Squads Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 04.08.2026
Bench
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Arul M Viju
bowler
Achyuth CV
no information yet
Bhuvaneswaran P.
all rounder
Anovankar V
no information yet
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Dev Kumar Akshay
no information yet
H Dinesh
no information yet
Ganesh S
wicket keeper
Indrajith Baba
batsman
K Shantanu
no information yet
Jayant R K
batsman
Kishore Sai
bowler
Karthik Saran M
all rounder
M Bharath
no information yet
Karuppasamy Sakthi
no information yet
M Mathivannan
all rounder
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
M Vishal
no information yet
Krish E
no information yet
Mohamed Ali S
no information yet
Mittan Mohit
batsman
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Rajesh Nair Anuraag
no information yet
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
S Shivam Singh
all rounder
Prasath S Mohan
bowler
Saini Hunny
no information yet
R Silambarasan
bowler
Sasidharan R
no information yet
Raheja Tushar
wicket keeper
Sharma Nirankar
no information yet
Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra
no information yet
VK Vineeth
no information yet
Sasidev Uthirasamy
batsman
Warrier Sandeep
bowler
Sathvik V P Amith
wicket keeper
Wafar K
batsman