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Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors
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H2h
H2h Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 21.06.2026
Jun 21, 2026
T20
08:00
AM
ROY
135
TUN
132
Results
Match Details
H2H
Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors
Jun 12, 2026
T20, T20 Andhra Premier League
Royals of Rayalaseema
148
Tungabhadra Warriors
149
Aug 13, 2025
T20, T20 Andhra Premier League
Royals of Rayalaseema
Tungabhadra Warriors