Match details Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Tungabhadra Warriors T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 17.06.2026

T20

VIJ
VIJ

198

TUN
TUN

179

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vijayawada Sunshiners Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Tungabhadra Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet