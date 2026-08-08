Match details South Africa vs Australia Odi ODI Series South Africa vs Australia 24.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ODI Series South Africa vs Australia 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Wednesday, September 30, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban, South Africa
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Africa Squad
|Players
|Bavuma Temba, Brevis Dewald, Coetzee Gerald, De Kock Quinton, Fortuin Bjorn, Hendricks Reeza, Jansen Marco, Klaasen Heinrich, Magala Sisanda, Maharaj Keshav, Markram Aiden, Miller David, Ngidi Lungi, Nortje Anrich, Phehlukwayo Andile, Rabada Kagiso, Stubbs Tristan, Van der Dussen Rassie
|Bench
|no information yet
Australia Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Agar Ashton, Carey Alex, Cummins Pat, Ellis Nathan, Green Cameron, Hardie Aaron, Hazlewood Josh, Head Travis, Inglis Josh, Johnson Spencer, Labuschagne Marnus, Marsh Mitchell, Maxwell Glenn, Neser Michael, Smith Steve, Starc Mitchell, Stoinis Marcus, Turner Ashton, Zampa Adam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Kingsmead Cricket Ground
|City
|Durban
|Capacity
|25000
|Ends
|Umgeni End
|Hosts to
|Old Fort End
Match has not started yet