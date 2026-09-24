Highlights South Africa vs Australia Odi ODI Series South Africa vs Australia 24.09.2026
Short, outside off. Jansen goes back and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Ellis gets the wicket! Back of a length from Ellis, pitching on leg and angled across. Miller goes back and plays a poor defensive stroke, and is caught by Ellis
Dropped in short by Ellis, outside off again. Breetzke gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Length ball, outside leg. Miller moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Ellis. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and punches a drive
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke rocks back and inside edges
Dropped in short by Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once again. Breetzke goes back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off again. Breetzke goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Miller rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Miller gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Breetzke rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a glance
Pitched up, on a good line once again. Breetzke pushes forward and drives
FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the leg side field.
Short of a length, outside off once more. Breetzke goes back and cuts square back behind point for one run.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump once again. Breetzke moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for six runs.
Good length, outside off stump again. Breetzke gets forward and defends
Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off once again. Breetzke gets on the back foot and defends
Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump again. Breetzke goes back and defends
Short of a length, outside off stump. Breetzke moves onto the back foot and defends
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Breetzke moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for one run.
Back of a length from J Edwards, on line. Miller moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Miller gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Miller moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance
Good length from J Edwards, outside off stump. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off. Breetzke gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a square cut for a single run back behind point.
Good length from Zampa, on leg stump and angling across. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Breetzke goes back and pulls for 4 runs.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and drives through the off side for four runs.
Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Breetzke pushes forward and defends
Full, pitching outside off. Breetzke pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side for a couple of runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Miller pushes forward and lifts a poor drive for two runs.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Miller gets forward and defends
Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Miller gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke back behind point, resulting in a couple of leg byes. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but Miller is given not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Miller is not out.
On a good line and length. Miller gets on the front foot and defends
On a good line and length from J Edwards. Miller gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from J Edwards, outside leg and angling across Miller. He goes back and outside edges through the off side field.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.
Length ball, outside leg. Miller moves onto the front foot and glances for a couple of runs behind square.
Good length, on leg stump and angled across Miller. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside leg. Miller moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a couple of runs.
Pitched up, outside off once again. Breetzke gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.
Good length from Renshaw, outside off once again. Breetzke gets on the front foot and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Breetzke rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Renshaw, outside off. Breetzke rocks back and cuts
FOUR! Fifty for Breetzke with a boundary! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends
Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field.
Pitching on a good line and length. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, pitching outside leg. Miller moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the leg side.
OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Zampa again. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Renshaw
Zampa pitches one up, on a good line. Breetzke gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Rickelton. He gets forward and leg glances back behind square for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once more. Rickelton gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Breetzke gets forward and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Rickelton. He moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Rickelton gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Breetzke gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Rickelton gets on the front foot and guides a glance down the ground for a run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.
FOUR! Starc pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Rickelton rocks back and glances back behind square for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.
Renshaw comes over the wicket to Breetzke. Length ball, outside off. Breetzke gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Renshaw pitches one up, outside off. Rickelton gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.
Renshaw comes around the wicket. Good length from Renshaw, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets forward and defends
Full, outside off stump once more. Breetzke gets on the front foot and lifts a bad drive for 1 run on the on side.
FOUR! Renshaw now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.
On a good length, outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Breetzke. He pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke through the on side field for one run.
Starc drops one in short, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Back of a length from Starc, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.
Short, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and slices a cut
Length ball, outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and drives
Back of a length, on line. Rickelton rocks back and drives for a single run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Breetzke gets on the front foot and drives
Short, outside off stump. Breetzke ducks under it
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rickelton pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.
Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton pushes forward and drives through the off side field.
SIX! Back of a length from Zampa, on line. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.
Pitched up, on a good line. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Pitched up, outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.
Full, pitching outside off stump again. Rickelton pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.
OUT! Zampa gets the wicket! Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Inglis
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Breetzke rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off once more. Breetzke gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs behind point on the off side.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Breetzke goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a run.
Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump once more. Breetzke rocks back and edges
FOUR! Good length from Zampa, outside off stump. Breetzke gets on the front foot and lofts a shaky drive behind point for 4 runs.
Zampa pitches one up, on line. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run.
Full, outside off stump again. Breetzke pushes forward and defends
Good length, outside off. Breetzke rocks back and cuts
On a good line and length from Connolly. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bavuma rocks back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside leg. Bavuma gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a pair of runs on the leg side.
Full, on line once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and drives
Good line and length from Connolly. Bavuma rocks back and defends sloppily
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Breetzke. He pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.
Pitched up, on line. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and drives
Length ball, outside off. Bavuma gets on the back foot and drives shakily on the off side.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bavuma pushes forward, and is struck on the body while trying a reverse sweep
Length ball, outside off once again. Breetzke gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! Dropped in short by J Edwards, pitching outside off again. Bavuma rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma goes back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma pushes forward and lofts a bad drive for four runs down the ground.
Good length, outside off stump again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once more. Breetzke pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.
Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off again. Bavuma gets forward and drives back behind point for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Breetzke rocks back and leg glances behind square for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Breetzke gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Breetzke opts to let it through to Inglis
J Edwards pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and glances for a run on the leg side.
Short of a length, outside off once more. Breetzke goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and defends
Good length from J Edwards, outside off once again. Breetzke gets forward and defends
Back of a length from J Edwards, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke gets on the back foot and defends
Short, outside off once again. Bavuma gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for one run behind square.
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once more. Breetzke gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive shot
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Short ball, outside off stump once more. Bavuma rocks back but misses while attempting a hook. AUSTRALIA appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Good length from Hazlewood, outside off once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run back behind point.
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bavuma pushes forward and defends
On a good length, outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and drives
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Breetzke. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.
Back of a length from Ellis, pitching outside off again. Bavuma gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot
Short of a length, outside off. Breetzke gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke rocks back and drives for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and defends
Back of a length, outside off stump again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend
Hazlewood drops one in short, pitching outside off. Bavuma moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Bavuma gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.
Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend
Good line and length. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length from Ellis, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke
OUT! Ellis gets the wicket! Good line and length again. De Kock gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Inglis
Good line and length. De Kock gets forward and glances for a run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.
On a good line and length. Bavuma pushes forward and defends
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Bavuma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side. Bavuma gets on the front foot and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, but it beats the keeper and runs to the boundary for five wides.
Good line and length. Bavuma gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Bavuma gets forward but decides to just let it pass through to the keeper without playing a shot
Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Bavuma goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull
Good length, outside leg and angled across. De Kock gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend
SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. De Kock gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off stump once again. De Kock gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
Very short, outside off stump once more. Bavuma gets on the back foot and plays a shaky hook for 1 run behind square.
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the back foot and flicks a glance
Good length from Starc, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Bavuma gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.
Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Bavuma. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side.
Short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Bavuma opts to let that one through to Inglis
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
Good line and length from Starc. Bavuma gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma gets forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a leg bye behind point. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, however umpire Asif Yaqoob is unmoved. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend
0 runs
Back of a length, outside leg and angling across de Kock. He moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.
Bavuma plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
appeal, wicket (caught - de Zorzi)
Full, pitching outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.
On a good line and length from Starc but angling across. De Kock moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance
Good length from Starc, outside leg and angled across the batter. De Kock rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a glance
Length ball, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. De Kock gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.
Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside leg and angling across de Zorzi. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across de Zorzi. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, on a good line. De Zorzi gets forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching on a good line. De Zorzi pushes forward but allows it to pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched
Full, on line. De Kock gets on the front foot and defends
On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive
On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot and glances for a pair of runs behind square on the leg side.
Full ball, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive
Back of a length from Starc, outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.
On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to the keeper untouched