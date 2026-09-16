Match details Royal Tigers Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders T10 ECS Hungary T10 League 16.09.2026

T10

ROY
ROY
BUD
BUD

Match Info

Match:ECS Hungary T10 League 2026
Date:Monday, September 14, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 16, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Tigers Cricket Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Budapest Blinders Squad

PlayersAhmad Ibrar, Akurugoda Kalum, Ali Wani Farasat, Amjad Aziz, Danyal Akbar, du Plooy Ximus, Ghani Muhammad Abbas, Gooch Steffan, Goyal Rahul, Mehraj Haris, Mohandas Sandeep, Nayak Maanav Sameer, Wahid Kamran, Weligamage Asanka, Wickramaratne Kanishka, Yalmaz Ali
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet