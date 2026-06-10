Match details Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Murshidabad Kueens T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 10.06.2026

T20

SER
SER

119

MUR
MUR

123

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 10, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Murshidabad Kueens Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet