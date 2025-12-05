H2h Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League, Women 29.11.2026

T20

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Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes

T20, Big Bash League, Women

ADSAdelaide Strikers

167

HOHHobart Hurricanes

T20, Big Bash League, Women

HOHHobart Hurricanes

136

ADSAdelaide Strikers

134