Match details Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 17.06.2026

T20

RAS
RAS

163

SER
SER

167

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet