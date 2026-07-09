48.1 W OUT! Caught. Ngarava drops one in short, outside leg and angled across. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Evans back behind square.

47.6 W OUT! Bowled. Around the wicket to Shoriful Islam, on a good length, outside off stump again. He gets forward and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Shoriful Islam has to go