Match details Tungabhadra Warriors vs Kakinada Kings T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 13.06.2026

T20

TUN
TUN

155

KAK
KAK

189

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tungabhadra Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Kakinada Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet