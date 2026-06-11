Match details Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 11.06.2026

T20

ADA
ADA

158

SER
SER

231

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 11, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Adamas Howrah Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet