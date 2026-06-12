Match details Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 12.06.2026

T20

LUX
LUX

92

SOB
SOB

93

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sobisco Smashers Malda Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet