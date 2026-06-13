Match details Bhimavaram Bulls vs Simhadri Vizag Lions T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 13.06.2026

T20

BHI
BHI

219

SIM
SIM

115

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bhimavaram Bulls Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Simhadri Vizag Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet