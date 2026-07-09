Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 09.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hridoy Towhidbatsman
|60
|90
|5
|0
|66.67
|Hasan Tanzidbatsman
|57
|70
|5
|1
|81.43
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Muzarabani Blessingbowler
|10
|2
|33
|2
|3.3
|3
|0
|Ngarava Richardbowler
|9.1
|0
|55
|3
|6
|4
|0
Latest Highlights
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48.1
W
OUT! Caught. Ngarava drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Evans back behind square.
47.6
W
OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket to Shoriful Islam, on a good length, outside off stump again. He gets forward and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Shoriful Islam has to go
47.5
1
Evans comes over the wicket to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Back of a length, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.