Results Score Pakistan vs Australia Odi ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 04.06.2026

Odi

PAK
PAK

161

AUS
AUS

157

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Azam Babarbatsman40843047.62
Khan Shadaball rounder29422069.05
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kuhnemann Matthewbowler1013833.800
Zampa Adambowler9.503803.8620

Latest Highlights

41.5
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

41.4
2

Good length, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan rocks back and cuts for two runs back behind point.

41.3
.

On a good line and length. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

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