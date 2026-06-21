H2h Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 21.06.2026

T20

ROY
ROY

135

TUN
TUN

132

Royals of Rayalaseema vs Tungabhadra Warriors

T20, T20 Andhra Premier League

ROYRoyals of Rayalaseema

148

TUNTungabhadra Warriors

149

T20, T20 Andhra Premier League

ROYRoyals of Rayalaseema

TUNTungabhadra Warriors