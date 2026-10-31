6.4 1 Good length from Sutherland, outside off once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

6.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs. Quality fielding by Garth saves a boundary.

6.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

5.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier pushes forward and drives

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

5.4 1 Good length from Day, outside leg. Wolvaardt steps back and drives for a single run on the on side.

5.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Bouchier rocks back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

5.2 1 Good line and length from Day. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

5.1 . Good length from Day, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and guides a cut

4.6 2 Good line and length but angled across. Bouchier gets on the front foot and edges for 2 runs behind point.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off but angling across. Bouchier rocks back and drives

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dean, pitching on leg. Bouchier gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

4.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt creates space and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

4.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and flicks down the ground for 1 run.

4.1 1 0 runs

3.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Bouchier gets on the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

3.5 . Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.4 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt goes back and pulls sloppily for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dean. Not an easy chance for Dean.

3.3 . Back of a length, outside off again. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

3.2 . Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

3.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives averagely for a single run.

2.6 . Back of a length from Garth, on line once again. Wolvaardt goes back and drives

2.5 1 Full ball, on line. Bouchier gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Garth. Bouchier pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.

2.2 1 Short, pitching outside off once more. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Garth, outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

2.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Bouchier pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

1.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt goes back and lofts a drive for four runs.

1.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild sweep down the ground for 1 run.

1.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and drives

1.2 1 Dean pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

1.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

0.6 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Bouchier goes back and punches a drive

0.5 1 Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

0.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

0.4 1 Good length from Garth, outside off. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Bouchier rocks back and plays a defensive stroke