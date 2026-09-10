Match details Royal Tigers Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders T10 ECS Hungary T10 League 18.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ECS Hungary T10 League 2026
|Date:
|Monday, September 14, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Royal Tigers Cricket Club Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Budapest Blinders Squad
|Players
|Ahmad Ibrar, Akurugoda Kalum, Ali Wani Farasat, Amjad Aziz, Danyal Akbar, du Plooy Ximus, Ghani Muhammad Abbas, Gooch Steffan, Goyal Rahul, Mehraj Haris, Mohandas Sandeep, Nayak Maanav Sameer, Wahid Kamran, Weligamage Asanka, Wickramaratne Kanishka, Yalmaz Ali
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet