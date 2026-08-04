Squads Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 04.08.2026

T20

TIR
TIR

107

DID
DID

111

Playing

TIR
TIR
DID
DID

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

TIR
TIR
DID
DID
First TeamSecond Team
A Esakkimuthu

no information yet

Achyuth CV

no information yet

Bhuvaneswaran P.

all rounder

Anovankar V

no information yet

Dev Kumar Akshay

no information yet

H Dinesh

no information yet

Ganesh S

wicket keeper

K Shantanu

no information yet

Jayant R K

batsman

Karthik Saran M

all rounder

M Bharath

no information yet

Karuppasamy Sakthi

no information yet

M Mathivannan

all rounder

Khumar R Vimal

all rounder

M Vishal

no information yet

Krish E

no information yet

Mohamed Ali S

no information yet

Rajesh Nair Anuraag

no information yet

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

S Shivam Singh

all rounder

Saini Hunny

no information yet

Sasidharan R

no information yet

Raheja Tushar

wicket keeper

Sharma Nirankar

no information yet

VK Vineeth

no information yet

Sathvik V P Amith

wicket keeper

Wafar K

batsman