Highlights Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 31.10.2026
Good length from Sutherland, outside off once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs. Quality fielding by Garth saves a boundary.
Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier pushes forward and drives
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.
Good length from Day, outside leg. Wolvaardt steps back and drives for a single run on the on side.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Bouchier rocks back and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Good line and length from Day. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for a single run.
Good length from Day, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and guides a cut
Good line and length but angled across. Bouchier gets on the front foot and edges for 2 runs behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off but angling across. Bouchier rocks back and drives
FOUR! Back of a length from Dean, pitching on leg. Bouchier gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt creates space and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.
Pitched up, on a good line again. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and flicks down the ground for 1 run.
0 runs
Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Bouchier gets on the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.
Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt goes back and pulls sloppily for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dean. Not an easy chance for Dean.
Back of a length, outside off again. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut
Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.
Pitched up, outside off. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives averagely for a single run.
Back of a length from Garth, on line once again. Wolvaardt goes back and drives
Full ball, on line. Bouchier gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.
FOUR! Good line and length from Garth. Bouchier pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.
Short, pitching outside off once more. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.
FOUR! Good length from Garth, outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Bouchier pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance
FOUR! Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt goes back and lofts a drive for four runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild sweep down the ground for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and drives
Dean pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.
Back of a length, outside off once again. Bouchier goes back and punches a drive
Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.
Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance
Good length from Garth, outside off. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Bouchier rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Garth, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt goes back and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.