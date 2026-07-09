Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 09.07.2026

Odi

ZIM
ZIM

247

BAN
BAN

234

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hridoy Towhidbatsman60905066.67
Hasan Tanzidbatsman57705181.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Muzarabani Blessingbowler1023323.330
Ngarava Richardbowler9.10553640

Latest Highlights

48.1
W

OUT! Caught. Ngarava drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Evans back behind square.

47.6
W

OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket to Shoriful Islam, on a good length, outside off stump again. He gets forward and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Shoriful Islam has to go

47.5
1

Evans comes over the wicket to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Back of a length, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

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