Squads Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 31.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Brown Darcie
bowler
Day Sophie
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Garth Kim
all rounder
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Gibson Maisy
all rounder
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Saville Tabatha
batsman
Kamboj Jasmine
no information yet
Schutt Megan
bowler
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Lanning Meg
batsman
Wilson Ella
all rounder
Mackeon Ines
wicket keeper
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Match has not started yet