H2h Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 12.06.2026

T20

ROY
ROY

148

TUN
TUN

149

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors

T20, T20 Andhra Premier League

ROYRoyals of Rayalaseema

TUNTungabhadra Warriors