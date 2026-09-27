28.6 . Good line and length from Connolly. Bavuma rocks back and pulls

28.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Miller pushes forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

28.4 1 Good length from Connolly, pitching outside off again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

28.3 . Good length, outside off again. Bavuma gets on the back foot and drives

28.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Bavuma. He rocks back and pulls for a single run.

27.6 6 SIX! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Miller gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

27.5 1 Good length from Renshaw, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

27.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

27.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.2 . Good length from Renshaw, outside off stump once again. Miller moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

27.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Bavuma rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

26.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

26.4 1 Good length from Bartlett, outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

26.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Bavuma gets on the front foot and flicks for 6 runs.

26.3 1w Wide. Bartlett pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Bavuma pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

26.2 . Good length, outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

26.1 1 On a good line and length. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

25.6 . On a good length, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and inside edges

25.5 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg again. Miller gets forward and tucks a leg glance for one leg bye back behind square.

25.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

25.3 4 FOUR! J Edwards pitches one up, outside off again. Miller gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

25.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Bavuma rocks back and cuts for 1 run behind point.

25.1 1 On a good line and length from J Edwards. Miller pushes forward and drives for a single run.

24.6 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

24.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and drives

24.4 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Bavuma gets on the back foot but allows it to go through to Carey without offering a shot

24.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Miller. He rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

24.2 . Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump once again. Miller gets on the front foot and eases a drive

24.1 1 Good length, outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

23.6 1 Good line and length. Bavuma gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

23.5 1 Good length from J Edwards, outside leg. Miller gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

23.4 . Good length from J Edwards, outside off. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

23.3 . Full, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and drives

23.2 . Full, outside off once again. Miller gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and drives for a run.

22.6 1 On a good line and length from Ellis but angling across Bavuma. He moves onto the front foot and leg glances behind square for a single run.

22.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

22.4 2 On a good line and length. Bavuma gets forward and flicks back behind square for a couple of runs.

22.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

22.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and defends

22.1 . Good line and length from Ellis once more. Miller pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.6 . On a good line and length from Renshaw but angling across. Bavuma gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square.

21.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for 1 run.

21.4 . On a good length, outside off. Miller gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.3 4 FOUR! Renshaw pitches one up, outside off again. Miller gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs.

21.2 1 Renshaw pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

21.1 1 Good length from Renshaw, outside off. Miller pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

20.6 1 Good length from Ellis, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and eases a drive behind point for one run.

20.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Miller gets on the back foot but misses while trying a leg glance

20.5 1 Good length from Ellis, outside off stump again. Bavuma goes back and cuts for a run.

20.4 . Good length from Ellis, outside off. Bavuma gets on the back foot and lofts a pull. AUSTRALIA appeal for a catch. Both umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

20.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Bavuma gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the on side field.

20.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.1 . Good length from Ellis, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and defends

19.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Miller gets on the front foot and defends

19.5 1 Good length from J Edwards, outside off once again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

19.4 . Good length from J Edwards, outside off again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to defend

19.3 . Good length, outside off once again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends

19.2 2 Bavuma brings up his fifty! Good length from J Edwards, outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the back foot and punches a drive for two runs behind point on the off side.

19.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by J Edwards, too wide outside off.

19.1 . Good length from J Edwards, outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

18.6 1 Good line and length. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.5 . Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends

18.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

18.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Miller rocks back and drives through the off side field for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Ellis costing 2 runs.

18.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Miller moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

17.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Miller moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

17.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Miller gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field.

17.4 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Miller. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Miller gets on the front foot and leg glances for four runs behind square.

17.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Bavuma goes back and pulls back behind square for a single run.

17.1 . Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

16.5 1 Good line and length. Miller gets forward and flicks for a run.

16.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Miller rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.

16.3 . Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Miller gets forward and leg glances back behind square.

16.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

16.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends

15.6 . Good line and length from J Edwards again. Miller pushes forward and defends

15.5 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Miller gets forward and defends

15.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Carey

15.2 . On a good length, outside off. Breetzke gets forward and defends

15.1 1 On a good line and length from J Edwards. Bavuma gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.

14.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma rocks back and guides a cut back through point for a single run.

14.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs behind point.

14.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.3 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke goes back and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Breetzke rocks back and pulls for four runs behind square.

14.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bavuma gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a single run.

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 1 Good length from Connolly, outside off once more. Breetzke gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

13.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Bavuma goes back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

13.2 . Good length, outside off. Bavuma gets forward and drives down the ground.

13.1 1 Good length from Connolly, outside off stump again. Breetzke pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

12.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Breetzke gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Breetzke rocks back and cuts late for 4 runs back behind point.

12.4 1 DROPPED! Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by J Edwards.

12.3 1 Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Breetzke pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.

12.2 . Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off. Breetzke advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but Breetzke is given not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Breetzke is not out.

12.1 . Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and drives on the off side.

11.6 1 Good line and length from Ellis but angling across Breetzke. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

11.4 1 CHANCE! Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and punches a drive for one run. There's an attempt at a run out from Bartlett's throw.

11.3 . On a good line and length from Ellis. Bavuma pushes forward and defends

11.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward but lets that one through to the keeper unchallenged

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

10.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

10.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Bavuma pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

10.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

10.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Bavuma gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

9.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends

9.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angled across the batter. Breetzke rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

9.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Breetzke gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . Good line and length but angled across. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends behind square.

9.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Breetzke gets forward and defends

8.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Bavuma pushes forward and defends

8.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Bavuma gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

8.4 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once more. Bavuma gets forward but decides to just let the ball go through to the keeper untouched

8.3 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off again. Bavuma pushes forward but allows that one to through to Carey without playing a shot

8.2 4 FOUR! Hazlewood pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma gets forward but allows that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

7.6 . Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

7.3 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Bavuma pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

7.1 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.6 . Length ball, outside off once more. Bavuma moves onto the front foot but lets that one travel through to Carey without playing a shot

5.5 . Length ball, outside off again. Bavuma pushes forward and defends. AUSTRALIA appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

5.4 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point.

5.3 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . Full ball, outside off again. Bavuma gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

5.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Bavuma rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

4.5 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot but decides to let it pass through to the keeper

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Bavuma pushes forward and defends

4.2 1 Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside leg once again. De Kock gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

4.1 . On a good line and length from Hazlewood. De Kock pushes forward and defends

3.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Bavuma gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.

3.5 . Full, outside off once again. Bavuma pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

3.4 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma pushes forward and defends

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. De Kock moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

2.6 . Good length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the front foot but lets the ball go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

2.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Hazlewood, outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

2.3 . Length ball, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and defends

2.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Bavuma gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the keeper

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and outside edges on the off side.

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bavuma gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

1.1 . Good length from Bartlett, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot but lets the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

0.5 . Good line and length but angling across de Kock. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

0.4 . Good length, outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

0.3 1 Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside leg. Bavuma gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

0.2 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off once more. Bavuma goes back and defends through the on side field.