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shadab Khan pushes forward and defends

31.6 1 On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

31.5 . Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

31.4 2 Good length from Kuhnemann, outside off. Shadab Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

31.3 1 Good line and length once more. Samad goes back and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

31.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Samad gets on the back foot and defends

31.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Samad gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. Australia appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

30.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep

30.4 W OUT! Renshaw gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Green

30.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

30.2 . On a good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

30.1 . Renshaw pitches one up, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

29.6 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Samad gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.5 . Good line and length from Kuhnemann once more. Samad moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

29.4 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Samad moves onto the front foot and defends

29.3 . On a good length, outside off. Samad goes back and plays a defensive stroke

29.2 . Good line and length. Samad gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

29.1 W OUT! Kuhnemann finds a way through! Good line and length from Kuhnemann. Babar Azam goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Babar Azam has to depart

28.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and defends

28.5 . Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

28.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot and defends

28.3 1 Full, on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

28.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Minhas goes back and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

28.1 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam gets forward and defends for one run.

27.6 . On a good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

27.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for 4 runs.

27.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the back foot and defends

27.3 . On a good length, outside off. Minhas goes back and inside edges

27.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. Australia appeal, however Minhas is given not out.

27.1 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Minhas pushes forward and drives

26.6 . Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam gets forward and defends

26.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for 2 runs.

26.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

26.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Babar Azam gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke. Australia appeal, however the umpire says not out.

26.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

26.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and defends for 1 run.

25.6 . Full, on line. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

25.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

25.4 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

25.3 . Short pitches one up, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas goes back and punches a drive back through point for a run.

25.1 . On a good line and length from Short. Minhas gets forward and defends

24.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

24.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

24.4 . Zampa pitches one up, outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and defends

24.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and defends

24.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

24.1 1 Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts for a single run back behind point.

23.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

23.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas goes back and punches a drive for a single run.

23.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the front foot and defends

23.3 . Kuhnemann pitches one up, pitching outside off. Minhas pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.2 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

23.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Inglis

22.6 . On a good line and length from Zampa. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.5 . Good length from Zampa, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and cuts

22.4 . Full ball, on line once more. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and eases a drive

22.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

22.2 . Full, pitching outside off again. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and defends

22.1 1 Good length from Zampa, outside off. Babar Azam goes back and cuts for a single run through point.

21.6 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

21.5 . 0 runs

21.4 . Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

21.3 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

21.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

21.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and punches a drive

20.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

20.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

20.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive

20.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives

20.1 . Good line and length again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives

19.6 1 On a good line and length from Ellis but angling across. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and flicks for a run behind square.

19.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. Australia appeal, but Babar Azam is given not out.

19.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. S Ali Agha gets forward and flicks for a run.

19.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and defends

18.6 1 Full ball, on line. S Ali Agha gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

18.5 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. S Ali Agha goes back and plays a defensive stroke

18.4 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

18.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

18.2 1 Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

18.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Short, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for four runs.

17.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

17.4 . On a good line and length. S Ali Agha pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 2 Good length from Short, pitching outside leg once again. S Ali Agha gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for two runs.

17.2 1 Short pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

17.1 . Good line and length once more. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 . Good line and length once more. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 . Good line and length. S Ali Agha pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. Australia appeal, but the umpire says not out.

16.4 2 Good line and length once again. S Ali Agha goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

16.3 . Yorker, on a good line. S Ali Agha gets forward and defends

16.2 . 0 runs

16.1 . Full ball, on line once again. S Ali Agha pushes forward and defends

15.6 . On a good line and length again. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 . Good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 . Good line and length. Babar Azam rocks back and defends

15.2 . Good length from Short, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and defends

15.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

14.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets forward and defends for one run behind point.

14.4 . Full, on a good line once more. S Ali Agha goes back and defends

14.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.1 . FOUR! On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Babar Azam goes back and pulls for four runs.

13.6 . Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump. S Ali Agha goes back and slices a cut

13.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

13.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

13.4 . Good length from Zampa, outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts

13.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.2 . Good line and length. S Ali Agha pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

12.6 W OUT! Kuhnemann gets one through! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Ghori. He gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Ghori has to go

12.5 . Good line and length from Kuhnemann. Ghori gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. The umpire gives Ghori out LBW, however Ghori signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

12.4 1 Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

12.3 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and defends

12.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a flick for four runs.

12.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

11.6 . Good length from Short, pitching on leg and angling across Ghori. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Ghori rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs.

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Short. Ghori gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

11.2 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam goes back and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Short. Ghori gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

10.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

10.5 1 Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching on leg and angled across Ghori. He rocks back and defends on the leg side for a run.

10.4 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for one run.

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend

10.2 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and defends

10.1 . Length ball, outside off again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

9.6 1 Good length from Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

9.5 . Full ball, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

9.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

9.3 . On a good line and length once more. Babar Azam rocks back and punches a drive

9.2 . Good line and length from Short. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Ghori. He rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

8.6 . Back of a length from Ellis, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 . Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Ghori. He gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for a run.

8.3 . Full ball, outside off once more. Ghori gets on the front foot and drives

8.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Ghori pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 . Back of a length from Ellis, outside off stump. Ghori gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Babar Azam gets forward and defends

7.5 . Good line and length from Short again. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Good line and length once again. Ghori rocks back and defends for a single run.

7.3 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. The umpire gives Maaz Sadaqat out LBW, but Maaz Sadaqat signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Maaz Sadaqat must depart.

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and defends

7.1 . On a good length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and defends

6.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam goes back and cuts

6.4 . On a good length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 . Back of a length from Ellis, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and defends

5.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and drives for four runs.

5.5 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

5.4 . Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

5.3 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann once again. Babar Azam gets forward and defends

5.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

5.1 1 Full, on a good line. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

4.6 . Good line and length from Ellis once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 . Short, on a good line. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and defends

4.4 . On a good line and length from Ellis. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and defends

4.3 1 Good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the off side.

4.2 . Back of a length from Ellis, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and defends

4.1 1 Back of a length from Ellis, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point.

3.6 1 Good length from Kuhnemann, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

3.5 . Kuhnemann pitches one up, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. Australia appeal, but the umpire gives Maaz Sadaqat not out.

3.4 . On a good length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. Australia appeal, however Maaz Sadaqat is given not out.

3.3 4 FOUR! Kuhnemann pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and defends

3.1 . Yorker, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and drives

2.6 W OUT! Ellis gets one through! Good line and length from Ellis. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend, the ball gets through, and Sahibzada Farhan is bowled

2.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and edges back behind point for 1 run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

2.3 . Good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and defends

2.1 3 Good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and flicks for three runs.

1.6 4 Half-tracker, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot, and is struck on the helmet while trying a pull, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

1.4 . Good length from Green, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat goes back but opts to let that one pass through to Inglis without offering a shot

1.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Maaz Sadaqat. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. Australia appeal, but the umpire gives Maaz Sadaqat not out.

1.2 2 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and edges behind square for 2 runs.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Green, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and drives for a run back behind point.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

0.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

0.5 1 Good line and length from Ellis again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and edges for a run back behind square.

0.4 . Back of a length from Ellis, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and drives

0.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and edges for a run behind square on the on side.

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

0.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and defends

41.6 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kuhnemann goes back and defends behind square. Ellis is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Minhas and Ghori.

41.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ellis goes back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

41.4 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump once more. Ellis goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

41.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Ellis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

41.2 W OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Good line and length. Zampa moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Zampa has to go

41.1 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Kuhnemann pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

41.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

40.6 . On a good length, outside off. Zampa pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

40.5 . Good line and length from Minhas. Zampa goes back and plays a defensive stroke

40.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Zampa gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

40.3 . Good line and length from Minhas again. Zampa gets on the front foot and defends

40.2 . On a good line and length from Minhas. Zampa moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

40.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Zampa gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

39.6 . Yorker, outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot and edges

39.5 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Kuhnemann goes back and plays a defensive stroke

39.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Kuhnemann goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. The umpire gives Kuhnemann out LBW, but Kuhnemann signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

39.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.2 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Kuhnemann moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.1 1 Good line and length. Zampa moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

38.6 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Kuhnemann goes back and defends

38.5 1 Full, on a good line. Zampa gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

38.4 1 Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off stump. Kuhnemann rocks back and defends for 1 run behind point on the off side.

38.3 1 Yorker, on line again. Zampa moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

38.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Zampa pushes forward and defends

38.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Kuhnemann pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

37.6 1 On a good line and length from Shadab Khan but angling across Kuhnemann. He goes back and flicks for a run.

37.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

37.4 . Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kuhnemann pushes forward and flicks

37.3 1 Full, outside off. Zampa gets forward and drives for a single run.

37.2 . Good line and length from Shadab Khan. Zampa gets on the back foot and defends

37.1 . On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Zampa pushes forward and punches a drive

36.6 . On a good line and length from Haris Rauf. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot and defends averagely

36.5 . Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

36.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the back foot and guides a cut

36.4 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Zampa rocks back and makes no contact while trying a flick, however the ball beats Ghori and runs away for a pair of wides.

36.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

36.2 1 Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Zampa goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run behind point on the off side.

36.1 2 On a good line and length but angled across. Zampa rocks back and flicks for 2 runs.

35.6 1 On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Zampa gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

35.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kuhnemann gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

35.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

35.3 1 Good line and length. Zampa gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the leg side.

35.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Zampa gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

35.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Zampa gets on the back foot and defends

34.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Kuhnemann gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

34.5 1 On a good line and length again. Zampa moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

34.4 . Good line and length from Shadab Khan once again. Zampa goes back and plays a defensive stroke

34.3 . On a good line and length. Zampa moves onto the back foot and defends

34.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Peake pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive, and is caught by Ghori

34.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kuhnemann gets forward and drives for a run.

33.6 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off once again. Peake moves onto the back foot and defends

33.5 . On a good length, outside leg. Peake gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

33.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kuhnemann pushes forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

33.3 1 On a good line and length. Peake goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

33.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Peake goes back and plays a defensive stroke

33.1 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Peake pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

32.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Peake rocks back and defends behind point for 1 run.

32.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Kuhnemann rocks back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a run.

32.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

32.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Peake rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

32.2 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump. Peake moves onto the back foot but decides to just let it travel through to Ghori

32.1 . On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Peake gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

31.6 . On a good length, outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

31.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann pushes forward and defends

31.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

31.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Kuhnemann gets forward and defends

31.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann gets forward and defends

31.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Connolly goes back and scoops averagely, the stumps are disturbed, and Connolly has to depart

30.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Peake moves onto the front foot but lets that one through to Ghori unchallenged

30.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Peake moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

30.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Connolly pushes forward and drives for a run.

30.3 . Yorker, on line. Connolly rocks back and defends

30.2 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off. Connolly goes back and defends

30.1 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off. Connolly gets on the front foot and eases a drive

29.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Peake moves onto the back foot and defends

29.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Renshaw gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by S Ali Agha

29.4 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Renshaw pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive

29.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Renshaw gets forward and plays a flick

29.2 1 Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed once more. Connolly goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

29.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Connolly moves onto the back foot and defends

28.6 . Dropped in short by Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off. Renshaw goes back and defends

28.5 . Good length, outside off. Renshaw gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

28.4 . Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Renshaw. He rocks back and defends

28.3 . Good line and length. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

28.2 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs.

28.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Renshaw gets forward and drives

27.6 . Good line and length once again. Connolly gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.5 . On a good line and length. Connolly gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

27.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Connolly gets forward and defends

27.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Renshaw pushes forward and drives on the on side for a run.

27.2 . Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, on a good line once again. Renshaw gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.1 1 On a good line and length. Connolly gets forward and plays a ramp for one run behind square.

26.6 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off. Renshaw gets forward and defends

26.5 1lb On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Connolly goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

26.3 . OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the wicket! Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching near leg stump and angling across Green. He gets forward and skies a mediocre flick, and is caught by Babar Azam

26.2 1 Good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Renshaw rocks back and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

26.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length once more. Inglis moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Sahibzada Farhan down the ground.

25.6 . Full, on a good line again. Green pushes forward and defends

25.5 4 On a good line and length again. Green gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend behind point, resulting in four leg byes. Pakistan appeal for LBW, however Green is given not out. Pakistan call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Green is not out.

25.4 . On a good line and length once again. Green moves onto the back foot and defends

25.3 . Full, on a good line once again. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Inglis gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

24.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

24.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Inglis gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

24.4 . Full ball, on line. Inglis gets on the front foot and defends

24.3 . On a good line and length. Inglis rocks back and plays a flick

24.2 . Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off. Inglis gets on the back foot and cuts

24.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Haris Rauf, pitching on a good line but angled across Inglis. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

23.6 . Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.5 2 Pitched up, on a good line again. Green gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

23.4 . On a good line and length. Green pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.3 . Good line and length. Green rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

23.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Green gets on the back foot and defends

23.1 . On a good line and length once again. Green gets forward and defends

22.6 . On a good line and length. Inglis rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend

22.5 . Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off again. Inglis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

22.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Haris Rauf, outside off once again. Inglis gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

22.3 . On a good length, outside off. Inglis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Green. He rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

22.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, outside off. Carey pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Carey has to depart

21.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Carey moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back through point for a run.

21.5 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.4 1 On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Inglis goes back and plays a bad pull for one run.

21.3 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Inglis. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke

21.2 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Inglis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

21.1 1 Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Carey. He rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.

20.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Inglis moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

20.5 1lb Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Carey goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

20.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Carey goes back and plays a defensive stroke

20.3 1 Fifty up for Inglis! Good line and length from Haris Rauf. Inglis moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

20.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Inglis moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

20.1 . Good line and length from Haris Rauf. Inglis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Carey rocks back and defends

19.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carey moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

19.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and punches a drive

19.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey goes back and punches a drive

19.2 . Good length, outside off. Carey moves onto the front foot and defends

19.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Carey moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

18.6 . On a good length, outside off. Inglis pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

18.5 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Carey pushes forward and eases a drive for a run back through point.

18.4 1 Good line and length. Inglis gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

18.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

18.2 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.1 4 FOUR! Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Carey rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

17.6 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Inglis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 2 Good line and length. Inglis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

17.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

17.4 2 Good length, outside off. Inglis moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

17.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

17.2 . Good line and length. Carey gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

17.1 . Good length from S Ali Agha, pitching outside off once more. Carey moves onto the back foot and defends

17.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

16.6 1 On a good line and length from Shadab Khan but angling across. Carey gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for a single run behind square.

16.5 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Inglis advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.

16.4 . Full, outside off stump. Inglis gets on the front foot and defends

16.3 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Inglis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Inglis moves onto the front foot and defends

16.1 1 On a good line and length. Carey pushes forward and sweeps for a run behind square.

15.6 . Length ball, outside off. Inglis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

15.5 4 FOUR! Good length from S Ali Agha, outside off. Inglis advances down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

15.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

15.3 1 Good length from S Ali Agha, pitching outside off stump. Inglis shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run.

15.2 . Good line and length. Inglis gets on the back foot and drives

15.1 . Good length, outside leg. Inglis gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

14.6 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off once more. Inglis moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

14.5 . Length ball, outside off. Inglis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke. Pakistan appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made their ground.

14.4 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Carey gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

14.3 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Inglis gets forward and drives for one run.

14.2 . On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Inglis gets forward and defends

14.1 1 Good line and length once more. Carey gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

13.6 2 Good line and length. Inglis gets forward and plays a reverse sweep behind point for a couple of runs.

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Minhas, outside off. Inglis moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

13.4 1 Good line and length from Minhas. Carey moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the back foot and defends

13.2 1 On a good line and length from Minhas. Inglis gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.1 2 On a good line and length. Inglis pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs back behind square.

12.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Carey moves onto the front foot and edges

12.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and defends

12.4 . On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Carey gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 2 On a good length, outside off. Carey gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a pair of runs behind point.

12.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Carey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Inglis rocks back and drives for a run.

11.6 . DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump again. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a wild reverse sweep. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ghori.

11.5 W OUT! Run out. Good length, pitching outside off. Inglis goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for a run. Labuschagne is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Minhas.

11.4 . Full, pitching outside leg stump. Inglis pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop. Pakistan appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. Pakistan call for a review. The decision is upheld.

11.3 . On a good line and length from Minhas again. Inglis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 1 Good line and length. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

11.1 . Good length from Minhas, pitching on leg and angling across Labuschagne. He rocks back and defends

10.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Inglis moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

10.5 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off once again. Inglis moves onto the back foot and cuts

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Labuschagne goes back and cuts back through point for a single run.

10.3 . Good line and length. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off again. Inglis goes back and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

10.1 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump once more. Labuschagne goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

9.6 . Good length from Minhas, outside off. Inglis gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Good line and length again. Inglis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 3 Good line and length from Minhas again. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and punches a drive for three runs through the off side field.

9.3 . On a good line and length from Minhas. Labuschagne goes back and defends

9.2 . On a good line and length from Minhas. Labuschagne goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Labuschagne rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 2 Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Inglis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

8.5 . Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Inglis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Labuschagne. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Labuschagne gets forward and defends

8.1 1 Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, outside off stump again. Inglis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

7.6 . Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump once more. Labuschagne pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

7.5 . Length ball, outside off once more. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot and defends

7.3 1 On a good line and length from Minhas once more. Inglis goes back and drives for a single run through the off side.

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Inglis advances down the pitch and drives for six runs on the off side.

7.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Inglis goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

6.6 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed once again. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while trying to defend

6.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Labuschagne gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and drives

6.3 . Good line and length once more. Labuschagne pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed once again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Labuschagne goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Inglis pushes forward and inside edges

5.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run behind point.

5.4 . Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Labuschagne rocks back and cuts

5.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

5.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Labuschagne gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.1 . Length ball, outside off again. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off stump. Inglis moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 . On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Inglis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Inglis moves onto the back foot and drives

4.3 . Length ball, outside off. Inglis gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. Pakistan appeal, but the umpire gives Inglis not out.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Inglis moves onto the front foot and drives

4.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Inglis pushes forward and defends

3.6 . Good length, outside off stump but angled across Labuschagne. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

3.5 . Good line and length. Labuschagne pushes forward and defends

3.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Inglis goes back and defends for a run behind point on the off side.

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Inglis goes back and defends

3.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Inglis goes back and defends

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and defends

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Labuschagne goes back and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

2.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Inglis. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

2.3 . Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, on leg stump and angling across. Inglis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Inglis goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

2.1 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Inglis. He gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

2.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off once again. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Labuschagne moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.4 2 Back of a length, on line. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 2 runs.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off again. Labuschagne moves onto the back foot and defends

1.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Labuschagne gets forward and defends

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump. Inglis gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Inglis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Labuschagne. He gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

0.3 . Good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi once more. Labuschagne rocks back and defends

0.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Short gets on the front foot and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Sahibzada Farhan down the ground.