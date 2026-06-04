Results Score Pakistan vs Australia Odi ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 04.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Azam Babarbatsman
|40
|84
|3
|0
|47.62
|Khan Shadaball rounder
|29
|42
|2
|0
|69.05
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kuhnemann Matthewbowler
|10
|1
|38
|3
|3.8
|0
|0
|Zampa Adambowler
|9.5
|0
|38
|0
|3.86
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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41.5
4
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and drives for four runs down the ground.
41.4
2
Good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back and cuts for two runs back behind point.
41.3
.
On a good line and length. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke