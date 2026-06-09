Match details Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Adamas Howrah Warriors T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 09.06.2026

T20

LUX
LUX

149

ADA
ADA

124

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Adamas Howrah Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet