Match details Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 18.06.2026

T20

LUX
LUX

165

SHR
SHR

166

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 18, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Shrachi Rarh Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet