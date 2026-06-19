Match details Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 19.06.2026

T20

SIM
SIM

217

ROY
ROY

158

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Simhadri Vizag Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Royals of Rayalaseema Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet