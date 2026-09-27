Highlights South Africa vs Australia Odi ODI Series South Africa vs Australia 27.09.2026
Good line and length from Connolly. Bavuma rocks back and pulls
On a good length, outside off. Miller pushes forward and drives on the off side for a single run.
Good length from Connolly, pitching outside off again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Good length, outside off again. Bavuma gets on the back foot and drives
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Bavuma. He rocks back and pulls for a single run.
SIX! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Miller gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.
Good length from Renshaw, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Full ball, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Renshaw, outside off stump once again. Miller moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive
On a good length, outside off. Bavuma rocks back and eases a drive for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Good length from Bartlett, outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Bavuma gets on the front foot and flicks for 6 runs.
Wide. Bartlett pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Bavuma pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
Good length, outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.
On a good length, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and inside edges
Length ball, pitching outside leg again. Miller gets forward and tucks a leg glance for one leg bye back behind square.
SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.
FOUR! J Edwards pitches one up, outside off again. Miller gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Bavuma rocks back and cuts for 1 run behind point.
On a good line and length from J Edwards. Miller pushes forward and drives for a single run.
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and drives
Short of a length, outside off once again. Bavuma gets on the back foot but allows it to go through to Carey without offering a shot
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Miller. He rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.
Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump once again. Miller gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Good length, outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.
Good line and length. Bavuma gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.
Good length from J Edwards, outside leg. Miller gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.
Good length from J Edwards, outside off. Miller gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and drives
Full, outside off once again. Miller gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and drives for a run.
On a good line and length from Ellis but angling across Bavuma. He moves onto the front foot and leg glances behind square for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.
On a good line and length. Bavuma gets forward and flicks back behind square for a couple of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and defends
Good line and length from Ellis once more. Miller pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Renshaw but angling across. Bavuma gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off. Miller gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Renshaw pitches one up, outside off again. Miller gets on the front foot and skies a drive for four runs.
Renshaw pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.
Good length from Renshaw, outside off. Miller pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.
Good length from Ellis, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and eases a drive behind point for one run.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Miller gets on the back foot but misses while trying a leg glance
Good length from Ellis, outside off stump again. Bavuma goes back and cuts for a run.
Good length from Ellis, outside off. Bavuma gets on the back foot and lofts a pull. AUSTRALIA appeal for a catch. Both umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.
FOUR! Good line and length. Bavuma gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the on side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Ellis, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Miller gets on the front foot and defends
Good length from J Edwards, outside off once again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.
Good length from J Edwards, outside off again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to defend
Good length, outside off once again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends
Bavuma brings up his fifty! Good length from J Edwards, outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the back foot and punches a drive for two runs behind point on the off side.
Wide. Dropped in short by J Edwards, too wide outside off.
Good length from J Edwards, outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.
Good line and length. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Miller rocks back and drives through the off side field for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Ellis costing 2 runs.
SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Miller moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Full, pitching on a good line. Miller moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
Pitching on a good line and length again. Miller gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Miller. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Miller gets on the front foot and leg glances for four runs behind square.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Bavuma goes back and pulls back behind square for a single run.
Good length from J Edwards, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
Good line and length. Miller gets forward and flicks for a run.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Miller rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.
Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Miller gets forward and leg glances back behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and defends
Good line and length from J Edwards again. Miller pushes forward and defends
Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Miller gets forward and defends
Pitching on a good line and length. Miller moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Carey
On a good length, outside off. Breetzke gets forward and defends
On a good line and length from J Edwards. Bavuma gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma rocks back and guides a cut back through point for a single run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs behind point.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke goes back and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Breetzke rocks back and pulls for four runs behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Bavuma gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Connolly, outside off once more. Breetzke gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a run.
On a good length, outside off. Bavuma goes back and cuts behind point for 1 run.
Good length, outside off. Bavuma gets forward and drives down the ground.
Good length from Connolly, outside off stump again. Breetzke pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Breetzke gets on the front foot and drives for a run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Breetzke rocks back and cuts late for 4 runs back behind point.
DROPPED! Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by J Edwards.
Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Breetzke pushes forward and drives for one run on the off side.
Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off. Breetzke advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but Breetzke is given not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Breetzke is not out.
Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and drives on the off side.
Good line and length from Ellis but angling across Breetzke. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
CHANCE! Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and punches a drive for one run. There's an attempt at a run out from Bartlett's throw.
On a good line and length from Ellis. Bavuma pushes forward and defends
Pitched up, outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward but lets that one through to the keeper unchallenged
Pitching on a good line and length. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
Good length, outside off once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.
On a good length, outside off once more. Bavuma pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Breetzke pushes forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.
Full ball, outside off stump once again. Bavuma gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends
FOUR! Good line and length but angled across the batter. Breetzke rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Breetzke gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length but angled across. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and defends behind square.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. Breetzke gets forward and defends
Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Bavuma pushes forward and defends
FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Bavuma gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once more. Bavuma gets forward but decides to just let the ball go through to the keeper untouched
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off again. Bavuma pushes forward but allows that one to through to Carey without playing a shot
FOUR! Hazlewood pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Bavuma pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma gets forward but allows that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged
Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump. Breetzke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, pitching outside off. Breetzke moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
Full, outside off stump once again. Bavuma pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.
Full ball, outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Length ball, outside off once more. Bavuma moves onto the front foot but lets that one travel through to Carey without playing a shot
Length ball, outside off again. Bavuma pushes forward and defends. AUSTRALIA appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. AUSTRALIA call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point.
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off again. Bavuma gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.
FOUR! Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Bavuma rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a flick
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot but decides to let it pass through to the keeper
Length ball, pitching outside off. Bavuma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off stump once more. Bavuma pushes forward and defends
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside leg once again. De Kock gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a run.
On a good line and length from Hazlewood. De Kock pushes forward and defends
FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Bavuma gets forward and plays a flick for four runs.
Full, outside off once again. Bavuma pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bavuma pushes forward and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off stump once again. De Kock moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.
Good length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Bavuma gets on the front foot but lets the ball go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot
SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Bavuma rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.
FOUR! Good length from Hazlewood, outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Bavuma gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the keeper
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Full, pitching outside off. Bavuma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump. Bavuma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bavuma pushes forward and outside edges on the off side.
Pitching on a good line and length. Bavuma gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend
Good length from Bartlett, outside off. Bavuma moves onto the front foot but lets the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched
Good line and length but angling across de Kock. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance
Good length, outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside leg. Bavuma gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.
Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off once more. Bavuma goes back and defends through the on side field.
OUT! What a start for AUSTRALIA, as Hazlewood gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets on the front foot and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Connolly on the off side.