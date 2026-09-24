33.6 . Short, outside off. Jansen goes back and plays a defensive stroke

33.5 W OUT! Ellis gets the wicket! Back of a length from Ellis, pitching on leg and angled across. Miller goes back and plays a poor defensive stroke, and is caught by Ellis

33.4 1 Dropped in short by Ellis, outside off again. Breetzke gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

33.3 1lb Length ball, outside leg. Miller moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

33.2 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.1 . Good line and length from Ellis. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

32.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and punches a drive

32.5 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke rocks back and inside edges

32.3 . Dropped in short by Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once again. Breetzke goes back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull back behind square.

32.2 . Short of a length, outside off again. Breetzke goes back and plays a defensive stroke

32.1 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Miller rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

31.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Miller gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

31.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

31.4 1 Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

31.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Breetzke rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a glance

31.2 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Breetzke pushes forward and drives

31.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the leg side field.

30.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Breetzke goes back and cuts square back behind point for one run.

30.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump once again. Breetzke moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

30.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Breetzke gets forward and defends

30.3 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off once again. Breetzke gets on the back foot and defends

30.2 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump again. Breetzke goes back and defends

30.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Breetzke moves onto the back foot and defends

29.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Breetzke moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for one run.

29.5 1 Back of a length from J Edwards, on line. Miller moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

29.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Miller gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

29.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Miller moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

29.2 1 Good length from J Edwards, outside off stump. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

29.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Breetzke gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

28.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a square cut for a single run back behind point.

28.5 . Good length from Zampa, on leg stump and angling across. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

28.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Breetzke goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

28.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

28.2 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Breetzke pushes forward and defends

28.1 2 Full, pitching outside off. Breetzke pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side for a couple of runs.

27.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Miller pushes forward and lifts a poor drive for two runs.

27.5 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Miller gets forward and defends

27.4 2 Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Miller gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke back behind point, resulting in a couple of leg byes. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but Miller is given not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Miller is not out.

27.3 . On a good line and length. Miller gets on the front foot and defends

27.2 . On a good line and length from J Edwards. Miller gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

27.1 . Back of a length from J Edwards, outside leg and angling across Miller. He goes back and outside edges through the off side field.

26.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

26.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

26.4 2 Length ball, outside leg. Miller moves onto the front foot and glances for a couple of runs behind square.

26.3 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across Miller. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke

26.2 2 Full ball, outside leg. Miller moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a couple of runs.

25.6 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Breetzke gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

25.5 . Good length from Renshaw, outside off once again. Breetzke gets on the front foot and defends

25.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Breetzke rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

25.3 . Good length from Renshaw, outside off. Breetzke rocks back and cuts

25.2 4 FOUR! Fifty for Breetzke with a boundary! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

25.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends

24.6 . Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field.

24.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.4 . Full, pitching outside leg. Miller moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the leg side.

24.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Zampa again. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Renshaw

24.2 1 Zampa pitches one up, on a good line. Breetzke gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

24.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Rickelton. He gets forward and leg glances back behind square for one run.

23.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

23.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once more. Rickelton gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

23.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Breetzke gets forward and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

23.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

23.2 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Rickelton. He moves onto the front foot and drives

23.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Rickelton gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

22.6 . Good line and length. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends

22.5 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Breetzke gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rickelton gets on the front foot and guides a glance down the ground for a run.

22.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

22.2 4 FOUR! Starc pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Rickelton rocks back and glances back behind square for four runs.

22.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

21.6 . Renshaw comes over the wicket to Breetzke. Length ball, outside off. Breetzke gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.5 1 Renshaw pitches one up, outside off. Rickelton gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

21.4 . Renshaw comes around the wicket. Good length from Renshaw, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets forward and defends

21.3 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Breetzke gets on the front foot and lifts a bad drive for 1 run on the on side.

21.2 4 FOUR! Renshaw now coming over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

21.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

20.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

20.5 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Breetzke. He pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke through the on side field for one run.

20.4 1 Starc drops one in short, pitching outside off. Rickelton gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

20.3 . Back of a length from Starc, outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

20.2 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

20.1 . Length ball, outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and drives

19.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Rickelton rocks back and drives for a single run.

19.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run.

19.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Breetzke gets on the front foot and drives

19.3 . Short, outside off stump. Breetzke ducks under it

19.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rickelton pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

19.1 . Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

18.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Zampa, on line. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

18.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

18.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

18.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Rickelton pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

18.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Rickelton pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

18.1 W OUT! Zampa gets the wicket! Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Inglis

17.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Breetzke rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 2 Good length, outside off once more. Breetzke gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs behind point on the off side.

17.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Breetzke goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

17.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a run.

16.6 . Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump once more. Breetzke rocks back and edges

16.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Zampa, outside off stump. Breetzke gets on the front foot and lofts a shaky drive behind point for 4 runs.

16.4 1 Zampa pitches one up, on line. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

16.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run.

16.2 . Full, outside off stump again. Breetzke pushes forward and defends

16.1 . Good length, outside off. Breetzke rocks back and cuts

15.6 . On a good line and length from Connolly. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bavuma rocks back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

15.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Bavuma gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a pair of runs on the leg side.

15.3 . Full, on line once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and drives

15.2 . Good line and length from Connolly. Bavuma rocks back and defends sloppily

15.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Breetzke. He pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

14.6 . Pitched up, on line. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and drives

14.5 . Length ball, outside off. Bavuma gets on the back foot and drives shakily on the off side.

14.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bavuma pushes forward, and is struck on the body while trying a reverse sweep

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Breetzke gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

14.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

14.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

13.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends

13.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by J Edwards, pitching outside off again. Bavuma rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

13.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma pushes forward and lofts a bad drive for four runs down the ground.

13.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once more. Breetzke pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side field.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off again. Bavuma gets forward and drives back behind point for a single run.

12.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Breetzke rocks back and leg glances behind square for a run.

12.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Breetzke gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Breetzke opts to let it through to Inglis

11.6 1 J Edwards pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and glances for a run on the leg side.

11.5 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Breetzke goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and defends

11.3 . Good length from J Edwards, outside off once again. Breetzke gets forward and defends

11.2 . Back of a length from J Edwards, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke gets on the back foot and defends

11.1 1 Short, outside off once again. Bavuma gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for one run behind square.

10.6 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once more. Breetzke gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

10.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.4 . Short ball, outside off stump once more. Bavuma rocks back but misses while attempting a hook. AUSTRALIA appeal, however the umpire says not out.

10.3 1 Good length from Hazlewood, outside off once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

10.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run back behind point.

10.1 1 Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

9.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bavuma pushes forward and defends

9.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and drives

9.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Breetzke. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

9.1 . Back of a length from Ellis, pitching outside off again. Bavuma gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

8.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Breetzke gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke rocks back and drives for 4 runs.

8.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward and defends

8.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

8.2 1 Hazlewood drops one in short, pitching outside off. Bavuma moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

8.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Bavuma gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

7.5 . Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off. Breetzke gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

7.4 . Good line and length. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends

7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke gets on the front foot and defends

7.2 . Back of a length from Ellis, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

7.1 W OUT! Ellis gets the wicket! Good line and length again. De Kock gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Inglis

6.6 1 Good line and length. De Kock gets forward and glances for a run.

6.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

6.4 . On a good line and length. Bavuma pushes forward and defends

6.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Bavuma moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 5w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side. Bavuma gets on the front foot and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, but it beats the keeper and runs to the boundary for five wides.

6.2 . Good line and length. Bavuma gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Bavuma gets forward but decides to just let it pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

6.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. Bavuma goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

5.6 . Good length, outside leg and angled across. De Kock gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

5.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. De Kock gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs back behind square.

5.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. De Kock gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

5.3 1 Very short, outside off stump once more. Bavuma gets on the back foot and plays a shaky hook for 1 run behind square.

5.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

4.6 1lb Good length from Starc, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Bavuma gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

4.5 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Bavuma. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side.

4.3 . Short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Bavuma opts to let that one through to Inglis

4.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

4.1 . Good line and length from Starc. Bavuma gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

3.6 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma gets forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a leg bye behind point. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, however umpire Asif Yaqoob is unmoved. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld.

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across de Kock. He moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

3.2 1 Bavuma plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.1 W appeal, wicket (caught - de Zorzi)

2.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

2.4 . On a good line and length from Starc but angling across. De Kock moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance

2.3 . Good length from Starc, outside leg and angled across the batter. De Kock rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a glance

2.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. De Kock gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

1.6 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside leg and angling across de Zorzi. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across de Zorzi. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. De Zorzi moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. De Zorzi gets forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.1 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching on a good line. De Zorzi pushes forward but allows it to pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

0.6 . Full, on line. De Kock gets on the front foot and defends

0.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive

0.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot and glances for a pair of runs behind square on the leg side.

0.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive

0.2 . Back of a length from Starc, outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.