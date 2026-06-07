Match details Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Adamas Howrah Warriors T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 07.06.2026

T20

RAS
RAS

106

ADA
ADA

187

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Adamas Howrah Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet