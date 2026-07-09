48.1 W OUT! Caught. Ngarava drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Evans back behind square.

47.6 W OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket to Shoriful Islam, on a good length, outside off stump again. He gets forward and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Shoriful Islam has to go

47.5 1 Evans comes over the wicket to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Back of a length, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

47.4 1 Evans comes around the wicket to Shoriful Islam. Good length from Evans, outside off once more. Shoriful Islam moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

47.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

47.2 . Back of a length from Evans, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

47.1 . Back of a length from Evans, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and drives

46.6 4 FOUR! Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Shoriful Islam gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke behind square on the on side for four runs.

46.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and eases a drive for one run.

46.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs through point.

46.4 1w Wide. Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Pitching far outside leg. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

46.3 1 On a good line and length. Shoriful Islam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

46.2 W OUT! Sikandar Raza traps Taskin Ahmed in front! Around the wicket to Taskin Ahmed, back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump once again. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Taskin Ahmed is on his way

46.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and cuts late for 1 run.

45.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

45.5 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

45.4 1lb Back of a length, outside off. Taskin Ahmed moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

45.3 W OUT! Muzarabani gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Rishad Hossain gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Sikandar Raza

45.2 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

45.1 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

44.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

44.3 . Back of a length, on line but angled across. Rishad Hossain moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

44.2 . Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump once again. Rishad Hossain goes back and eases a drive

44.1 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

43.6 . On a good length, outside off. Rishad Hossain gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

43.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Rishad Hossain rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

43.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Muzarabani. Rishad Hossain gets forward and flicks for four runs back behind square.

43.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rishad Hossain rocks back and defends

42.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and drives

42.5 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump once again. Rishad Hossain moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

42.4 2 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Rishad Hossain pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the off side.

42.3 . Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching near leg stump. Rishad Hossain gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance behind square.

42.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Rishad Hossain gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive. The glovework by Madande is terrific. ZIMBABWE appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Rishad Hossain made it in safely.

42.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for a run.

41.6 W OUT! Ngarava gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Nurul Hasan goes back and pulls, but is caught by Burl behind square.

41.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ngarava, outside off stump. Nurul Hasan goes back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

41.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

41.4 1w Wide. Short ball, on line but angled loosely across Mehidy Hasan Miraz and down the leg side.

41.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back but misses while trying a pull

41.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Ngarava pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

41.2 . Full toss, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and eases a sloppy drive

41.1 1 Good length from Ngarava, outside off stump once again. Nurul Hasan gets forward and glances for a single run on the on side.

40.5 1 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

40.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side field.

40.3 1 Sikandar Raza pitches one up, on line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

40.2 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and drives

40.1 . Good length, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and guides a cut back through point.

39.6 . Ngarava comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nurul Hasan gets on the front foot and defends

39.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

39.4 . Ngarava comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back but misses while trying a cut

39.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Ngarava, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

39.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz goes back and edges for 4 runs behind point.

39.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and cuts late back behind point for a run.

38.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

38.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushes forward and defends on the off side.

38.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and punches a drive

38.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and eases a drive

38.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.

37.6 . Short of a length, outside off again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

37.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and lofts a bad pull down the ground.

37.4 W OUT! Ngarava gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off once more. Mosaddek Hossain gets on the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Muzarabani

37.3 . Back of a length from Ngarava, outside off stump. Mosaddek Hossain goes back and inside edges

37.2 . Back of a length from Ngarava, outside off once more. Mosaddek Hossain goes back and cuts

37.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mosaddek Hossain shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

36.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Mosaddek Hossain moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

36.5 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mosaddek Hossain gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square.

36.4 . On a good line and length from Madhevere again. Mosaddek Hossain moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

36.3 . On a good line and length. Mosaddek Hossain gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

36.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Mosaddek Hossain advances down the pitch and skies a drive for two runs.

36.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Madhevere, pitching outside off. Hridoy rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Evans behind square.

35.6 2 Good line and length from Evans once again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

35.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

35.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nurul Hasan gets forward and guides a glance

35.2 4 And another! Pitching on a good line and length. Nurul Hasan advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs.

35.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nurul Hasan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Nyamhuri costing 2 runs.

34.6 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Nurul Hasan shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

34.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends for one run through the off side.

34.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends

34.3 1 50 up for Hridoy! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

34.2 1 Good length from Madhevere, outside off. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for 1 run.

34.1 . Good length from Madhevere, outside off stump. Nurul Hasan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.6 . Back of a length from Evans, pitching outside off once more. Hridoy gets on the back foot and eases a drive

33.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

33.5 . Back of a length from Evans, on line. Hridoy gets on the back foot and defends

33.4 . Good length from Evans, outside off once more. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and cuts late

33.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and outside edges behind point for one run.

33.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Evans, outside off. Nurul Hasan rocks back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

33.1 1 Evans pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Hridoy pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

32.6 . On a good line and length. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and defends

32.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Nurul Hasan moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square.

32.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Nurul Hasan gets forward and defends on the off side.

32.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends

32.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends

31.6 . Dropped in short by Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy goes back and defends

31.3 . On a good line and length from Muzarabani. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

31.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Nurul Hasan goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

31.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for four runs.

30.4 1 Good line and length from Bennett. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

30.3 1 Back of a length from Bennett, pitching outside off again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

30.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Nurul Hasan gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

30.1 1 Back of a length from Bennett, outside off. Hridoy rocks back and drives down the ground for a run.

29.6 . On a good line and length. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Nurul Hasan goes back and defends on the off side.

29.4 . Good line and length from Muzarabani. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends

29.3 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Nurul Hasan gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

29.1 . Good length, outside off again. Nurul Hasan gets on the front foot and edges

28.3 . On a good line and length from Bennett. Hridoy gets forward and plays a flick back behind square.

28.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

28.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and plays a flick for one run behind square.

27.6 . Muzarabani drops one in short, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the back foot but decides to allow the ball to go through to the wicketkeeper

27.5 1 Good line and length again. Nurul Hasan gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

27.4 1 Good line and length. Hridoy pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

27.3 . Dropped in short by Muzarabani, outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and defends

27.2 . Good line and length. Hridoy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

27.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the back foot and defends behind square on the on side for a run.

26.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the back foot and punches a drive

26.3 W OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim, , on a good line and length from Bennett. He pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, the ball gets through, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim is bowled

26.2 . Bennett comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Bennett. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hridoy gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

25.6 3 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for three runs.

25.5 . Good length from Nyamhuri, outside off. Hridoy gets forward and defends

25.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Hridoy goes back and drives

25.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets forward and defends

25.2 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and guides a glance

25.1 . Nyamhuri pitches one up, on line once again. Hridoy gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

24.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Hridoy rocks back and eases a drive for a run.

24.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the back foot and punches a drive

24.4 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off again. Hridoy gets forward and defends

24.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once again. Hridoy pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs behind point.

24.2 2 Good length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Ngarava.

24.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hridoy pushes forward and drives

23.6 . Full, on line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and punches a drive

23.5 . Nyamhuri comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and cuts

23.4 1 Back of a length from Nyamhuri, on a good line. Hridoy rocks back and pulls for a run.

23.3 . On a good line and length from Nyamhuri. Hridoy gets on the front foot and punches a drive

23.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Hridoy rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

23.2 1w Wide. Nyamhuri comes around the wicket. Pitching well outside off stump. Hridoy rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

22.6 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

22.5 . On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

22.3 3 Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket. Full, outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and drives for three runs.

22.2 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

22.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive for one run on the on side.

21.6 2 Free hit. Good line and length from Nyamhuri. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

21.6 nb No ball. Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

21.5 . Nyamhuri drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump once more. Hridoy goes back but misses while attempting a leg glance

21.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

21.3 1 Dropped in short by Nyamhuri, outside leg. Hridoy goes back and pulls behind square for one run.

21.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

20.6 . Full, on line. Hridoy pushes forward and eases a drive

20.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Hridoy pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.4 . Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives

20.4 1w Wide. Sikandar Raza comes over the wicket to Hridoy. Too wide outside leg. Hridoy gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a paddle. ZIMBABWE appeal, however Hridoy is given not out.

20.3 1 50 up for Tanzid Hasan Tamim! Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

20.2 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

20.1 2 Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point for two runs.

19.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

19.5 1 Good line and length from Evans. Hridoy gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

19.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the front foot but watches the ball through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

19.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and defends

19.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Hridoy rocks back and defends

19.1 2 Back of a length from Evans, outside off. Hridoy goes back and cuts back behind point for a pair of runs.

18.6 . Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Length ball, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and defends

18.5 1 Short of a length, on line again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.

18.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets on the back foot and defends poorly

18.3 . Good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Hridoy pushes forward and defends

18.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Hridoy shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive on the on side.

18.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Hridoy gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

17.6 . Good line and length once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and defends

17.6 1w Wide. Evans drops one in short, on line once again.

17.5 1 Good line and length from Evans. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through point on the off side.

17.4 . Evans comes over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and defends

17.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and defends

17.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy rocks back and cuts late for one run back behind point.

16.6 1 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket to Hridoy. Back of a length, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

16.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run back behind square.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for four runs.

16.3 . Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and glances

16.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and defends

16.1 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Hridoy gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Ngarava, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run back behind point.

15.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and flicks for a run behind square.

15.5 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off.

15.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.

15.3 . Ngarava pitches one up, on a good line. Hridoy gets forward and drives

15.2 . Good length from Ngarava, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and defends

15.1 2 Back of a length from Ngarava, on line. Hridoy goes back and plays a pull for two runs.

14.6 1 Good length from Evans, pitching outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and defends down the ground for a single run.

14.5 2 On a good line and length but angled across. Hridoy rocks back and flicks a leg glance for a pair of runs back behind square.

14.4 . CHANCE! Evans now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Evans. Hridoy gets forward and glances. A run out chance but BANGLADESH survive the attempt.

14.3 1 Evans now coming around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Back of a length, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and leg glances back behind square for a run.

14.2 . Back of a length from Evans, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 . On a good line and length from Ngarava once more. Hridoy gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

13.5 . Back of a length from Ngarava, pitching on a good line. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives

13.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and plays a cut

13.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Hridoy pushes forward but watches the ball go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

13.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Hridoy gets forward but allows it to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

13.1 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

12.6 . Short ball, outside off. Hridoy rocks back and plays a wild pull

12.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

12.3 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and defends

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Hridoy rocks back and glances for one run.

12.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Hridoy rocks back and defends

11.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and cuts

11.5 . Back of a length from Nyamhuri, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and drives back through point for two runs.

11.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

11.2 4 FOUR! Nyamhuri pitches one up, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

11.2 1w Wide. On leg stump again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a flick

11.1 . Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and drives

10.6 . On a good line and length. Hridoy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a single run.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hridoy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for 1 run.

10.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

10.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy rocks back and defends for a single run behind point.

9.6 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

9.5 . Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim ducks

9.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but misses while trying to defend

9.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side.

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward but watches the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper

8.6 . Back of a length from Evans, outside off once more. Hridoy goes back and defends

8.5 . Back of a length from Evans, outside off stump. Hridoy rocks back and pulls

8.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and outside edges behind point for 1 run.

8.2 . Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and defends

8.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and drives

7.6 3 Good line and length from Muzarabani. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and flicks for 3 runs.

7.5 . Muzarabani now coming around the wicket to Tanzid Hasan Tamim. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and slices a cut

7.4 2 Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs through point.

7.3 . On a good line and length once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and defends

7.2 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 1 On a good line and length from Ngarava once more. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.

6.5 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

6.4 6 SIX! Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and plays a drive for six runs.

6.3 3 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and flicks for 3 runs.

6.2 . Back of a length from Ngarava, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and defends

6.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and edges for 1 run back behind point.

5.6 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot but decides to allow the ball to go through to the keeper untouched

5.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the back foot and drives

5.3 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and outside edges for a run behind point.

5.2 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, on line again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a pull

5.1 . Good length from Muzarabani, pitching on leg and angling across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

4.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

4.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

3.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto moves onto the front foot but watches that one go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

3.4 . Back of a length, on line. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes back and defends

3.1 . On a good line and length. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and defends

2.6 . On a good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward and defends through the off side.

2.5 . Good line and length. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and plays a wild defensive stroke

2.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for one run.

2.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

2.2 2 On a good line and length from Ngarava. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and flicks for two runs back behind square.

2.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Good line and length from Muzarabani. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

1.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim goes back and glances

1.2 1 Back of a length, on line but angling across the batter. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and inside edges for one run behind square.

1.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Soumya Sarkar gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

1.1 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching on a good line. Soumya Sarkar goes back and plays a shaky defensive stroke

1.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance. Terrific work in the field by Madande prevents a certain boundary.

0.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

0.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

0.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a flick

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and plays a pull behind square.

0.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and cuts for a single run behind point.

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tanzid Hasan Tamim pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

49.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Evans gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for six runs.

49.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Evans moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

49.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. Evans moves onto the front foot and scoops for four runs behind square.

49.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Evans gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

49.2 6 And again! Back of a length, on a good line. Evans gets on the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

49.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Evans rocks back and pulls for six runs.

48.6 2 On a good line and length from Rana. Curran gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

48.5 . Rana now coming around the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Curran steps back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

48.4 1 Rana now coming over the wicket to Evans. Full, on line. Evans gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side field.

48.3 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Evans gets on the back foot and edges back behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded costing BANGLADESH 1 run.

48.2 1 Rana pitches one up, outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and drives through point on the off side for one run.

48.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Evans pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

47.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Evans goes back and lofts a pull for 1 run.

46.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Evans pushes forward and drives

46.4 . Free hit. Rana comes over the wicket to Evans. Good length, outside off stump. Evans gets forward but misses while trying to play a scoop

46.4 nb No ball. Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Curran goes back and pulls sloppily for 1 run.

46.3 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching near leg stump. Curran backs away but misses while trying a pull. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

46.2 2lb Good length, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull through point, resulting in 2 leg byes. BANGLADESH appeal, however Curran is given not out. Sloppy fielding allows Curran and Evans to complete one overthrow.

46.1 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Curran goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

45.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Curran. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

45.5 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull

45.4 1lb Back of a length, on line. Evans goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

45.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

45.2 4 And again! Hundred up for Curran in emphatic style! Short of a length, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Curran rocks back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

45.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Curran goes back and cuts for four runs.

44.6 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and drives down the ground for a single run.

44.5 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Evans advances down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

44.4 1 Good line and length. Curran advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

44.3 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes around the wicket to Curran. Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump again. Curran gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

44.2 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Evans gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

44.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Evans moves down the pitch and glances through the leg side field.

43.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once more. Evans gets on the front foot and inside edges for a single run behind square.

43.5 . Taskin Ahmed now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, on a good line. Evans moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

43.4 1 Taskin Ahmed now coming around the wicket. Full toss, on line. Curran gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

43.3 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Curran rocks back and plays a cut

43.2 . On a good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

43.1 1 Evans plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

42.6 1 Back of a length from Rishad Hossain, pitching on a good line again. Evans moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

42.5 1 Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Curran gets on the front foot and sweeps back through point for a run.

42.4 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Evans shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run past the bowler.

42.3 1 Good line and length. Curran gets forward and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

42.2 1 Back of a length from Rishad Hossain, on a good line. Evans goes back and drives on the leg side for one run.

42.1 6 SIX! Good length from Rishad Hossain, pitching near leg stump and angling across Evans. He pushes forward and lofts a sweep for six runs.

41.6 1 Shoriful Islam drops one in short, outside off again. Evans rocks back and inside edges onto the body while trying to play a pull back behind square for one run.

41.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Evans gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

41.5 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside off. Evans goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

41.3 2 Shoriful Islam comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Evans moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for two runs.

41.2 1 Good line and length. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

41.1 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Curran gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

40.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

40.5 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Curran. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. BANGLADESH appeal, however the umpire gives Curran not out.

40.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

40.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Curran gets forward and defends back behind square.

40.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and defends

40.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Evans moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

39.6 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Shoriful Islam, on a good line.

39.5 2 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

39.4 . Short, pitching outside off. Curran rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

39.3 . On a good length, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.2 2 Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and edges behind square on the leg side for 2 runs.

39.1 2 On a good line and length once more. Curran gets on the front foot and skies a flick for 1 run behind square. Some wild fielding allows Curran and Evans to scamper through for a overthrow.

38.6 . On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain once more. Evans gets on the front foot and defends

38.5 . Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Evans moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

38.4 . Good line and length. Evans pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

38.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Evans pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

38.2 2 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Evans. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs behind square.

38.1 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Evans gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

37.6 . Back of a length from Rana, on line. Curran goes back and defends shakily over the on side field.

37.5 . Good line and length from Rana once again. Curran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

37.5 1w Wide. Short ball, on line.

37.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot but watches that one pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

37.3 2 On a good length, outside off. Curran pushes forward and glances for 2 runs through the on side field.

37.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Curran moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

37.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Curran rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

36.6 . Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Evans pushes forward and defends

36.5 W OUT! Rishad Hossain breaks through! Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off stump. Madande rocks back and edges, and is caught by Nurul Hasan

36.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Curran gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

36.3 . Back of a length from Rishad Hossain, pitching outside off once more. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a cut

36.1 . Full toss, on a good line. Madande gets forward and drives

35.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and defends

35.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Curran ducks out of the way

35.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

35.3 . Dropped in short by Rana, outside off. Curran goes back but watches that one travel through to Nurul Hasan untouched

35.2 2 Rana now coming around the wicket to Curran. Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off stump once more. Curran moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs through point.

35.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Madande goes back and cuts late for 1 run behind point.

34.6 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off. Madande goes back and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

34.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

34.4 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Curran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

34.3 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket to Madande. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Madande gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

34.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Curran gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

34.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Curran gets on the front foot and drives over the leg side field for 4 runs.

33.6 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Madande moves onto the front foot and defends

33.5 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching on a good line. Madande goes back and defends

33.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

33.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

33.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Curran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

33.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and inside edges

32.6 . On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Madande gets on the front foot and defends

32.5 . Good line and length. Madande moves onto the front foot and defends

32.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Madande moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.3 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump once again. Madande gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.2 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off once more. Madande moves onto the front foot and defends

32.1 W OUT! Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and drives, but is caught by Hridoy on the off side.

31.6 1 Taskin Ahmed now coming over the wicket to Sikandar Raza. Back of a length, outside off. Sikandar Raza rocks back and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

31.5 1 Taskin Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Curran. On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Curran gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

31.4 1 Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run back through point. The ball is misfielded.

31.3 . Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, on a good line. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and drives

31.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Sikandar Raza moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a pull

31.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza rocks back and defends

30.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket to Curran. Pitching on a good line and length. Curran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.5 1 Back of a length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a run.

30.3 . On a good length, outside off. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, on line. Sikandar Raza goes back and glances on the leg side.

30.1 1 On a good line and length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz once more. Curran goes back and drives for one run.

29.6 . On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain once again. Sikandar Raza gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

29.5 . On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Sikandar Raza gets forward and defends

29.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza gets forward and defends

29.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

29.2 . Rishad Hossain comes over the wicket to Sikandar Raza. Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

29.1 1 On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain once more. Curran gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

28.6 . On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives

28.5 . Back of a length from Mosaddek Hossain, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

28.4 . Mosaddek Hossain comes over the wicket to Sikandar Raza. Good line and length once more. Sikandar Raza rocks back and defends

28.3 1 Mosaddek Hossain now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Mosaddek Hossain once more. Curran pushes forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.

28.2 1 Short of a length, on line but angling across. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

28.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Sikandar Raza creates room and drives for four runs.

27.6 . On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

27.5 . Short of a length, on line. Curran rocks back and flicks a glance

27.3 . Good line and length. Curran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

27.2 1 Good length from Rishad Hossain, outside off. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for one run.

27.1 . Good length from Rishad Hossain, pitching on leg and angled across. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Curran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

26.5 . On a good line and length. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Curran goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

26.3 2 Mosaddek Hossain comes around the wicket to Curran. Back of a length from Mosaddek Hossain, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

26.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

25.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza goes back and drives for one run down the ground.

25.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and drives for four runs.

25.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and defends

25.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a paddle behind square for 1 run.

25.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Curran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

24.6 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Curran goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

24.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

24.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza goes back and plays a defensive stroke

24.3 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Sikandar Raza shuffles down the pitch and defends

24.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

24.1 . On a good line and length again. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

23.6 . On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and defends

23.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Sikandar Raza. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

23.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and eases a drive

23.3 1 Fifty comes up for Curran! Back of a length, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run back through point.

23.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and slices a late cut behind point for 2 runs.

23.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and flicks a glance

22.6 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes around the wicket to Curran. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Curran gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

22.4 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket to Sikandar Raza. Length ball, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

22.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

22.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket to Curran. On a good length, outside off stump. Curran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.1 1 Good line and length once more. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

21.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and plays a ramp for four runs behind point on the off side.

21.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Sikandar Raza. He gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run behind square.

21.4 . Shoriful Islam comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the front foot but decides to allow the ball to travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

21.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Curran moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to defend behind square.

20.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Curran pushes forward and punches a drive

20.5 . On a good line and length. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

20.4 . Good line and length. Curran pushes forward and defends

20.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza goes back and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

20.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

20.1 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off. Curran pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep

19.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Curran rocks back and flicks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

19.5 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off stump. Curran goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

19.4 1 Shoriful Islam comes over the wicket to Sikandar Raza. Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

19.3 1 Good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

19.2 . Shoriful Islam drops one in short, on a good line. Curran gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

19.1 . Length ball, outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and defends

18.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.5 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket. Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and defends

18.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

18.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 . On a good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Curran goes back and defends

17.6 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza goes back but opts to let it pass through to Nurul Hasan without playing a shot

17.5 . Bouncer, on line. Sikandar Raza ducks

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets forward but watches it through to the keeper without offering a shot

17.3 . Rana comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler.

17.2 1 Rana drops one in short, pitching outside off. Curran goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the on side for a run.

17.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Curran gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field.

16.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and defends

16.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and edges for 2 runs behind point.

16.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza rocks back and guides a leg glance behind square.

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Madhevere shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Soumya Sarkar down the ground.

16.1 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off. Madhevere advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

15.6 . Rana now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Rana, outside off once again. Curran rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

15.4 . Good length from Rana, outside off stump once again. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

15.3 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off stump once again. Madhevere goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

15.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Madhevere moves onto the back foot but decides to allow it to through to Nurul Hasan

15.1 . Good line and length. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and drives for 2 runs.

14.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Madhevere gets forward and plays a scoop behind square for a single run.

14.3 . Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, outside off stump again. Madhevere gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket to Madhevere. Good length, outside off. Madhevere pushes forward and plays a flick

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Curran goes back and guides a cut for one run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Rana pitches one up, outside off once more. Madhevere gets forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

13.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Madhevere gets on the back foot and defends through the off side.

13.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Curran moves onto the front foot and defends for a run behind point on the off side.

13.3 3 Rana now coming over the wicket to Madhevere. Rana drops one in short, pitching outside off. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and lofts a sloppy pull for 3 runs.

13.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Rana once again. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for four runs.

13.1 . On a good line and length from Rana. Madhevere gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. BANGLADESH appeal, however Madhevere is given not out.

12.6 . Good length, outside off. Curran gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

12.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the on side.

12.4 . Short of a length, on line once again. Curran gets on the back foot and edges

12.3 1 Good line and length once more. Madhevere gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

12.2 . Shoriful Islam comes over the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Madhevere rocks back and leg glances

12.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Curran gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 1 run.

11.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Madhevere gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

11.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Madhevere moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

11.4 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once more. Madhevere pushes forward and defends

11.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Madhevere pushes forward and defends

11.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

11.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Madhevere gets forward and defends

10.6 4 FOUR! Rana comes around the wicket to Curran. Pitched up, outside off. Curran gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs down the ground.

10.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Madhevere gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

10.4 . Rana now coming over the wicket to Madhevere. Length ball, outside off. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and defends

10.3 3 Short ball, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and pulls for three runs back behind square.

10.2 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off stump. Curran goes back and edges behind square on the on side.

10.1 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Curran pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

9.6 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Madhevere moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke

9.5 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off stump once more. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once more. Madhevere rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Taskin Ahmed now coming over the wicket to Madhevere. Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Madhevere rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 1 Taskin Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Curran. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Curran rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Curran pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

8.6 . Rana now coming over the wicket to Madhevere. On a good length, pitching outside off. Madhevere moves onto the front foot but decides to just let that one pass through to the keeper unchallenged

8.5 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Ervine pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.4 1lb On a good length, outside off. Curran gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick behind point, resulting in a single leg bye.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ervine gets on the front foot and defends for one run behind point on the off side.

8.2 . Back of a length from Rana, outside off stump. Ervine rocks back and defends

8.1 . Short, pitching outside off. Ervine gets on the back foot and defends

7.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran rocks back and edges

7.5 . Shoriful Islam drops one in short, outside off. Curran gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ervine gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

7.3 2 Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Ervine gets forward and drives for two runs.

7.2 . Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Ervine moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ervine moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 1lb Short of a length, on line but angling across. Ervine goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

6.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Ervine moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.3 . CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ervine pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. There's an attempt at a run out.

6.2 1lb Short ball, outside off. Curran goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Curran gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

5.6 . On a good length, outside off. Ervine gets on the front foot and punches a drive straight down the ground.

5.5 . Good line and length. Ervine moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side.

5.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ervine goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

5.2 3 Short, outside off. Curran rocks back and pulls for three runs.

5.1 1 Good line and length. Ervine moves onto the front foot and defends for a run through the leg side field.

4.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Curran pushes forward and drives for four runs.

4.5 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Curran goes back and eases a drive through the off side.

4.4 1lb Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, on line. Ervine gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square.

4.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Ervine moves onto the back foot but decides to just let it travel through to Nurul Hasan untouched

4.2 . On a good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. Ervine pushes forward and defends

4.1 1 Good line and length. Curran gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

3.5 1 Good line and length from Shoriful Islam. Curran gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

3.4 . DROPPED! Shoriful Islam pitches one up, pitching outside off. Curran gets forward and punches a drive. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Hridoy.

3.3 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Curran gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot but lets that one through to the keeper untouched

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across. Curran gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Kaia shuffles down the pitch and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz down the ground.

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Kaia moves onto the front foot but lets it go through to Nurul Hasan without playing a shot

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Kaia gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

2.3 . Full ball, on line. Kaia moves onto the front foot and drives

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kaia moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.

2.1 3 Full ball, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 3 runs back through point.

1.6 . On a good line and length. Kaia moves onto the front foot and defends

1.5 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Curran rocks back and defends for a single run back behind square.

1.4 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to the keeper unchallenged

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and defends averagely through the off side.

1.1 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

0.6 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Kaia goes back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.5 W OUT! Taskin Ahmed gets the wicket! Good length, outside off once again. Bennett goes back but makes no contact while attempting to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Bennett has to go

0.4 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Bennett moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off stump once again. Bennett gets forward but decides to let the ball go through to Nurul Hasan

0.2 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off once more. Bennett goes back and drives through the off side field.