19.6 1 McGrath pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Strano. She pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

19.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angled across Strano. She goes back and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

19.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across Smith. She gets forward and edges back behind square for a single run.

19.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from McGrath. Smith moves onto the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Penna

19.2 W OUT! McGrath breaks through! Good length, outside off stump but angling across Green. She rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Patterson behind square.

19.1 1 McGrath pitches one up, on a good line. Strano pushes forward and drives for a single run.

18.6 3 Good length from Larosa, outside off. Strano gets forward and plays a switch hit behind point for 3 runs. Tidy fielding by Wellington saves a certain boundary.

18.5 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on a good line. Silver-Holmes moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Silver-Holmes pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs on the off side. The ball is misfielded by McGrath costing ADELAIDE STRIKERS two runs.

18.3 2 Back of a length, on a good line but angling across the batter. Silver-Holmes moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

18.2 1 Good length from Larosa, outside off stump once again. Green gets forward and drives for a single run.

18.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Green pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

17.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Silver-Holmes moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

17.4 . Good length, outside off again. Silver-Holmes goes back and guides a cut behind point.

17.3 . Wellington pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Silver-Holmes moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and drives for a run through the off side.

17.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Silver-Holmes gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 1 run.

16.6 1 On a good line and length but angled across Silver-Holmes. She moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for one run.

16.5 4 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Silver-Holmes rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball runs away for four byes, as a result of the sloppy delivery from Schutt.

16.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Green gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

16.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Silver-Holmes gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

16.2 2 Full ball, outside off once again. Silver-Holmes gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs behind point.

15.6 1 Good length from Wellington, outside off once more. Silver-Holmes rocks back and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

15.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Silver-Holmes gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

15.4 W OUT! Caught. Wellington pitches one up, outside off once more. Henry gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Larosa on the off side.

15.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Green gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

15.1 . Good length from Wellington, pitching outside off once more. Green goes back and guides a cut behind point.

14.6 . Good length, outside off. Henry goes back and cuts

14.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Henry moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the leg side for four runs.

14.4 W OUT! Mushangwe breaks through! On a good line and length from Mushangwe. Carey moves onto the back foot and switch hits shakily, and is caught by Wellington

14.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Carey. She gets on the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets forward and sweeps back behind point for four runs.

14.1 1 Good line and length from Mushangwe but angled across Green. She pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

13.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Green pushes forward and drives for a run.

13.5 W OUT! McGrath gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Trenaman goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Patterson

13.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Trenaman gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

13.3 . Full, outside leg. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square.

13.2 4 FOUR! McGrath pitches one up, pitching outside off. Trenaman gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

13.1 1 Good length from McGrath, outside off stump. Carey moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Larosa, pitching outside leg stump. Carey rocks back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

12.4 W OUT! Larosa gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump. Lee gets forward and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by de Broughe on the off side.

12.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump. Lee gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

12.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

12.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

12.2 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off. Trenaman gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

12.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Trenaman goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

12.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump. Trenaman moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

11.5 2 Back of a length, outside off. Trenaman moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull for two runs.

11.4 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off. Trenaman gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

11.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Trenaman gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

11.1 . Full, outside off. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

10.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mushangwe but angling across Lee. She goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

10.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Trenaman gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Trenaman gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

10.3 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Trenaman goes back and eases a drive

10.2 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Lee gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Lee goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

9.6 . Good length from Wellington, pitching near leg stump and angled across Trenaman. She gets forward and plays a flick

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Lee moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

9.4 . Wellington pitches one up, outside off. Lee gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

9.3 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Lee moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

9.2 6 SIX! Yorker, outside off stump once again. Lee moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

9.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Lee gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

8.6 1 Mushangwe pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lee pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

8.5 1 Full, outside leg and angling across. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

8.4 . Good line and length. Trenaman rocks back and defends

8.3 1 Good length, on leg stump. Lee moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lee goes back but misses while trying a cut

8.1 . Mushangwe pitches one up, on line. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 W OUT! Wellington breaks through! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Hayward advances and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Wellington

7.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Lee pushes forward and plays a pull for a run.

7.4 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Lee gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

7.3 6 SIX! Wellington pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lee moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

7.2 . Full, outside off. Lee pushes forward, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a sweep

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Wellington. Hayward pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

6.6 4 FOUR! Wilson pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

6.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Lee rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Wilson, pitching outside off stump. Lee advances and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

6.3 6 SIX! Lee brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Lee gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Hayward rocks back and drives for a run through the off side field.

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lee advances down the pitch and plays a shaky pull for a run.

6.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

5.6 4 FOUR! McGrath pitches one up, outside off stump again. Hayward moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

5.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hayward pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 1 On a good length, outside leg. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

5.3 . On a good line and length from McGrath. Lee gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

5.2 6 SIX MORE! Good length, pitching outside leg. Lee moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line but angled across the batter. Lee rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 6 runs.

5.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Lee gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hayward goes back and cuts back behind point.

4.5 1 Mushangwe pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Lee gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

4.4 . Good length from Mushangwe, pitching outside off once again. Lee gets forward and eases a mediocre drive

4.3 . Good length from Mushangwe, outside off stump. Lee gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

4.1 1 Good line and length but angled across. Hayward moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

3.6 . Good line and length from Schutt. Lee pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side.

3.5 . Good length from Schutt, pitching outside off once again. Lee gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

3.4 6 SIX! Schutt pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for six runs.

3.3 . Good length from Schutt, outside off. Lee goes back and cuts behind point.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Schutt once again. Lee moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

3.1 1 On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Hayward pushes forward and flicks for a single run behind square.

2.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Lee pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through point on the off side.

2.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. Hayward moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

2.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. Hayward gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.4 1w Wide. Wilson pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Hayward rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

2.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Hayward goes back and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

2.2 . Good length from Wilson, pitching outside off stump. Hayward moves onto the front foot but watches the ball pass through to Patterson

2.1 . Good length from Wilson, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hayward. She gets forward and inside edges

1.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump. Hayward gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

1.5 1 On a good line and length but angling across. Lee gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a single run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Lee. She goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

1.3 4 Length ball, pitching on leg. Lee gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for four byes.

1.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Lee gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Lee pushes forward and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

0.6 . Full ball, outside off. Hayward gets on the front foot and drives

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Hayward pushes forward and defends

0.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Hayward goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

0.3 . Yorker, on line once again. Hayward gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Free hit. Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Lee pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

0.2 nb FOUR! No ball. Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Lee goes back and skies a pull for four runs.

0.1 . Full ball, outside off. Lee gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

19.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for 2 runs.

19.4 . Yorker, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot but decides to just let that one pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

19.3 2 On a good line and length from Smith. Wolvaardt goes back and pulls poorly down the ground for a couple of runs.

19.2 6 SIX MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and skies a drive for six runs past the bowler.

19.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt rocks back and pulls for six runs.

18.6 2 Pitched up, outside off again. Penna moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for a pair of runs.

18.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Penna gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

18.4 1 CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run. There's an attempt at a run out. The batters attempt an extra run, but HOBART HURRICANES appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

18.3 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

18.2 1 Full, outside off once more. Penna pushes forward and drives for one run straight down the ground.

18.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Penna goes back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

17.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Penna gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

17.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Penna gets on the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.

17.3 1 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off once again. Wolvaardt goes back and pulls for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Henry. Not an easy chance for Henry.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Penna gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Penna pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.

16.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Penna gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run down the ground.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for one run.

16.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Penna gets forward and defends for one run.

16.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

16.2 4 And another! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Wolvaardt. She pushes forward and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Carey pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

15.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

15.5 1 Smith pitches one up, outside off once again. Penna gets forward and drives for a run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Penna advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

15.3 1 Good length from Smith, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for one run.

15.2 1 Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump once again. Penna goes back and cuts for one run.

15.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Penna moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

14.6 1 Good length, outside off once again. Penna gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

14.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

14.4 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Penna pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

14.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump but angling across McGrath. She goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Malgioglio behind square.

14.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

14.2 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Wolvaardt rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

13.6 4 FOUR MORE! McGrath brings up her fifty with a boundary! Full, pitching outside off once more. McGrath gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs behind point.

13.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. McGrath moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through point on the off side.

13.4 1 Full, outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

13.3 1 Full, outside off stump once more. McGrath pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. McGrath goes back and cuts square for four runs.

13.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt advances and plays a pull for a run.

12.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

12.6 1w Wide. Strano pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

12.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. McGrath gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

12.4 . Full toss, outside off once again. McGrath advances down the pitch and drives sloppily

12.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

12.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. McGrath gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

12.2 6 SIX! Good line and length. McGrath gets on the front foot and plays a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

12.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.6 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. McGrath pushes forward and lifts a sweep for six runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. McGrath gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

11.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. McGrath gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Wolvaardt brings up her 50! Good length, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.2 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. McGrath moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Smith pitches one up, on a good line. McGrath gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

10.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. McGrath moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

10.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt advances and plays a pull for four runs.

10.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. McGrath gets on the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square.

10.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. McGrath gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. McGrath moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

9.3 . Malgioglio pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. McGrath pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

9.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for a run.

9.1 2 Full, outside leg once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

8.6 . Full, outside off stump. McGrath gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

8.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across McGrath. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

8.4 1 Carey pitches one up, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Full ball, outside off. McGrath gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

8.1 W OUT! Carey gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Bouchier gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Henry down the ground.

7.6 1 Good length from Strano, outside off once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

7.5 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and defends

7.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for one run.

7.3 2 Full ball, on line. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for two runs down the ground.

7.2 1 Full, outside off once more. Bouchier gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

6.6 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind point.

6.4 1 Smith pitches one up, outside off stump again. Bouchier pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

6.3 1 Smith pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

6.2 2 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for two runs.

6.1 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

5.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

5.5 4 FOUR! Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

5.4 1 Good length, outside off once again. Bouchier gets forward and drives through point for 1 run.

5.3 . On a good length, outside off once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives

5.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

4.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

4.5 1 Good line and length once more. Bouchier gets forward and lifts a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Bouchier gets forward and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

4.3 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

4.2 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

4.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives

3.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

3.5 . On a good length, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point.

3.4 W OUT! Silver-Holmes gets the wicket! Silver-Holmes pitches one up, on a good line. De Broughe pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and de Broughe is bowled

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. De Broughe gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

3.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Bouchier gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Strano. De Broughe gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

2.5 2 Full, outside off again. De Broughe rocks back and cuts for 2 runs behind point.

2.4 . Strano pitches one up, outside off stump again. De Broughe pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

2.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

2.2 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Bouchier pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

2.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Bouchier moves down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs.

1.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

1.5 . Carey pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Bouchier gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. De Broughe pushes forward and drives for a single run.

1.3 4 And another! Length ball, outside off stump once more. De Broughe pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. De Broughe rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. De Broughe gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. De Broughe pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

0.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. De Broughe moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

0.5 1 Full toss, outside off once more. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

0.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bouchier pushes forward and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

0.3 1 Full ball, on line once again. De Broughe gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

0.2 1 Good line and length. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.