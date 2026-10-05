Squads Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 31.10.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Garth Kim

all rounder

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Gibson Maisy

all rounder

Hayward Ella

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Kamboj Jasmine

no information yet

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Wilson Ella

all rounder

Mackeon Ines

wicket keeper

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet